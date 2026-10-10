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Breaking News from Pod Save America

Crooked Media
NewsPolitics
Breaking News from Pod Save America
Latest episode

299 episodes

  • Breaking News from Pod Save America

    Trump’s White House Just Got a Major Shakeup

    10/10/2026 | 28 mins.
    Trump taps Katie Zacharia to replace Karoline Leavitt as his new press secretary. Plus, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Abdul El-Sayed have a BIG night of debate wins ahead of the Midterms. Tommy Vietor and Brian Tyler Cohen break down the latest.
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  • Breaking News from Pod Save America

    Big Oil Runs to Trump’s Supreme Court to Escape Climate Lawsuits

    10/07/2026 | 24 mins.
    Alex is joined by Katie Phang to talk about big oil trying to get out of climate lawsuits by begging Trump's Supreme Court to protect them.
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  • Breaking News from Pod Save America

    The Math Teacher About to Flip a +17 Trump District

    10/07/2026 | 17 mins.
    Tommy Vietor speaks with Jake Johnson about his leap from high school math teacher to the Democratic candidate for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District.
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  • Breaking News from Pod Save America

    Political Experts React to Hilarious Ads Against Republicans

    10/05/2026 | 17 mins.
    Jeniffer Palmieri joins Dan Pfeiffer to break down the latest VIRAL ads from Democrats Against Republicans featuring ads from Sherd Brow (Ohio), Abdul El-Sayed (Michigan), and Jamie Ager (N. Carolina).
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  • Breaking News from Pod Save America

    Nate Silver Analyzes Republicans' CRASH OUT Over Losing in the Midterms

    10/01/2026 | 32 mins.
    It’s time for another episode of Speechcenter! Jon Lovett is joined by Nate Silver, host of Still Counting, to discuss Donald Trump and Republicans freaking out over losing badly to Democrats in the Midterms.

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    CHAPTERS
    0:00 - Blue Wave coming?
    13:42 - Ad break
    14:32 - Trump’s strategy
    20:31 - Republicans breaking from Trump
    25:11 - Jesse Waters has advice for Dems
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About Breaking News from Pod Save America
Stay up-to-date with the latest political news and analysis from the voices you trust at Crooked Media—exclusively in video on Spotify and YouTube. Whether you want quick updates or insightful analysis, when the news breaks, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you’ll get: Rapid Response: Real-time analysis of the biggest stories and breaking news from the Pod Save America hosts and their network of experts. Liberal Tiers (bi-monthly): Tommy Vietor and Brian Tyler Cohen react to the latest news and stories that you may missed amidst everything else going on. SpeechCenter (monthly): Jon Lovett and The Bulwark’s Tim Miller break down the speeches that are shaping the political conversation. Follow to stay up to date with us.
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