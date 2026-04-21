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Talkin‘ Politics & Religion Without Killin‘ Each Other

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NewsPolitics
Talkin‘ Politics & Religion Without Killin‘ Each Other
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418 episodes

  • Talkin‘ Politics & Religion Without Killin‘ Each Other

    You Can't Have the I Without the We | Brian Hooks of Stand Together

    04/21/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    "We're living in this collective illusion where the extremes are mischaracterizing who we are as a people."

    More than 70% of Americans — across every demographic — say their deepest aspiration is to contribute to the lives of others. Most of them think they're alone in that. They're not. Brian Hooks, Chairman and CEO of Stand Together, joins the show to make the case that the country's most urgent challenge isn't changing who people are. It's giving them permission to be who they already want to be.

    Calls to Action
    ✅ If this conversation resonates, consider sharing it with someone who believes connection across difference still matters.

    ✅ Subscribe to Corey’s Substack: coreysnathan.substack.com

    ✅ Leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen: ratethispodcast.com/goodfaithpolitics

    ✅ Subscribe to Talkin’ Politics & Religion Without Killin’ Each Other on your favorite podcast platform.

    ✅ Watch the full conversation and subscribe on YouTube: youtube.com/@politicsandreligion

    Key Takeaways

    You can't have the I without the We. Hooks challenges the framing that pits individualism against community. Drawing on Abraham Maslow's concept of synergy, he argues the selfish and the selfless aren't in tension — when they merge, you get a flywheel of progress rather than a zero-sum fight.

    We're living a collective illusion. Neuroscientist Todd Rose's research reveals that most people privately want to contribute to their communities — but assume they're outliers. That self-silencing lets a loud minority misrepresent the country's character. Naming the illusion is the first step to dissolving it.

    The challenge isn't persuasion. It's permission. Hooks argues Americans don't need to be convinced to be better citizens — they need social permission to act on values they already hold. When people see someone just like them doing it, they follow.

    Frederick Douglass as a North Star for coalition-building. Hooks returns repeatedly to Douglass's vision of the Declaration as "saving principles" — not yet fulfilled, but aspirational in a way that can hold very different people together. Shared direction, not agreement on everything, is what makes diverse coalitions work.

    Stop picking a side. Start building policy coalitions. Stand Together learned the hard way that partisan politics leads to being taken for granted. Americans for Prosperity now pursues a policy-coalition strategy — working with Republicans and Democrats alike, and holding both accountable.

    It's hard to hate up close. Whether it's StoryCorps' One Small Step project or Stand Together's work in 1,300 communities, the pattern holds: when people work side by side on real problems, the tribal labels fade fast. Don't debate online. Go grab a beer.

    About Our Guest
    Brian Hooks is Chairman and CEO of Stand Together, a philanthropic community of more than 700 business leaders and philanthropists working to remove the barriers holding people back. He is also President of the Charles Koch Foundation and the Charles Koch Institute. Stand Together works with over 1,000 professors, tens of thousands of K-12 teachers, 200+ community-based organizations, and millions of grassroots activists. Hooks is co-author (with Charles Koch) of Believe in People: Bottom-Up Solutions for a Top-Down World.

    Links and Resources

    Stand Together: standtogether.org

    Be the People: bethepeople.org

    Connect on Social Media
    Corey is @coreysnathan on all the socials…

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    Facebook

    Instagram

    Twitter

    Threads

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    Thanks to our Sponsors and Partners

    Thanks to Pew Research Center (pewresearch.org) for making today’s conversation possible.

    Proud members of The Democracy Group

    The exhausted majority is waiting for permission to show up.
  • Talkin‘ Politics & Religion Without Killin‘ Each Other

    The Exhausted Majority: Jason Mangone of More in Common on Hidden Tribes, the Perception Gap, and What's Actually Pulling Us Apart

    04/17/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Two-thirds of Americans are exhausted by a political narrative that doesn’t match how they actually see the world. Jason Mangone has the data to prove it and a roadmap for what to do about it.

    Jason Mangone is the executive director of More in Common US, the American arm of a global organization founded after the assassination of British MP Jo Cox — whose maiden speech in Parliament included the line, “We have more in common than that which sets us apart.” Since launching its landmark Hidden Tribes study in 2018, More in Common has become one of the most cited voices on polarization, the perception gap, and what it will actually take to rebuild civic trust in America. Jason came to this work through a genuinely eclectic path: Marine infantry officer, Yale graduate student, co-author (with General Stanley McChrystal) of the bestselling Leaders: Myth and Reality, and yes, briefly the CEO of a Jersey Shore home maintenance company. He brings both the data and the disposition of someone who has learned to move across very different worlds — which, it turns out, is exactly what this moment requires.

    Calls to Action
    ✅ If this conversation resonates, consider sharing it with someone who believes connection across difference still matters.

    ✅ Subscribe to Corey’s Substack: coreysnathan.substack.com

    ✅ Leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen: ratethispodcast.com/goodfaithpolitics

    ✅ Subscribe to Talkin’ Politics & Religion Without Killin’ Each Other on your favorite podcast platform.

    ✅ Watch the full conversation and subscribe on YouTube: youtube.com/@politicsandreligion

    Key Takeaways

    The exhausted majority is real, and it’s being ignored. More in Common’s Hidden Tribes research identified seven segments of the American public. The middle five — roughly two-thirds of the country — are what the research calls the exhausted majority. These are people whose politics don’t map neatly onto partisan narratives, who hold genuinely heterodox views, and for whom the current political environment is actively draining. They’re not disengaged because they don’t care. They’re disengaged because what they see on offer doesn’t reflect how they actually think.

    The wings aren’t just louder, they’re more wrong about each other. A perception gap is the difference between what you think a group believes and what they actually believe. The research finds that the further left or right someone sits, the larger their perception gap. The heaviest news consumers also tend to have the biggest gaps — a finding that cuts against the assumption that more information produces more understanding. As a concrete example: 73% of Republicans said the US should be a world leader in developing clean energy. Democrats estimated that only 26% of Republicans held that view.

    Trump’s coalition is not monolithic. More in Common’s Beyond MAGA study identified four distinct segments within Trump voters: MAGA Hardliners (29%), Anti-Woke Conservatives (21%), Mainline Republicans (30%), and the Reluctant Right (20%). Support for the war with Iran breaks sharply along those lines — 87% among Hardliners, down to just 25% among the Reluctant Right. About a quarter of that last group now say they regret their 2024 vote.

    The priority gap may be the defining political story of 2025. In November 2024, Americans’ perception of Trump’s top priorities matched their own: cost of living, the economy, immigration. Today only 13% believe cost of living is his top priority. Nearly half point to immigration, and nearly half to the war in Iran. Jason is careful to stay nonpartisan, but the implication is clear: the exhausted majority that gave Trump his margin may not feel seen by what’s followed.

    Institutions are where character gets formed — and they’re disappearing. Jason identifies three drivers of polarization: smartphones and the attention economy, the erosion of intermediary institutions (churches, little leagues, volunteer fire departments), and elite rhetoric that rewards conflict over compromise. The second one gets less attention than it deserves. These weren’t just places where people got along — they were places where people learned what kind of person they wanted to be.

    Being religious might be the new rebellion. Hidden Tribes 2.0 is in progress, and one of the most intriguing signals from More in Common’s recent work involves generational attitudes toward faith. Among younger voters — Trump voters and non-Trump voters alike — being religious is now more likely to be seen as countercultural than being an atheist. Jason’s read: when the dominant culture trends progressive and secular, traditionalism becomes the counterculture. It’s not all that surprising. Countercultures, by definition, push against whatever’s dominant.

    About Our Guest

    Jason Mangone is the executive director of More in Common US. He began his career as a US Marine infantry officer, serving three deployments including western Iraq and Haiti following the 2010 earthquake. After graduate school at Yale, he served as a research associate at the Council on Foreign Relations, co-authored the bestselling Leaders: Myth and Reality with General Stanley McChrystal and Jeff Eggers, and served as COO of the Service Year Alliance. He lives in Princeton, New Jersey, with his wife and four kids, coaches little league, and volunteers as a firefighter — which he notes is primarily a strategy to remain cool in the eyes of his children.

    Links and Resources

    More in Common US

    Hidden Tribes (2018) - hiddentribes.us

    Beyond MAGA (2026) - beyondmaga.us

    Leaders: Myth and Reality by Stanley McChrystal, Jeff Eggers, and Jason Mangone

    Connect on Social Media
    Corey is @coreysnathan on all the socials…

    Substack

    LinkedIn

    Facebook

    Instagram

    Twitter

    Threads

    Bluesky

    TikTok

    Thanks to our Sponsors and Partners
    Thanks to Pew Research Center (pewresearch.org) for making today’s conversation possible.

    Proud members of The Democracy Group

    “Clarity, charity, and conviction can live in the same room. Yes, really.”
  • Talkin‘ Politics & Religion Without Killin‘ Each Other

    Susan Page: The Queen Had a Front Row Seat to American Democracy

    04/14/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    She moderated the fly debate. She interviewed Stephen Hawking. She covered 12 presidential campaigns and sat down with the last 10 presidents. And she spent years inside Queen Elizabeth’s extraordinary vantage point on American democracy — one that no American journalist could ever fully replicate.

    Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief of USA TODAY, joins Corey to discuss her latest book, The Queen and Her Presidents: a sweeping account of Queen Elizabeth II’s relationships with every American president from Truman to Biden. But this conversation goes well beyond the book. Susan reflects on a career that began in a converted car dealership on Long Island, the lessons she learned covering her first president (and how badly she blew it), what it really takes to develop sources across decades of political reporting, and why — from a Kansas girl’s perspective — the people on both sides of our divide love America more than we give them credit for.

    Calls to Action
    ✅ If this conversation resonates, consider sharing it with someone who believes connection across difference still matters.

    ✅ Subscribe to Corey’s Substack: coreysnathan.substack.com

    ✅ Leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen: ratethispodcast.com/goodfaithpolitics

    ✅ Subscribe to Talkin’ Politics & Religion Without Killin’ Each Other on your favorite podcast platform.

    ✅ Watch the full conversation and subscribe on YouTube: youtube.com/@politicsandreligion

    Key Takeaways

    Preparation is a framework, not a script. Susan goes into every major interview with a plan — what she wants to get, how to get it, what to do if the answer goes sideways. But the goal is to inform the conversation, not control it. The worst thing an interviewer can do, she says, is fail to listen to the answer.

    Great sourcing is built on respect and fairness, not on pulling punches. Rich Bond, the young Long Island operative she profiled in 1979, became a top Republican official and a reliable source for decades — not because she went easy on him, but because he trusted her to be fair. She would not have softened a story about him, and he knew it.

    Books and daily journalism use the same muscle, differently. The skills transfer directly — the sourcing, the curiosity, the nose for a good detail — but the bar is higher and the time horizon is longer. Writing a book means people are paying thirty dollars and spending real time. You owe them something they couldn’t get from clicking a link.

    The best research rewards patience. Sifting through archival files at eight presidential libraries and the National Archives in Britain yielded moments that almost nobody else has read. The sarcastic cables British ambassadors sent back about LBJ as vice president confirmed everything LBJ already suspected they thought of him.

    They love America. Whether she’s at a No Kings rally or a MAGA rally, Susan hears the same thing: people who care deeply, who revere the Constitution, who think they’re fighting for the country. The polarization isn’t about love of country — it’s about a failure to extend basic respect across the divide.

    Queen Elizabeth perfected the art of getting people to talk. Her small talk strategy — chatter briefly, then turn the question back — was especially effective with men, who, as Susan notes diplomatically, tend to enjoy talking about themselves. Susan has consciously adopted the technique and credits it with making her better at navigating rooms full of strangers.

    About Our Guest

    Susan Page is the Washington Bureau Chief of USA TODAY and one of the most respected political journalists in America. She has covered 12 presidential campaigns and interviewed the last 10 presidents. She moderated the 2020 vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence — yes, the one with the fly — and is the bestselling author of biographies of Barbara Bush, Nancy Pelosi, and Barbara Walters. Her latest book, The Queen and Her Presidents, chronicles Queen Elizabeth II’s relationships with every American president from Truman through Biden.

    Links and Resources

    The Queen and Her Presidents by Susan Page — susanpagedc.com

    Connect on Social Media
    Corey is @coreysnathan on all the socials…

    Substack

    LinkedIn

    Facebook

    Instagram

    Twitter

    Threads

    Bluesky

    TikTok

    Thanks to our Sponsors and Partners
    Thanks to Pew Research Center (pewresearch.org) for making today’s conversation possible.

    Links and additional resources:

    The Village Square: villagesquare.us

    Meza Wealth Management: mezawealth.com

    Proud members of The Democracy Group

    “Clarity, charity, and conviction can live in the same room.” Yes, really.
  • Talkin‘ Politics & Religion Without Killin‘ Each Other

    The Laughing Emojis Are a Tell: No Kings, the Constitution, and the cauterizing of the civic conscience

    04/10/2026 | 14 mins.
    A friend of mine sits on the board of the largest Christian school in our valley. He loves this country, loves his neighbors, loves God (or at least he’s working on it, same as the rest of us). So why did he respond to millions of peaceful fellow citizens exercising their constitutional rights with laughing emojis? That question has been gnawing at me for months. This episode tries to answer it.

    When millions of Americans took to the streets last month in the No Kings rallies, peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights, the response from Donald Trump, Republican members of Congress, and leading voices in the MAGA movement was contempt. Not critique. Not engagement. Contempt. This solo episode asks why, and works through what that contempt actually costs us: constitutionally and civically.

    Calls to Action
    ✅ If this conversation resonates, consider sharing it with someone who believes connection across difference still matters.

    ✅ Subscribe to Corey’s Substack: coreysnathan.substack.com

    ✅ Leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen: ratethispodcast.com/goodfaithpolitics

    ✅ Subscribe to Talkin’ Politics & Religion Without Killin’ Each Other on your favorite podcast platform.

    ✅ Watch the full conversation and subscribe on YouTube: youtube.com/@politicsandreligion

    Key Takeaways

    The laughing emojis aren’t about politics. More in Common’s research into Trump voters found one thread running through every category of the broader MAGA coalition: deep, abiding resentment toward the left. Not policy disagreement. Resentment. Years of accumulated grievance about cancel culture, political correctness, and perceived condescension. The laughing emojis are that resentment expressing itself, not a constitutional argument.

    The constitutional inventory is not abstract. Article One gives Congress, not the president, the power to levy taxes — yet sweeping tariff schemes were imposed anyway. Article One gives Congress the sole power to declare war — yet Iran was attacked without a declaration, without consulting Congress, and without a coherent plan. The Supreme Court, including three Republican-appointed justices, told the administration directly that it had grabbed power the Constitution never granted it.

    The First Amendment protections being invoked by No Kings protesters are the same ones being systematically pressured. Trump threatened, attacked, and sued CBS, ABC, and the Des Moines Register for coverage he didn’t like. Outlets were banned from the Pentagon for declining to sign loyalty pledges to the president rather than the Constitution. An aggressive ICE presence in city streets has turned the right to peaceably assemble into a theoretical right for millions of people.

    Whataboutism is cauterization, not argument. “But what about Obama” and “what about Hunter Biden” don’t refute a single fact presented in this episode. They don’t explain away the Supreme Court ruling on tariffs. They don’t restore one deported citizen. They don’t account for the dead. What they do is create enough noise to make facing the truth feel optional — burning the nerve endings so the pain stops registering.

    The Constitution is a covenant, not a rulebook. It doesn’t grade on a curve based on how much you resent the other side. It’s a promise the founders made to future generations that we recommit to each other every time we stand up for it — or fail to. As Chief Justice John Roberts put it when the solicitor general argued we live in a new world demanding a new reading: “It’s the same Constitution.”

    Links and Resources
    More in Common's Beyond MAGA study — beyondmaga.us

    USA Today / Susan Page's piece — www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2026/03/29/no-kings-rallies-a-red-flare-for-trump/89306058007/

    Jonah Goldberg / The Dispatch — thedispatch.com/newsletter/gfile/no-kings-protests-tea-parties-bothsidesism

    Captain Robert Gustine (28-year Navy veteran) and Dr. Roger Herbert (former Naval Special Warfare Officer, ethics professor at the US Naval Academy) — substack.com/@gusgusentinerogerherbert/p-190864101

    American Immigration Council — www.americanimmigrationcouncil.org/report/immigration-detention

    Connect on Social Media
    Corey is @coreysnathan on all the socials…

    Substack

    LinkedIn

    Facebook

    Instagram

    Twitter

    Threads

    Bluesky

    TikTok

    Thanks to our Sponsors and Partners
    Thanks to Pew Research Center (pewresearch.org) for making today’s conversation possible.

    Links and additional resources:

    The Village Square: villagesquare.us

    Meza Wealth Management: mezawealth.com

    Proud members of The Democracy Group

    “Clarity, charity, and conviction can live in the same room.” Yes, really.
  • Talkin‘ Politics & Religion Without Killin‘ Each Other

    A WEAVE Conversation | Relationships Before Results: Rajiv Mehta on Camaraderie and Self-Knowledge

    04/07/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    What if the reason we can't fix our politics is that we've skipped the part where we actually get to know each other?

    Rajiv Mehta has spent the better part of four decades asking questions that most people don't think to ask. At NASA, it was about the complexity lurking beneath simplified models of the atmosphere. At Apple, it was why people don't take more pictures. At Zume Life, it was why even doctors can't stick to their own health regimens. And for the past twenty-plus years, the question has been deeper still: how do we actually learn to know ourselves and each other well enough to build something lasting together?

    Rajiv is the founder of Mapping Ourselves, which helps organizational leaders build the cultures they seek by exploring the human roots of high performance. He's also a member of WEAVE, the nationwide initiative that supports grassroots leaders working to repair our frayed social fabric. His book Camaraderie is coming out this summer. The conversation moves from Mets fandom to Mars to medicine to the philosophy of Peter Singer to Genghis Khan, and somehow it all connects. That's the kind of episode this is.

    Calls to Action
    ✅ If this conversation resonates, consider sharing it with someone who believes connection across difference still matters.

    ✅ Subscribe to Corey’s Substack: coreysnathan.substack.com

    ✅ Leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen: ratethispodcast.com/goodfaithpolitics

    ✅ Subscribe to Talkin’ Politics & Religion Without Killin’ Each Other on your favorite podcast platform.

    ✅ Watch the full conversation and subscribe on YouTube: youtube.com/@politicsandreligion

    Key Takeaways

    Relationships before results. One of Raj's core convictions, borrowed from a friend long engaged in social movements, is that our culture has it exactly backwards. We treat connection as a luxury, something to get to after the real work is done. But without genuine relationship, results rarely last. This isn't soft thinking. It's what SEAL teams already know, and it's what Raj has been trying to bring to the rest of us.

    The self is plural. The phrase "quantified self" always had a problem, Raj admits: it pointed inward when the whole point is outward. We are fundamentally social creatures. Studying yourself means studying yourself in community, in relationship, in context. Going off to meditate in a cave has its value, but if you lose sight of yourself-in-the-ecosystem, you've missed the main thing.

    Know yourself before you can know others. The doctors who were baffled by patient non-adherence were themselves non-adherent. We can't build real camaraderie with people we don't understand, and we can't understand others if we haven't done the harder work of understanding ourselves. Self-knowledge isn't navel-gazing. It's the prerequisite for everything else.

    Community, connection, belonging, and camaraderie are not the same thing. Raj draws careful distinctions. Community is a container. Belonging is an emotional sense of home, with real agency attached. Connection is deeply interpersonal, the discovery of specific things you genuinely like about another person. Camaraderie brings all of this together within a group united by shared purpose. Conflating them leads to surface-level interventions that don't hold.

    Complexity isn't a bug. It's the reality we have to learn to live inside. From atmospheric modeling at NASA to human behavior in healthcare, Raj kept running into the same error: people mistake their simplified models for the world itself. When something goes wrong, they blame the workers instead of the design. Real progress requires holding complexity rather than explaining it away.

    Start human, then get to the hard stuff. Whether it's cross-partisan dialogue or cross-cultural misunderstanding, Raj's prescription is the same: find the human first. Discover what you share. Build some real connection. Then, and only then, you might be able to have the harder conversation. Walking straight into the room with a contested policy topic and expecting good-faith exchange is, as he puts it, nearly impossible.

    About Our Guest
    Rajiv Mehta is the founder of Mapping Ourselves, which helps organizational leaders build high-performing cultures by developing the self-knowledge and mutual understanding that genuine camaraderie requires. With an engineering background from Princeton and Stanford, and a career spanning NASA, Apple, and Adobe, he has spent the past two decades guiding corporate executives, military commanders, and community leaders through the practice of personal science. He is a member of WEAVE, the nationwide initiative supporting grassroots leaders working to repair social trust across America. His book Camaraderie is forthcoming this summer.

    Links and Resources
    Mapping Ourselves - mappingourselves.com

    WEAVE: The Social Fabric Project - weavers.org

    Camaraderie by Rajiv Mehta (forthcoming, summer 2025)

    Connect on Social Media
    Corey is @coreysnathan on all the socials…

    Substack

    LinkedIn

    Facebook

    Instagram

    Twitter

    Threads

    Bluesky

    TikTok

    Thanks to our Sponsors and Partners
    Thanks to Pew Research Center for making today’s conversation possible.

    Links and additional resources:

    The Village Square: villagesquare.us

    Meza Wealth Management: mezawealth.com

    Proud members of The Democracy Group

    Clarity, charity, and conviction can live in the same room.

    Yes, really.

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About Talkin‘ Politics & Religion Without Killin‘ Each Other

Politics and Religion. We’re not supposed to talk about that, right? Wrong! We only say that nowadays because the loudest, most extreme voices have taken over the whole conversation. Well, we‘re taking some of that space back! If you’re dying for some dialogue instead of all the yelling; if you know it’s okay to have differences without having to hate each other; if you believe politics and religion are too important to let ”the screamers” drown out the rest of us and would love some engaging, provocative and fun conversations about this stuff, then ”Talkin‘ Politics & Religion Without Killin‘ Each Other” is for you!
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