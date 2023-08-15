Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Nearly Departed
Katy Wiggins
Fiction
Available Episodes

  • Trailer: Nearly Departed
    It's that time again! I've been cooking up something special for months and I'm thrilled to be able to finally share it with you. Hopefully my new podcast of paranormal stories will satisfy at least some of your ravenous appetite for cozy and terrifying spookiness. See you on September 1st! 
    8/15/2023
    1:19

About Nearly Departed

A ghost story anthology sewn together with a very cozy thread, from the mixed up files of Kathryn R. Wiggins. For fans of melancholy, pumpkin pie, dusty mansions, flirting with terror, atmosphere, coziness, history, plastic skeletons, long buried secrets, and wicker furniture.
