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Still Counting

Crooked Media
NewsNews Commentary
Still Counting
Latest episode

7 episodes

  • Still Counting

    5: Our First 2028 Democratic Primary Draft!

    10/08/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    Galen, Clare, and Nate check the latest FLIPR forecasts for the House and Senate before discussing the closer than expected Senate race in Minnesota. Then it’s time for the first-ever Still Counting Draft! The hosts make their picks for the 2028 Democratic presidential primary, including frontrunners like AOC and Gavin Newsom. They also talk about the reason for doing a draft now and after the midterms and Nate explains why there are only two good candidate options.
    You can request a transcript by emailing transcripts@crooked.com. Include the podcast name, episode title, and air date. Please allow 48 hours for delivery.
  • Still Counting

    4: Are Democrats Losing Maine?

    10/01/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Nate, Galen, and Clare break down the latest midterm polling in some of the most competitive congressional contests and Democrats’ continued edge. In Maine, they discuss the NYT/Siena numbers and what Senator Susan Collins’ lead over Troy Jackson in that poll indicates about the race. In Ohio, they unpack what Republican Senator Jon Husted’s low name recognition means for his unusual matchup against Sherrod Brown. And in Alaska, they zoom out on the discourse around Senate candidate Mary Peltola and her alleged mistreatment of staffers.
    You can request a transcript by emailing transcripts@crooked.com. Include the podcast name, episode title, and air date. Please allow 48 hours for delivery.
  • Still Counting

    3: The Polls Look Fantastic for Democrats. Should We Believe Them?

    09/23/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    On today’s episode, Galen, Clare, and Nate take a closer look at the latest midterms polling, where the data could be wrong, the likelihood for errors, and whether the apparent blue-wave story is as convincing as it looks. Then, they stress-test the case for and against the polls, examining both the bull and bear cases for believing the numbers.
    You can request a transcript by emailing transcripts@crooked.com. Include the podcast name, episode title, and air date. Please allow 48 hours for delivery.
  • Still Counting

    2: The Midterms Move Toward the Democrats, and is AI about to Break Politics?

    09/17/2026 | 58 mins.
    On today’s show, Nate, Clare, and Galen dig into new polling suggesting Democrats are in a stronger position than ever heading into the midterms. Then, they turn to the latest issue making its way into the political debate: AI. What do the polls tell us about how Americans really feel about AI safety—and will it matter in November?
    You can request a transcript by emailing transcripts@crooked.com. Include the podcast name, episode title, and air date. Please allow 48 hours for delivery.
  • Still Counting

    1: Trump vs. The Blue Wave: A Midterm Extravaganza

    09/09/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Nate, Clare, and Galen discuss the most competitive Senate races heading into the midterms, preview the GOP’s first-ever midterm convention, take the temperature on Trump’s support within the Republican coalition, and reflect on how the political mood has changed in the year since Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
    You can request a transcript by emailing transcripts@crooked.com. Include the podcast name, episode title, and air date. Please allow 48 hours for delivery.
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About Still Counting
Each week, Nate Silver, Clare Malone and Galen Druke dig into the latest in politics and the numbers behind it. They break down what's happening, why, and what might happen next. They'll be covering everything from elections to betting markets to AI. Expect rigorous analysis and a few hot takes, but no spin and no false sense of certainty. New episodes drop every Wednesday evening wherever you get your podcasts, or subscribe at youtube.com/@stillcountingpodcast
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