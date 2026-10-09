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48 episodes
- More promising indicators for GOP in 2026 Midterms; the Trump admin is suspending companies from H-1B program over abuse; and protests erupt in NYC over ICE shooting.
Watch me LIVE on Rumble. Mon-Fri at 1pm - https://rumble.com/Shawn
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Why the 2026 Midterms Might Fool Us All
https://hotair.com/generalissimo/2026/10/08/why-the-2026-midterms-might-fool-us-all-n3819741
Vance suspends Microsoft, others from foreign workers applying for green cards, alleges visa 'abuse'
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/vance-suspends-microsoft-others-from-foreign-workers-applying-green-cards-accuses-company-visa-abuse
“Nurturing Future Activists”: Inside the Plan to Turn Preschoolers Into Political Organizers
https://nataliegwinters.substack.com/p/nurturing-future-activists-inside
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- CNN throws Abdul El-Sayed under the bus over past comments about Obama; Talafreako praises Mamdani; and your weekly list of bad hombres arrested by ICE.
Watch me LIVE on Rumble. Mon-Fri at 1pm - https://rumble.com/Shawn
Follow Shawn @Shawn_Farash on on X, IG & Truth Social
Sponsors:
Helix Sleep - https://helixsleep.com/SFLIVE
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‘The list of his failures goes on’: El-Sayed’s Obama criticism resurfaced ahead of campaign rally
https://www.cnn.com/2026/10/07/politics/abdul-el-sayed-obama-criticism-kfile
El-Sayed Reportedly Tells Hasan Piker He’s Costing Him Votes As Democrats Sour on His Senate Bid
https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2026/10/07/how-you-know-el-sayed-is-in-trouble-what-he-reportedly-said-to-piker-and-a-killer-anecdote-n2207855#google_vignette
Exclusive: ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Sex Offenders, Burglars, Drug Traffickers
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2026/10/06/exclusive-ice-arrests-illegal-alien-sex-offenders-burglars-drug-traffickers/
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- The media freaks out over Trump's nuclear comments; Biden illegals wanted in NYPD stabbing case; and a mom influencer kills family.
Watch me LIVE on Rumble. Mon-Fri at 1pm - https://rumble.com/Shawn
Follow Shawn @Shawn_Farash on on X, IG & Truth Social
Sponsors:
SLNT - https://slnt.com/shawn
Brickhouse Nutrition - https://takelean.com - code: SFLIVE
Dumb Media Freakout of the Day
https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2026/10/06/dumb-media-freakout-of-the-day-n3819694#google_vignette
Two Biden Illegal Aliens Sought for Stabbing, Robbery of NYPD Detective
https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2026/10/06/illegal-aliens-sought-nypd-detective-stabbing/
Mom influencer kills her family in murder-suicide hours after ominous final post
https://nypost.com/2026/10/06/world-news/mom-influencer-kills-her-family-in-murder-suicide-hours-after-ominous-final-post/?utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=nypost&utm_medium=social
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- A Socialist pushes “trans bill of rights” ahead of the Midterms; the Russian “plague” comes onto the scene; and SCOTUS to allow Trump to deport 300k TPS Venezuelans.
Watch me LIVE on Rumble. Mon-Fri at 1pm - https://rumble.com/Shawn
Follow Shawn @Shawn_Farash on on X, IG & Truth Social
Sponsors:
CovePure - https://covepure.com/shawn
OFP Farms - https://www.ofpfarms.com/ - code: Shawn
Socialist Democrat Nominee Claire Valdez Says She Pitched ‘Trans Bill of Rights’ to Hakeem Jeffries
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2026/10/05/socialist-valdez-affirms-trans-bill-rights-is-issue-democrats-should-deliver-on/
Still No Reason to Panic, but Maybe...Concerned...About Plague Lab Leak in Russia
https://hotair.com/david-strom/2026/10/05/still-no-reason-to-panic-but-maybeconcerned-about-plague-lab-leak-in-russia-n3819643#google_vignette
Supreme Court Allows Trump to Deport 300,000 Venezuelans
https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2026/10/05/supreme-court-allows-trump-to-deport-300000-venezuelans/
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- Registering dead felons to vote; 4 of 11 arrested in Indiana child sex sting are illegals; and flock camera database hits 4th Amendment wall.
Watch me LIVE on Rumble. Mon-Fri at 1pm - https://rumble.com/Shawn
Follow Shawn @Shawn_Farash on on X, IG & Truth Social
Sponsors:
SLNT - https://slnt.com/shawn
CovePure - https://covepure.com/shawn
OFP Farms - https://www.ofpfarms.com/ - code: Shawn
Caught: Abdul El-Sayed 'Resigned' From Government Job to Run for Senate, Remained on Payroll
https://hotair.com/david-strom/2026/10/02/caught-abdul-el-sayed-resigned-from-government-job-to-run-for-senate-remained-on-payroll-n3819564#google_vignette
DHS Says 4 of 11 Men Arrested in Indiana Child Sex Sting Are Illegal Aliens — One Was Caught and RELEASED at Biden’s Open Border
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/10/dhs-says-4-11-men-arrested-indiana-child/
Flock’s Massive License-Plate Database Just Hit a Fourth Amendment Wall
https://pjmedia.com/david-manney/2026/10/03/flocks-massive-license-plate-database-just-hit-a-fourth-amendment-wall-n4957924#google_vignette
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About Shawn Farash LIVE
Shawn Farash dives into the biggest stories shaping politics today—from breaking headlines and policy battles to the cultural issues driving the national conversation. With a blend of common-sense analysis, sharp humor, and entertaining commentary, each episode breaks down what's happening, why it matters, and what comes next. Along the way, Shawn spotlights rising conservative voices, grassroots activists, and the next generation of political leaders who are making an impact. Whether it's unpacking major legislative developments, examining cultural flashpoints, or exploring the ideas shaping America's future, this podcast delivers informed, engaging conversations that cut through the noise. Listen here, or watch me LIVE on Rumble.com/Shawn every weekday 1PM ET.
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