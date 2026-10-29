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182 episodes
- With the midterms just days away, Donald Trump is pulling out some INSANE last-minute moves—from offering Americans $1 MILLION to report voter fraud and striking a literally illegal fuel deal with Vladimir Putin to using his Justice Department against political opponents. Mabel investigates five of Trump's most desperate and disturbing pre-election tactics, including the bizarre MAGA gas scandal and federal lawsuits that could affect how votes are counted. And as the November 3 election approaches, some of the biggest questions are about what could happen AFTER Americans cast their ballots. #trump #midterms #election #fraud #news #democrat #republican #politics
Jared Kushner's iPhone Was HACKED by Russian Spies. Here's What They Allegedly Saw10/27/2026 | 15 mins.Jared Kushner is at the center of EXPLOSIVE new allegations involving secret bank accounts, BILLIONS of dollars, Russian spies, and even a plot to provoke war with Iran. In his bombshell new book Princes and Thieves, investigative journalist Matthew Cole alleges that Kushner was involved in secret financial arrangements with the rulers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE while serving in Trump's White House. Wren breaks down the WILD revelations — from Kushner's allegedly hacked iPhone and mysterious billion-dollar accounts to covert military operations, mercenaries, and the Kushner family's controversial real estate bailout. Plus, Kushner's forceful denials, serious questions about the evidence, and the $2 BILLION Saudi investment in his firm that we KNOW actually happened.
- Is Pete Hegseth’s own wife secretly keeping tabs on him inside the Pentagon?! After months of investigating Hegseth’s inner circle, we reveal new allegations from former senior Pentagon officials about Jennifer Hegseth’s extraordinary influence, a wild official trip to Panama involving alcohol and alleged sex workers, and the people reportedly tasked with keeping Pete out of trouble. With whistleblowers reportedly preparing to expose Hegseth to Congress, we unpack the secrets that could threaten his political future… his next steps and what Trump may already know.
https://www.vanityfair.com/story/newsgirls-interview-wren-woodson-mabel-kabani-60-minutes
- Something strange is happening on Meta ahead of Brazil’s presidential election — one candidate's Instagram accounts keeps glitching while his Trump-aligned opponent is getting heavily boosted. Mabel investigates leaked internal Meta messages, a shocking experiment on Instagram, and why Congress now wants to know whether Zuckerberg has been communicating with the Trump administration about Brazil's huge election. With Brazil voting this Sunday, could Meta actually be helping Trump rig the outcome?
- The Newsgirls spent MONTHS investigating Pete Hegseth's Pentagon, and spoke to five former senior officials who revealed some disturbing allegations about what's happening behind closed doors. Their accounts suggest that two relatively unknown men may have enormous leverage over Hegseth because of damaging information about his past… and that this could be influencing major U.S. military decisions. From senior officials being pushed out to critical military advice allegedly being ignored, our investigation raises a terrifying question: Could the defense secretary's personal secrets be putting America's national security at risk? #pentagon #news #trump #investigation #military #secrets #blackmail
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About NEWSGIRLS
Hard-hitting news you need to know! Follow to stay in the loop ⚡️ By award-winning journalists and bffs Mabel Kabani & Wren Woodson Previously 60 Minutes ⏱️Full video episodes available on YouTube: www.youtube.com/@newsgirlspodcastPodcast website
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