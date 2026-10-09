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Shawn Farash LIVE

Silverloch | Cumulus Podcast Network
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Shawn Farash LIVE
Latest episode

48 episodes

  • Shawn Farash LIVE

    The Midterms are Far from Over (Ep. 39)

    10/09/2026 | 58 mins.
    More promising indicators for GOP in 2026 Midterms; the Trump admin is suspending companies from H-1B program over abuse; and protests erupt in NYC over ICE shooting.

    Watch me LIVE on Rumble. Mon-Fri at 1pm - https://⁠rumble.com/Shawn

    Follow Shawn @Shawn_Farash on on X, IG & Truth Social

    Sponsors:

    Brickhouse Nutrition - https://takelean.com - code: SFLIVE

    Why the 2026 Midterms Might Fool Us All

    https://hotair.com/generalissimo/2026/10/08/why-the-2026-midterms-might-fool-us-all-n3819741

    Vance suspends Microsoft, others from foreign workers applying for green cards, alleges visa 'abuse'

    https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/vance-suspends-microsoft-others-from-foreign-workers-applying-green-cards-accuses-company-visa-abuse

    “Nurturing Future Activists”: Inside the Plan to Turn Preschoolers Into Political Organizers

    https://nataliegwinters.substack.com/p/nurturing-future-activists-inside
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  • Shawn Farash LIVE

    Things Are Getting Ugly On The Left (Ep. 38)

    10/08/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    CNN throws Abdul El-Sayed under the bus over past comments about Obama; Talafreako praises Mamdani; and your weekly list of bad hombres arrested by ICE.

    Watch me LIVE on Rumble. Mon-Fri at 1pm - https://⁠rumble.com/Shawn

    Follow Shawn @Shawn_Farash on on X, IG & Truth Social

    Sponsors:

    Helix Sleep - https://helixsleep.com/SFLIVE

    Brickhouse Nutrition - https://takelean.com - code: SFLIVE

    ‘The list of his failures goes on’: El-Sayed’s Obama criticism resurfaced ahead of campaign rally

    https://www.cnn.com/2026/10/07/politics/abdul-el-sayed-obama-criticism-kfile

    El-Sayed Reportedly Tells Hasan Piker He’s Costing Him Votes As Democrats Sour on His Senate Bid

    https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2026/10/07/how-you-know-el-sayed-is-in-trouble-what-he-reportedly-said-to-piker-and-a-killer-anecdote-n2207855#google_vignette

    Exclusive: ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Sex Offenders, Burglars, Drug Traffickers

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2026/10/06/exclusive-ice-arrests-illegal-alien-sex-offenders-burglars-drug-traffickers/
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  • Shawn Farash LIVE

    They're Getting Desperate (Ep. 37)

    10/07/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    The media freaks out over Trump's nuclear comments; Biden illegals wanted in NYPD stabbing case; and a mom influencer kills family.

    Watch me LIVE on Rumble. Mon-Fri at 1pm - https://⁠rumble.com/Shawn

    Follow Shawn @Shawn_Farash on on X, IG & Truth Social

    Sponsors:

    SLNT - https://slnt.com/shawn

    Brickhouse Nutrition - https://takelean.com - code: SFLIVE

    Dumb Media Freakout of the Day

    https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2026/10/06/dumb-media-freakout-of-the-day-n3819694#google_vignette

    Two Biden Illegal Aliens Sought for Stabbing, Robbery of NYPD Detective

    https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2026/10/06/illegal-aliens-sought-nypd-detective-stabbing/

    Mom influencer kills her family in murder-suicide hours after ominous final post

    https://nypost.com/2026/10/06/world-news/mom-influencer-kills-her-family-in-murder-suicide-hours-after-ominous-final-post/?utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=nypost&utm_medium=social
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Shawn Farash LIVE

    Have the Democrats TIpped Their Hand? (Ep. 36)

    10/06/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    A Socialist pushes “trans bill of rights” ahead of the Midterms; the Russian “plague” comes onto the scene; and SCOTUS to allow Trump to deport 300k TPS Venezuelans.

    Watch me LIVE on Rumble. Mon-Fri at 1pm - https://⁠rumble.com/Shawn

    Follow Shawn @Shawn_Farash on on X, IG & Truth Social

    Sponsors:

    CovePure - https://covepure.com/shawn

    OFP Farms - https://www.ofpfarms.com/ - code: Shawn

    Socialist Democrat Nominee Claire Valdez Says She Pitched ‘Trans Bill of Rights’ to Hakeem Jeffries

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2026/10/05/socialist-valdez-affirms-trans-bill-rights-is-issue-democrats-should-deliver-on/

    Still No Reason to Panic, but Maybe...Concerned...About Plague Lab Leak in Russia

    https://hotair.com/david-strom/2026/10/05/still-no-reason-to-panic-but-maybeconcerned-about-plague-lab-leak-in-russia-n3819643#google_vignette

    Supreme Court Allows Trump to Deport 300,000 Venezuelans

    https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2026/10/05/supreme-court-allows-trump-to-deport-300000-venezuelans/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Shawn Farash LIVE

    They Think You're Stupid (Ep. 35)

    10/05/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Registering dead felons to vote; 4 of 11 arrested in Indiana child sex sting are illegals; and flock camera database hits 4th Amendment wall.

    Watch me LIVE on Rumble. Mon-Fri at 1pm - https://⁠rumble.com/Shawn

    Follow Shawn @Shawn_Farash on on X, IG & Truth Social

    Sponsors:

    SLNT - https://slnt.com/shawn

    CovePure - https://covepure.com/shawn

    OFP Farms - https://www.ofpfarms.com/ - code: Shawn

    Caught: Abdul El-Sayed 'Resigned' From Government Job to Run for Senate, Remained on Payroll

    https://hotair.com/david-strom/2026/10/02/caught-abdul-el-sayed-resigned-from-government-job-to-run-for-senate-remained-on-payroll-n3819564#google_vignette

    DHS Says 4 of 11 Men Arrested in Indiana Child Sex Sting Are Illegal Aliens — One Was Caught and RELEASED at Biden’s Open Border

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/10/dhs-says-4-11-men-arrested-indiana-child/

    Flock’s Massive License-Plate Database Just Hit a Fourth Amendment Wall

    https://pjmedia.com/david-manney/2026/10/03/flocks-massive-license-plate-database-just-hit-a-fourth-amendment-wall-n4957924#google_vignette
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About Shawn Farash LIVE
Shawn Farash dives into the biggest stories shaping politics today—from breaking headlines and policy battles to the cultural issues driving the national conversation. With a blend of common-sense analysis, sharp humor, and entertaining commentary, each episode breaks down what's happening, why it matters, and what comes next. Along the way, Shawn spotlights rising conservative voices, grassroots activists, and the next generation of political leaders who are making an impact. Whether it's unpacking major legislative developments, examining cultural flashpoints, or exploring the ideas shaping America's future, this podcast delivers informed, engaging conversations that cut through the noise. Listen here, or watch me LIVE on Rumble.com/Shawn every weekday 1PM ET.
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