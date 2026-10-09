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Sidebar with Katie Phang

Katie Phang
NewsNews Commentary
Sidebar with Katie Phang
Latest episode

268 episodes

  • Judge Rebukes AG Blanche Over Noncompliance in My Epstein Lawsuit

    10/09/2026 | 17 mins.
    In Katie’s lawsuit against Todd Blanche, a NEW order from the judge calls him out for failing to comply with his order directing him to produce the redacted versions of the handwritten FBI interview notes of the South Carolina victim who alleges she was sexually and physically abused by Epstein, Trump, and others. Katie connects this new order with the prior directives from the judge & explains the latest with the missing handwritten interview notes from this victim’s 4th interview.
    Jones Road: Use code PHANG at https://www.jonesroadbeauty.com to get a Free Gift with your first purchase! #JonesRoadBeauty #ad
    Subscribe to Katie's Substack here: https://katiephang.substack.com
    Subscribe to Katie Phang's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@katiephangnews
    Remember to subscribe to ALL the MeidasTouch Network Podcasts:
    MeidasTouch: ⁠https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/meidastouch-podcast⁠
    Legal AF: ⁠https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/legal-af⁠
    Sidebar with Katie Phang: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sidebar-with-katie-phang/id1886801652⁠
    The Parnas Perspective: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-parnas-perspective/id1869165949⁠
    The Intersection with Michael Popok: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-intersection-with-michael-popok/id1818863274⁠
    MissTrial: ⁠https://meidasnews.com/tag/miss-trial⁠
    The PoliticsGirl Podcast: ⁠https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-politicsgirl-podcast⁠
    The Ken Harbaugh Show: ⁠https://meidasnews.com/tag/the-ken-harbaugh-show⁠
    The Weekend Show:

  • Cornell Frat Member Tries to Remove NY AG Letitia James From Assault Case

    10/09/2026 | 17 mins.
    One of the Cornell 7 is trying to get NY AG Letitia James disqualified from her role investigating what happened at Cornell to Jane Doe. Katie Phang explains his legal filing & why he’s unlikely to succeed at this point.

    OneSkin: Get 15% off OneSkin with the code PHANG at https://www.oneskin.co/PHANG #oneskinpod

    Subscribe to Katie's Substack here: https://katiephang.substack.com
    Subscribe to Katie Phang's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@katiephangnews
    Remember to subscribe to ALL the MeidasTouch Network Podcasts:
    MeidasTouch: ⁠https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/meidastouch-podcast⁠
    Legal AF: ⁠https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/legal-af⁠
    Sidebar with Katie Phang: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sidebar-with-katie-phang/id1886801652⁠
    The Parnas Perspective: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-parnas-perspective/id1869165949⁠
    The Intersection with Michael Popok: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-intersection-with-michael-popok/id1818863274⁠
    MissTrial: ⁠https://meidasnews.com/tag/miss-trial⁠
    The PoliticsGirl Podcast: ⁠https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-politicsgirl-podcast⁠
    The Ken Harbaugh Show: ⁠https://meidasnews.com/tag/the-ken-harbaugh-show⁠
    The Weekend Show: ⁠https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-weekend-show⁠
    Burn the Boats:

    New Bombshell Reporting Reveals Missing FBI Notes in My Epstein Lawsuit

    10/08/2026 | 22 mins.
    There are four official FBI interview reports, but only 3 unredacted handwritten notes regarding the alleged 13-year-old victim of Epstein and Trump have been turned over to the judge in Katie Phang’s case. She details the missing note’s links to South Carolina how Todd Blanche has yet to explain why it has vanished.
    OneSkin: Get 15% off OneSkin with the code PHANG at https://www.oneskin.co/PHANG #oneskinpod
    Subscribe to Katie's Substack here: https://katiephang.substack.com
    Subscribe to Katie Phang's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@katiephangnews
    Remember to subscribe to ALL the MeidasTouch Network Podcasts:
    MeidasTouch: ⁠https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/meidastouch-podcast⁠
    Legal AF: ⁠https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/legal-af⁠
    Sidebar with Katie Phang: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sidebar-with-katie-phang/id1886801652⁠
    The Parnas Perspective: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-parnas-perspective/id1869165949⁠
    The Intersection with Michael Popok: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-intersection-with-michael-popok/id1818863274⁠
    MissTrial: ⁠https://meidasnews.com/tag/miss-trial⁠
    The PoliticsGirl Podcast: ⁠https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-politicsgirl-podcast⁠
    The Ken Harbaugh Show: ⁠https://meidasnews.com/tag/the-ken-harbaugh-show⁠
    The Weekend Show: ⁠https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-week ...

  • Trump’s ICE Spirals After Court Order Violation Exposed

    10/08/2026 | 19 mins.
    Soulless ghoul Stephen Miller wants “inhumane” detention facilities & ordered DHS officials to make them “cruel.” The mainstream media may not be covering it anymore, but ICE is still out on our streets terrorizing and traumatizing men, women, and children. Katie Phang shares one of the latest horrible moments out of New Jersey & explains how ICE may be violating yet another court order in doing so. When is enough going to be enough?!
    Ethos: Get your free quote at https://ethos.com/phang
    Subscribe to Katie Phang's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@katiephangnews
    Subscribe to Katie's Substack here: https://katiephang.substack.com
    Remember to subscribe to ALL the MeidasTouch Network Podcasts:
    MeidasTouch: ⁠https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/meidastouch-podcast⁠
    Legal AF: ⁠https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/legal-af⁠
    Sidebar with Katie Phang: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sidebar-with-katie-phang/id1886801652⁠
    The Parnas Perspective: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-parnas-perspective/id1869165949⁠
    The Intersection with Michael Popok: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-intersection-with-michael-popok/id1818863274⁠
    MissTrial: ⁠https://meidasnews.com/tag/miss-trial⁠
    The PoliticsGirl Podcast: ⁠https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-politicsgirl-podcast⁠
    The Ken Harbaugh Show: ⁠https://meidasnews.com/tag/the-ken-harbaugh-show⁠
    The Weekend Show: ⁠

    Trump DOJ Scrambles as Lawyers Flee and Department Collapses

    10/07/2026 | 15 mins.
    As the Trump DOJ continues to hemorrhage qualified lawyers and staff, Harmeet Dhillon, the head of the “Civil Rights” division, hires partisan hacks and incompetent lawyers who have been fired, rejected, or driven out of their prior positions. Katie Phang breaks down the absurdity of these hires and why it puts the entire country, regardless of political affiliation, at risk.
    Ethos: Get your free quote at ⁠https://ethos.com/phang⁠
    Subscribe to Katie's Substack here: ⁠https://katiephang.substack.com⁠
    Subscribe to Katie Phang's YouTube Channel here: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@katiephangnews⁠
    Remember to subscribe to ALL the MeidasTouch Network Podcasts:
    MeidasTouch: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/meidastouch-podcast⁠⁠
    Legal AF: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/legal-af⁠⁠
    Sidebar with Katie Phang: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sidebar-with-katie-phang/id1886801652⁠⁠
    The Parnas Perspective: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-parnas-perspective/id1869165949⁠⁠
    The Intersection with Michael Popok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-intersection-with-michael-popok/id1818863274⁠⁠
    MissTrial: ⁠⁠⁠
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About Sidebar with Katie Phang
Sidebar with Katie Phang delivers sharp, unfiltered analysis of law, politics, and today’s biggest headlines. Hosted by veteran journalist, former prosecutor, and trial lawyer Katie Phang, the show cuts through misinformation, spin, and partisan noise to get to the facts. Drawing on her front-row experience in some of the most consequential legal and political moments of recent history, Katie brings clarity, context, and accountability to the stories shaping our current climate. With a no-nonsense approach and a fearless voice, Sidebar with Katie Phang gives viewers the truth. Straight, no chaser.
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