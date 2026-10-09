Registering dead felons to vote; 4 of 11 arrested in Indiana child sex sting are illegals; and flock camera database hits 4th Amendment wall. Watch me LIVE on Rumble. Mon-Fri at 1pm - https://⁠rumble.com/Shawn Follow Shawn @Shawn_Farash on on X, IG & Truth Social Sponsors: SLNT - https://slnt.com/shawn CovePure - https://covepure.com/shawn OFP Farms - https://www.ofpfarms.com/ - code: Shawn Caught: Abdul El-Sayed 'Resigned' From Government Job to Run for Senate, Remained on Payroll https://hotair.com/david-strom/2026/10/02/caught-abdul-el-sayed-resigned-from-government-job-to-run-for-senate-remained-on-payroll-n3819564#google_vignette DHS Says 4 of 11 Men Arrested in Indiana Child Sex Sting Are Illegal Aliens — One Was Caught and RELEASED at Biden’s Open Border https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/10/dhs-says-4-11-men-arrested-indiana-child/ Flock’s Massive License-Plate Database Just Hit a Fourth Amendment Wall https://pjmedia.com/david-manney/2026/10/03/flocks-massive-license-plate-database-just-hit-a-fourth-amendment-wall-n4957924#google_vignette Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

A Socialist pushes “trans bill of rights” ahead of the Midterms; the Russian “plague” comes onto the scene; and SCOTUS to allow Trump to deport 300k TPS Venezuelans. Watch me LIVE on Rumble. Mon-Fri at 1pm - https://⁠rumble.com/Shawn Follow Shawn @Shawn_Farash on on X, IG & Truth Social Sponsors: CovePure - https://covepure.com/shawn OFP Farms - https://www.ofpfarms.com/ - code: Shawn Socialist Democrat Nominee Claire Valdez Says She Pitched ‘Trans Bill of Rights’ to Hakeem Jeffries https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2026/10/05/socialist-valdez-affirms-trans-bill-rights-is-issue-democrats-should-deliver-on/ Still No Reason to Panic, but Maybe...Concerned...About Plague Lab Leak in Russia https://hotair.com/david-strom/2026/10/05/still-no-reason-to-panic-but-maybeconcerned-about-plague-lab-leak-in-russia-n3819643#google_vignette Supreme Court Allows Trump to Deport 300,000 Venezuelans https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2026/10/05/supreme-court-allows-trump-to-deport-300000-venezuelans/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The media freaks out over Trump's nuclear comments; Biden illegals wanted in NYPD stabbing case; and a mom influencer kills family. Watch me LIVE on Rumble. Mon-Fri at 1pm - https://⁠rumble.com/Shawn Follow Shawn @Shawn_Farash on on X, IG & Truth Social Sponsors: SLNT - https://slnt.com/shawn Brickhouse Nutrition - https://takelean.com - code: SFLIVE Dumb Media Freakout of the Day https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2026/10/06/dumb-media-freakout-of-the-day-n3819694#google_vignette Two Biden Illegal Aliens Sought for Stabbing, Robbery of NYPD Detective https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2026/10/06/illegal-aliens-sought-nypd-detective-stabbing/ Mom influencer kills her family in murder-suicide hours after ominous final post https://nypost.com/2026/10/06/world-news/mom-influencer-kills-her-family-in-murder-suicide-hours-after-ominous-final-post/?utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=nypost&utm_medium=social Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

CNN throws Abdul El-Sayed under the bus over past comments about Obama; Talafreako praises Mamdani; and your weekly list of bad hombres arrested by ICE. Watch me LIVE on Rumble. Mon-Fri at 1pm - https://⁠rumble.com/Shawn Follow Shawn @Shawn_Farash on on X, IG & Truth Social Sponsors: Helix Sleep - https://helixsleep.com/SFLIVE Brickhouse Nutrition - https://takelean.com - code: SFLIVE ‘The list of his failures goes on’: El-Sayed’s Obama criticism resurfaced ahead of campaign rally https://www.cnn.com/2026/10/07/politics/abdul-el-sayed-obama-criticism-kfile El-Sayed Reportedly Tells Hasan Piker He’s Costing Him Votes As Democrats Sour on His Senate Bid https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2026/10/07/how-you-know-el-sayed-is-in-trouble-what-he-reportedly-said-to-piker-and-a-killer-anecdote-n2207855#google_vignette Exclusive: ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Sex Offenders, Burglars, Drug Traffickers https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2026/10/06/exclusive-ice-arrests-illegal-alien-sex-offenders-burglars-drug-traffickers/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

More promising indicators for GOP in 2026 Midterms; the Trump admin is suspending companies from H-1B program over abuse; and protests erupt in NYC over ICE shooting. Watch me LIVE on Rumble. Mon-Fri at 1pm - https://⁠rumble.com/Shawn Follow Shawn @Shawn_Farash on on X, IG & Truth Social Sponsors: Brickhouse Nutrition - https://takelean.com - code: SFLIVE Why the 2026 Midterms Might Fool Us All https://hotair.com/generalissimo/2026/10/08/why-the-2026-midterms-might-fool-us-all-n3819741 Vance suspends Microsoft, others from foreign workers applying for green cards, alleges visa 'abuse' https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/vance-suspends-microsoft-others-from-foreign-workers-applying-green-cards-accuses-company-visa-abuse “Nurturing Future Activists”: Inside the Plan to Turn Preschoolers Into Political Organizers https://nataliegwinters.substack.com/p/nurturing-future-activists-inside Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Shawn Farash LIVE

About Shawn Farash LIVE

About Shawn Farash LIVE