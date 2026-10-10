Breaking News from Pod Save America

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
299 episodes
- Trump taps Katie Zacharia to replace Karoline Leavitt as his new press secretary. Plus, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Abdul El-Sayed have a BIG night of debate wins ahead of the Midterms. Tommy Vietor and Brian Tyler Cohen break down the latest.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Jeniffer Palmieri joins Dan Pfeiffer to break down the latest VIRAL ads from Democrats Against Republicans featuring ads from Sherd Brow (Ohio), Abdul El-Sayed (Michigan), and Jamie Ager (N. Carolina).
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- It’s time for another episode of Speechcenter! Jon Lovett is joined by Nate Silver, host of Still Counting, to discuss Donald Trump and Republicans freaking out over losing badly to Democrats in the Midterms.
CHECK OUT OUR SPONSOR:
ZIP RECRUITER - http://ziprecruiter.com/CROOKED
CHAPTERS
0:00 - Blue Wave coming?
13:42 - Ad break
14:32 - Trump’s strategy
20:31 - Republicans breaking from Trump
25:11 - Jesse Waters has advice for Dems
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More News podcasts
- NPR News NowDaily News, News
- Up First from NPRDaily News, News
- The Megyn Kelly ShowNews, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Pod Save AmericaNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Tucker Carlson ShowNews, News Commentary
- The DailyDaily News, News
- The Bulwark DailyNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- PivotNews, News Commentary, Technology
- CandaceNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- IHIP NewsNews
Trending News podcasts
- The Dispatch PodcastNews, Politics
- Who? WeeklyComedy, Entertainment News, News, Society & Culture
- It Could Happen HereDaily News, News, Society & Culture
- The Pour Over: Politically Neutral, Christ-First NewsChristianity, Daily News, News, Religion & Spirituality
- EmbeddedDocumentary, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- To The Contrary with Charlie SykesNews, News Commentary, Politics
- It’s That PartNews, Politics
- Verdict with Ted CruzNews, Politics
- Apple News In ConversationNews, News Commentary
- The Escape Pod PodcastEntertainment News, Film Reviews, News, TV & Film
- Grits and Eggs PodcastEntertainment News, News, Society & Culture
- The Daily BeansComedy, Daily News, News, Politics
- Miss Understood with Rachel UchitelEntertainment News, News, Society & Culture
- Plain English with Derek ThompsonNews, News Commentary
- The NewsWorthyBusiness, Daily News, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- The 7Daily News, News
- The Wright ReportNews, Politics
- Sarah Westall - Business Game ChangersBusiness News, News, News Commentary, Politics
- I heArt BellEntertainment News, News
- The Gerry Callahan ShowNews, News Commentary, Sports
- The EditorsGovernment, News, Society & Culture
- The Young TurksGovernment, News, Politics
- What Next | Daily News and AnalysisDaily News, News, News Commentary
- Inside Trump's HeadNews, Society & Culture
- THE DAILY BLAST with Greg SargentNews, Politics
- PivotNews, News Commentary, Technology
- The Global StoryDaily News, News
About Breaking News from Pod Save America
Stay up-to-date with the latest political news and analysis from the voices you trust at Crooked Media—exclusively in video on Spotify and YouTube. Whether you want quick updates or insightful analysis, when the news breaks, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you’ll get: Rapid Response: Real-time analysis of the biggest stories and breaking news from the Pod Save America hosts and their network of experts. Liberal Tiers (bi-monthly): Tommy Vietor and Brian Tyler Cohen react to the latest news and stories that you may missed amidst everything else going on. SpeechCenter (monthly): Jon Lovett and The Bulwark’s Tim Miller break down the speeches that are shaping the political conversation. Follow to stay up to date with us.Podcast website
Listen to Breaking News from Pod Save America, NPR News Now and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Breaking News from Pod Save America
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Breaking News from Pod Save America: Podcasts in Family