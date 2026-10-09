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268 episodes
- In Katie’s lawsuit against Todd Blanche, a NEW order from the judge calls him out for failing to comply with his order directing him to produce the redacted versions of the handwritten FBI interview notes of the South Carolina victim who alleges she was sexually and physically abused by Epstein, Trump, and others. Katie connects this new order with the prior directives from the judge & explains the latest with the missing handwritten interview notes from this victim’s 4th interview.
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Subscribe to Katie's Substack here: https://katiephang.substack.com
Subscribe to Katie Phang's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@katiephangnews
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MeidasTouch: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/meidastouch-podcast
Legal AF: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/legal-af
Sidebar with Katie Phang: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sidebar-with-katie-phang/id1886801652
The Parnas Perspective: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-parnas-perspective/id1869165949
The Intersection with Michael Popok: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-intersection-with-michael-popok/id1818863274
MissTrial: https://meidasnews.com/tag/miss-trial
The PoliticsGirl Podcast: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-politicsgirl-podcast
The Ken Harbaugh Show: https://meidasnews.com/tag/the-ken-harbaugh-show
The Weekend Show:One of the Cornell 7 is trying to get NY AG Letitia James disqualified from her role investigating what happened at Cornell to Jane Doe. Katie Phang explains his legal filing & why he’s unlikely to succeed at this point.
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Subscribe to Katie's Substack here: https://katiephang.substack.com
Subscribe to Katie Phang's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@katiephangnews
Remember to subscribe to ALL the MeidasTouch Network Podcasts:
MeidasTouch: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/meidastouch-podcast
Legal AF: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/legal-af
Sidebar with Katie Phang: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sidebar-with-katie-phang/id1886801652
The Parnas Perspective: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-parnas-perspective/id1869165949
The Intersection with Michael Popok: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-intersection-with-michael-popok/id1818863274
MissTrial: https://meidasnews.com/tag/miss-trial
The PoliticsGirl Podcast: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-politicsgirl-podcast
The Ken Harbaugh Show: https://meidasnews.com/tag/the-ken-harbaugh-show
The Weekend Show: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-weekend-show
Burn the Boats:There are four official FBI interview reports, but only 3 unredacted handwritten notes regarding the alleged 13-year-old victim of Epstein and Trump have been turned over to the judge in Katie Phang’s case. She details the missing note’s links to South Carolina how Todd Blanche has yet to explain why it has vanished.
OneSkin: Get 15% off OneSkin with the code PHANG at https://www.oneskin.co/PHANG #oneskinpod
Subscribe to Katie's Substack here: https://katiephang.substack.com
Subscribe to Katie Phang's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@katiephangnews
Remember to subscribe to ALL the MeidasTouch Network Podcasts:
MeidasTouch: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/meidastouch-podcast
Legal AF: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/legal-af
Sidebar with Katie Phang: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sidebar-with-katie-phang/id1886801652
The Parnas Perspective: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-parnas-perspective/id1869165949
The Intersection with Michael Popok: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-intersection-with-michael-popok/id1818863274
MissTrial: https://meidasnews.com/tag/miss-trial
The PoliticsGirl Podcast: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-politicsgirl-podcast
The Ken Harbaugh Show: https://meidasnews.com/tag/the-ken-harbaugh-show
The Weekend Show: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-week ...Soulless ghoul Stephen Miller wants “inhumane” detention facilities & ordered DHS officials to make them “cruel.” The mainstream media may not be covering it anymore, but ICE is still out on our streets terrorizing and traumatizing men, women, and children. Katie Phang shares one of the latest horrible moments out of New Jersey & explains how ICE may be violating yet another court order in doing so. When is enough going to be enough?!
Ethos: Get your free quote at https://ethos.com/phang
Subscribe to Katie Phang's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@katiephangnews
Subscribe to Katie's Substack here: https://katiephang.substack.com
Remember to subscribe to ALL the MeidasTouch Network Podcasts:
MeidasTouch: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/meidastouch-podcast
Legal AF: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/legal-af
Sidebar with Katie Phang: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sidebar-with-katie-phang/id1886801652
The Parnas Perspective: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-parnas-perspective/id1869165949
The Intersection with Michael Popok: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-intersection-with-michael-popok/id1818863274
MissTrial: https://meidasnews.com/tag/miss-trial
The PoliticsGirl Podcast: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-politicsgirl-podcast
The Ken Harbaugh Show: https://meidasnews.com/tag/the-ken-harbaugh-show
The Weekend Show: As the Trump DOJ continues to hemorrhage qualified lawyers and staff, Harmeet Dhillon, the head of the “Civil Rights” division, hires partisan hacks and incompetent lawyers who have been fired, rejected, or driven out of their prior positions. Katie Phang breaks down the absurdity of these hires and why it puts the entire country, regardless of political affiliation, at risk.
Ethos: Get your free quote at https://ethos.com/phang
Subscribe to Katie's Substack here: https://katiephang.substack.com
Subscribe to Katie Phang's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@katiephangnews
Remember to subscribe to ALL the MeidasTouch Network Podcasts:
MeidasTouch: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/meidastouch-podcast
Legal AF: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/legal-af
Sidebar with Katie Phang: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sidebar-with-katie-phang/id1886801652
The Parnas Perspective: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-parnas-perspective/id1869165949
The Intersection with Michael Popok: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-intersection-with-michael-popok/id1818863274
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About Sidebar with Katie PhangSidebar with Katie Phang delivers sharp, unfiltered analysis of law, politics, and today’s biggest headlines. Hosted by veteran journalist, former prosecutor, and trial lawyer Katie Phang, the show cuts through misinformation, spin, and partisan noise to get to the facts. Drawing on her front-row experience in some of the most consequential legal and political moments of recent history, Katie brings clarity, context, and accountability to the stories shaping our current climate. With a no-nonsense approach and a fearless voice, Sidebar with Katie Phang gives viewers the truth. Straight, no chaser.
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