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Do We Know Them?
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Do We Know Them?

Do We Know Them?
ComedyEntertainment News
Do We Know Them?
Latest episode

357 episodes

  • Do We Know Them?

    357 - Makeup Artist Ghosts Bride on Wedding Day + TikToker Slammed for Weird Grocery Store Video

    07/12/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
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    In today's episode, we start off with two of our favorite genres combined: makeup artist fails and wedding drama. Except in this case, there wasn't a whole lot of either considering the makeup artist ghosted several brides and didn't show up to do their makeup for their wedding days. Then we switch gears to a very odd TikTok that went viral where an influencer named Catherine Ebbs vlogs what appears to be the most uncomfortable grocery store vlog to ever exist... except for that she's literally just in a normal looking grocery store .... leaving most people (us included) quite confused at her visceral reaction to being there.  
    We hope you enjoyed this episode!  
    We Love the Internets:
    https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTSacEs3D/
    https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTSa3WLsh/
    00:00 Introduction
    01:02 Makeup Artist Ghosts Brides
    51:55 Out of Touch Grocery Store Video
    01:07:23 We Love the Internet
    For even more content, go join The Other Girlies over on our Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/c/doweknowthem
    Please let us know on Twitter or Instagram if you have any topic suggestions for a future episode! (@lily_marston & @jessismiles__)
    PS. The girlies have officially entered their short form content era! 
    Follow our official accounts: https://instagram.com/doweknowthempodcast & https://tiktok.com/@doweknowthempodcast
    Business Inquiries: doweknowthempodcast@gmail.com
    Do We Know Them Podcast
    Hosted by Lily Marston & Jessi Smiles
  • Do We Know Them?

    Tiktoker Makes UNHINGED 30 Part Series About Her NYC Roommate (356)

    07/07/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
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    In today's episode, we take a wild ride into the NYC roommate drama.
    We hope you enjoyed this episode!  
    For even more content, go join The Other Girlies over on our Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/c/doweknowthem
    Please let us know on Twitter or Instagram if you have any topic suggestions for a future episode! (@lily_marston & @jessismiles__)
    PS. The girlies have officially entered their short form content era! 
    Follow our official accounts: https://instagram.com/doweknowthempodcast & https://tiktok.com/@doweknowthempodcast
    Business Inquiries: doweknowthempodcast@gmail.com
    Do We Know Them Podcast
    Hosted by Lily Marston & Jessi Smiles
  • Do We Know Them?

    355 - Cake Pop Recipe Copyright Drama + Joshua David Evans Leaves the Internet...Again...

    07/04/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    Thanks to Article for sponsoring this podcast! Article is offering our listeners $50 off your first purchase of $100 or more. To claim, visit https://www.article.com/discount/dwkt and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
    In today's episode, the girlies have yet another copyright focused story - except this time...except for that it's actually not really a copyright story because turns out, you can't copyright recipes. Especially ones that use boxed cake mix and a trademarked cereal brand. But alas, we watch one baker go after another and a very high tension back and forth over a cookbook recipe for Fruity Pebbles Cake Pops. Then we move on... or actually go back... to the topic that never ends...Joshua David Evans. Just when we thought we'd seen the last of him, he swooped back in with what can only be described as the longest community post of all time. A novel, if you will. And In a shocking turn of events.... that's a lie, there are no shocking turns here. That is, aside from some more clips that Lily might have dug up...
    We Love the Internet:
    https://www.instagram.com/aubreygavellowood/reel/DaBab-lyHhg/
    00:00 - Introduction
    01:17 - Cake Pop Copyright Drama
    38:16 - Joshua David Evans Returns...Then Leaves Again
    01:22:10 - We Love the Internet
    We hope you enjoyed this episode!  
    For even more content, go join The Other Girlies over on our Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/c/doweknowthem
    Please let us know on Twitter or Instagram if you have any topic suggestions for a future episode! (@lily_marston & @jessismiles__)
    PS. The girlies have officially entered their short form content era! 
    Follow our official accounts: https://instagram.com/doweknowthempodcast & https://tiktok.com/@doweknowthempodcast
    Business Inquiries: doweknowthempodcast@gmail.com
    Do We Know Them Podcast
    Hosted by Lily Marston & Jessi Smiles
  • Do We Know Them?

    354 - Hot Girl Walk Trademark Mess Leaves People Furious + Girl Gets Sick on Her Flight

    06/30/2026 | 1h
    In today's episode, the girlies breakdown yet another Hot Girl trademark debacle - this time it's for "Hot Girl Walk". The girl who coined the phrase back in 2020 during Covid owns basically every trademark for the phrase and has been actively enforcing it on everything from playlists to walking events to even Fashion Nova - which not only is leaving everyone pissed off, but also wondering why yet another white girl seems to have adopted the phrase from a black woman and then acting as though it was a super unique and creative concept that only she could have come up with. Then we finish the episode off with a super short topic where a TikToker tells the diabolical story of her boarding a flight after she'd been throwing up since the previous day, and in totally expected turn of events... she threw up on the plane. 
    00:00 Introduction
    00:54 Hot Girl Walk Trademark Mess
    48:09 Girl Gets Sick on Flight
    57:52 We Love the Internet
    We Love the Internets:
    https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTBEjqusb/
    https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZpXcwMz7Bx/
    We hope you enjoyed this episode!  
    For even more content, go join The Other Girlies over on our Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/c/doweknowthem
    Please let us know on Twitter or Instagram if you have any topic suggestions for a future episode! (@lily_marston & @jessismiles__)
    PS. The girlies have officially entered their short form content era! 
    Follow our official accounts: https://instagram.com/doweknowthempodcast & https://tiktok.com/@doweknowthempodcast
    Business Inquiries: doweknowthempodcast@gmail.com
    Do We Know Them Podcast
    Hosted by Lily Marston & Jessi Smiles
  • Do We Know Them?

    353 - Joshua David Evans Gets EXPOSED and LEAVES the Internet for Good

    06/28/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
    In today's episode, the girlies revisit the most traumatic DWKT lore they've endured to discuss what's been going on the last couple weeks with Colleen Ballinger's Ex--Husband, Joshua David Evans. Returning to the internet after being gone for a while, Joshua initiated what turned into a messy back and forth between him and Adam McIntyre, after both were approached to participate in a large scale Colleen Ballinger documentary. Adam immediately chose not to participate, which put him at odds with Joshua who had been excitedly discussing his potential involvement. And as if that wasn't enough, amidst all of this back and forth with Adam, Joshua seems to have prioritized the documentary and his grievances with Adam over his actual job - a creator manager for Studio71 - specifically for Gavin Reads It All, a BookTuber who had recently signed with the network but was having serious doubts after seeing the lack of value that he was giving them 10% of his revenue to pay for. 
    Watch Gavin's Original Video:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCnQrZcuv48
    Watch Gavin's Update Video:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnF7Q8nogu0
    00:00 Introduction
    01:17 Revisiting What Happened in 2023
    18:19 Joshua David Evans vs Adam McIntyre
    01:09:32 Joshua vs Gavin Reads It All
    01:42:07 Joshua Leaves the Internet
    01:49:23 We Love the Internet
    We Love the Internets:
    https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTBT3k892/ 
    https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZ0EHrBOuAo/
    We hope you enjoyed this episode!  
    For even more content, go join The Other Girlies over on our Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/c/doweknowthem
    Please let us know on Twitter or Instagram if you have any topic suggestions for a future episode! (@lily_marston & @jessismiles__)
    PS. The girlies have officially entered their short form content era! 
    Follow our official accounts: https://instagram.com/doweknowthempodcast & https://tiktok.com/@doweknowthempodcast
    Business Inquiries: doweknowthempodcast@gmail.com
    Do We Know Them Podcast
    Hosted by Lily Marston & Jessi Smiles
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About Do We Know Them?
It's safe to say that longtime creators and friends, Jessi Smiles and Lily Marston, have seen quite a lot during their almost decade long careers on the internet, giving them a unique perspective on the topic of internet drama. And since there's not a whole lot going on in their own lives - join them every Monday & Friday because they'll be providing their profound insight and opinions on the latest internet happenings in their podcast, "DO WE KNOW THEM?" Because let's be honest, they probably do.
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