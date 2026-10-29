Jared Kushner is at the center of EXPLOSIVE new allegations involving secret bank accounts, BILLIONS of dollars, Russian spies, and even a plot to provoke war with Iran. In his bombshell new book Princes and Thieves, investigative journalist Matthew Cole alleges that Kushner was involved in secret financial arrangements with the rulers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE while serving in Trump's White House. Wren breaks down the WILD revelations — from Kushner's allegedly hacked iPhone and mysterious billion-dollar accounts to covert military operations, mercenaries, and the Kushner family's controversial real estate bailout. Plus, Kushner's forceful denials, serious questions about the evidence, and the $2 BILLION Saudi investment in his firm that we KNOW actually happened.