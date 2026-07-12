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In today's episode, the girlies have yet another copyright focused story - except this time...except for that it's actually not really a copyright story because turns out, you can't copyright recipes. Especially ones that use boxed cake mix and a trademarked cereal brand. But alas, we watch one baker go after another and a very high tension back and forth over a cookbook recipe for Fruity Pebbles Cake Pops. Then we move on... or actually go back... to the topic that never ends...Joshua David Evans. Just when we thought we'd seen the last of him, he swooped back in with what can only be described as the longest community post of all time. A novel, if you will. And In a shocking turn of events.... that's a lie, there are no shocking turns here. That is, aside from some more clips that Lily might have dug up...

We Love the Internet:

https://www.instagram.com/aubreygavellowood/reel/DaBab-lyHhg/

00:00 - Introduction

01:17 - Cake Pop Copyright Drama

38:16 - Joshua David Evans Returns...Then Leaves Again

01:22:10 - We Love the Internet

We hope you enjoyed this episode!

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PS. The girlies have officially entered their short form content era!

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Do We Know Them Podcast

Hosted by Lily Marston & Jessi Smiles