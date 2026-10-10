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278 episodes
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About Mr. Creeps: Scary Stories & Creepypastas
Everybody loves a good scary story, but what if some of those stories turn out to be true? I narrate creepypastas and other horror stories. Perfect for those late nights and rainy days. Sit back and try not to get too scared.Podcast website
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Mr. Creeps: Scary Stories & Creepypastas
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