Sidebar with Katie Phang delivers sharp, unfiltered analysis of law, politics, and today’s biggest headlines. Hosted by veteran journalist, former prosecutor, and trial lawyer Katie Phang, the show cuts through misinformation, spin, and partisan noise to get to the facts.

Drawing on her front-row experience in some of the most consequential legal and political moments of recent history, Katie brings clarity, context, and accountability to the stories shaping our current climate. With a no-nonsense approach and a fearless voice, Sidebar with Katie Phang gives viewers the truth. Straight, no chaser.