It’s time for another episode of Speechcenter! Jon Lovett is joined by Nate Silver, host of Still Counting, to discuss Donald Trump and Republicans freaking out over losing badly to Democrats in the Midterms. CHECK OUT OUR SPONSOR: ZIP RECRUITER - http://ziprecruiter.com/CROOKED CHAPTERS 0:00 - Blue Wave coming? 13:42 - Ad break 14:32 - Trump’s strategy 20:31 - Republicans breaking from Trump 25:11 - Jesse Waters has advice for Dems Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Alex is joined by Katie Phang to talk about big oil trying to get out of climate lawsuits by begging Trump's Supreme Court to protect them. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Trump taps Katie Zacharia to replace Karoline Leavitt as his new press secretary. Plus, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Abdul El-Sayed have a BIG night of debate wins ahead of the Midterms. Tommy Vietor and Brian Tyler Cohen break down the latest. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Breaking News from Pod Save America

About Breaking News from Pod Save America

About Breaking News from Pod Save America