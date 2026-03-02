Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessNewsroom Robots
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Newsroom Robots
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Newsroom Robots

Nikita Roy
BusinessNews
Newsroom Robots
Latest episode

84 episodes

  • Newsroom Robots

    CNN, The New York Times, Reuters, and Hacks/Hackers on AI in the Newsroom: In Conversation with Arlyn Gajilan, Burt Herman, Ryan Struyk and Rubina Madan Fillion

    03/02/2026 | 42 mins.
    AI is settling in as infrastructure within newsrooms, a layer quietly reshaping how journalists discover information, how stories move through production, and how audiences increasingly expect news to reach them.

    In this episode of Newsroom Robots, recorded live in New York City at TV News Check’s News Tech Forum, host Nikita Roy brings together four industry leaders to examine the tangible ways AI is transforming newsroom operations. The conversation features Ryan Struyk, Director of AI Initiatives at CNN; Rubina Madan Fillion, Associate Editorial Director of AI Initiatives at The New York Times; Arlyn Gajilan, Global Editor of AI Development and Integration at Reuters; and Burt Herman, Co-Founder and Principal of Hacks/Hackers.

    The discussion focuses on defining questions for the news industry: Where is AI already delivering real operational impact? How should newsrooms adapt to a world of “liquid content” and AI-mediated distribution? Is human-in-the-loop governance sustainable, or is it already breaking down? As trust in news declines and trust in AI interfaces rises, what becomes journalism’s true competitive advantage?

    In this episode, they cover:

    03:10 — Where AI is already embedded inside CNN’s newsroom workflows
    04:25 — How The New York Times uses AI to power investigative reporting and the “Manosphere Report”
    07:30 — How Reuters compressed story production from minutes to seconds and feature development from three months to three weeks
    11:44 — Why Hacks/Hackers is urging small newsrooms to think from first principles before adopting AI
    15:15 — The rise of liquid content and what it means when audiences reshape journalism into their preferred formats
    23:24 — Why local news holds a unique advantage in an AI-mediated information landscape
    29:12 — Five years from now: What newsrooms hope they get right
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Newsroom Robots

    Uli Köppen: How Bavarian Broadcasting is preparing for an AI-mediated future where trusted content wins

    03/02/2026 | 46 mins.
    Most major newsrooms have now moved beyond early experimentation with AI. The main challenge now is determining how to govern effectively, scale consistently, and strategically position AI across the entire organization—while maintaining public trust as a central priority.

    This week on Newsroom Robots, host Nikita Roy sits down with Uli Köppen, Chief AI Officer at Bavarian Broadcasting (BR), to talk about what it really looks like to lead AI strategy inside one of Europe’s largest public broadcasting networks.

    Uli makes a compelling case for why every newsroom should establish a dedicated AI leadership function, backed by an interdisciplinary governance structure. They also dig into a question defining the next phase of AI strategy for many newsrooms: in a world of AI overviews, zero-click search, and agent-driven information retrieval, how do you maintain your brand as a recognizable, trustworthy source? Uli shares why BR opted out of AI crawling and what they are building instead, including a vision for a verified content data pool that could power new products across multiple media organizations.

    In this episode, they cover:

    02:09 — What it means to be Chief AI Officer at a public broadcaster
    06:30 — Why every newsroom needs an interdisciplinary AI board, not just a single AI leader
    09:06 — The skills newsrooms need to build for an AI-driven environment
    11:00 — Why reinventing workflows starts before adding any technology
    16:28 — Inside the Oktoberfest Chatbot and the collaborative content pool powering it
    23:40 — Using AI for smarter community engagement and real-time moderation
    26:30 — The personalized audio news briefing that users love and where it’s headed
    36:00 — How BR’s AI guidelines evolved from broad guardrails to clear, example-based rules
    41:40 — The strategic question: be part of AI platforms, or build recognizable products of your own?

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Newsroom Robots

    Melissa Bell, Aron Pilhofer, Mark Chonofsky & David Chivers: Chicago Public Media on Building AI Tools That Serve the Audience

    01/27/2026 | 48 mins.
    Chicago Public Media operates two distinct news brands: WBEZ, the public radio station, and the Chicago Sun-Times, the legacy newspaper. With audio and print journalism, both membership and advertising revenue, and decades of archives in multiple formats, they're a unique case study for AI in local news.

    When CEO Melissa Bell joined the organization, there was interest in AI but no dedicated resources for experimentation. Through the Lenfest AI Collaborative, they brought in their first AI engineer. A year later, Spanish translations that used to take days are now published the same day. Forty years of WBEZ audio, previously unsearchable, are being transcribed and made searchable for journalists.

    In this week's episode, host Nikita Roy speaks with Chicago Public Media leaders Melissa Bell (CEO) and Aron Pilhofer (Chief Product and Membership Officer), along with Mark Chonowsky (AI Fellow) and David Chivers (lead AI advisor for the Lenfest AI Collaborative).

    A note on this week's episode
    David Chivers, who listeners will hear in this episode, passed away on January 1, 2026. He was the lead advisor for the Lenfest AI Collaborative and this episode was recorded the previous month. David was deeply committed to building capability in newsrooms. He was generous with his time, sharp in his insights, and always had one of those big smiles that would light up a room. He will be missed.

    The conversation covers how Chicago Public Media is thinking about AI as part of a larger membership strategy, how they decide what to build versus buy with limited resources, and what it looks like to lead through a public AI failure.

    In this episode:
    02:55 — Where Chicago Public Media started with AI a year ago
    08:08 — What AI use looks like inside the newsroom
    15:42 — How product development is evolving with AI tools
    27:28 — Collaboration with OpenAI and Microsoft
    28:26 — How AI fits into Chicago Public Media's membership strategy
    36:05 — Build vs. buy with limited resources
    37:44 — The Chicago Sun-Times AI-generated book list incident
    42:18 — Advice for leaders navigating AI mistakes publicly

    This episode of Newsroom Robots is supported by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism.

    Sign up for the Newsroom Robots newsletter for episode summaries and insights from host Nikita Roy.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Newsroom Robots

    Alessandro Alviani & Fabian Heckenberger: How Germany’s Süddeutsche Zeitung is building AI products that audience can trust

    01/10/2026 | 59 mins.
    By 2026, most leading newsrooms have moved past the question of whether AI belongs in their organization. Now the key question is: what does a sustainable AI product strategy look like when you’re building for a subscription-based business and a high-trust brand?

    This week on Newsroom Robots, host, Nikita Roy sits down with Alessandro Alviani, Lead for Generative AI, and Fabian Heckenberger, Managing Editor for AI, at Germany’s Süddeutsche Zeitung to discuss how they’re using AI to build the next generation of news products.
    This conversation looks at what happens when AI becomes a permanent layer in a newsroom’s product stack.

    Alessandro and Fabian walk through how they’re designing AI experiences that fit naturally with reader behavior and how they’re developing new distribution and accessibility formats that would have been impossible to sustain manually.

    This episode also goes deep on a topic that’s becoming a defining competency which is operational trust. What do you monitor once an AI product is live? How do you categorize failures? And how do you respond quickly when something goes wrong, without panic and without eroding your brand?

    This episode, we cover:

    02:52 — How editorial and product roles complement each other in AI strategy

    13:13 — Addressing skepticism and fear around AI in the newsroom

    25:17 — Inside building the German election chatbot

    31:10 — The design framework that signals AI content without eroding trust

    35:30 — Real-time risk management and monitoring for live AI tools

    48:50 — The two questions every newsroom should ask before greenlighting an AI project

    54:55 — Closing reflections and personal AI use

    Sign up for the Newsroom Robots newsletter for episode summaries and insights from host Nikita Roy.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Newsroom Robots

    Francesco Marconi & Scott Austin: 2025 Year in Review, What Actually Changed in AI and Media

    01/01/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    2025 wasn’t just another year of AI experimentation in the media industry. It forced the industry to confront a bigger question: what happens when AI stops being just a newsroom tool and becomes the layer audiences experience journalism through? That is the core question heading into 2026.

    This week on Newsroom Robots, host Nikita Roy sits down with Francesco Marconi and Scott Austin for an end of year recap roundtable on what actually changed in AI and media in 2025 and what newsroom leaders need to prepare for heading into 2026.

    Francesco is the co-founder and CEO of AppliedXL. He previously led R&D at The Wall Street Journal and built some of the earliest AI and newsroom automation systems at The Associated Press.

    Scott leads business development at Symbolic.ai, an AI assisted publishing tool. He is also a journalist and digital media veteran who spent years at The Wall Street Journal as a reporter and award winning editor, and later led content partnerships at Dow Jones across major platforms.

    This episode covers:

    03:10 — Why 2025 was journalism’s operational reckoning year

    08:55 — The shift from search to answers and why it breaks old business models

    14:40 — Proactive AI and what ChatGPT Pulse reveals about the next distribution layer

    20:30 — Journalism’s hidden work and why persistence, source building, and human judgment still matter

    23:30 — Why news orgs must move upstream from content to structured knowledge

    36:10 — AI agents: what they actually are, what they are not, and why transparency matters

    41:20 — The overlooked shift: Model Context Protocol (MCP) and why it is a major newsroom disruption

    51:05 — Predictions for 2026

    Sign up for the Newsroom Robots newsletter for episode summaries and insights from host Nikita Roy.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Newsroom Robots

Looking to explore the intersection of AI and journalism? Influential thought leaders in the industry join data scientist and media entrepreneur, Nikita Roy, each week to explore what's next with AI and its implications for the media landscape. In each episode, industry experts discuss how automated newsrooms have the potential to change journalism and uncover opportunities to optimize workflows and increase efficiency without compromising journalistic integrity. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
BusinessNewsTechnologyTech News

Listen to Newsroom Robots, Proven Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Newsroom Robots: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.7.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/5/2026 - 10:16:59 AM
A company fromMADSACK