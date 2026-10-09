Mississippi is a state with a complicated past, deep political divides and a long history of being overlooked. In the final episode of Long Play, Jen and Mitch look at Mississippi’s complex history, the lack of political investment in the state, and the people working to build power from the ground up. Discussing voting rights and the legacy of Emmett Till and Medgar Evers to the 2026 Senate race, they discover what happens when a state gets left behind and whether Mississippi is ready for something different. Guests: Wright Thompson, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, Brandon Presley, Sen. candidate Scott Colom, journalists from Mississippi Today, Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable

Jen, Errin and special guest Dan Pfeiffer, co-host of Pod Save America, sit down to discuss the key races they are watching in the South heading into November, what it means to “win” the South, and their biggest political questions of the cycle. You can request a transcript by emailing transcripts@crooked.com. Include the podcast name, episode title, and air date. Please allow 48 hours for delivery.

Jen and Errin sit down with Texas State Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, Gina Hinojosa, to discuss the impact of the recent ICE shooting in Austin, how public schools have become a cornerstone of her campaign, and why Texas is over MAGA's super-partisan rhetoric. You can request a transcript by emailing transcripts@crooked.com. Include the podcast name, episode title, and air date. Please allow 48 hours for delivery.

Jen and Errin speak with Mississippi Democratic Senate candidate Scott Colom about the recent buzz around his race, how his work as a District Attorney has prepared him for this campaign, and why Democrats need to stop ignoring Mississippi. You can request a transcript by emailing transcripts@crooked.com. Include the podcast name, episode title, and air date. Please allow 48 hours for delivery.

About Long Play

About Long Play

About Long Play