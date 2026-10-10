Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFictionMr. Creeps: Scary Stories &amp; Creepypastas
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Mr. Creeps: Scary Stories &amp; Creepypastas
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Mr. Creeps: Scary Stories &amp; Creepypastas

Mr. Creeps
Fiction
Mr. Creeps: Scary Stories &amp; Creepypastas
Latest episode

278 episodes

  • Mr. Creeps: Scary Stories &amp; Creepypastas

    We Found A Tomb From Outer Space.

    10/10/2026 | 41 mins.
    What is this thing? Written by: Empty-Wing7678
  • Mr. Creeps: Scary Stories &amp; Creepypastas

    I Found a Staircase Leading Deep Down in a National Park.

    10/09/2026 | 42 mins.
    Where does it go? Written by: HorrorJunkie123
  • Mr. Creeps: Scary Stories &amp; Creepypastas

    I Work for the Coast Guard in Alaska. I Follow RULES to Stay Alive.

    10/08/2026 | 41 mins.
    It's a tough job. Written by: Williswallis
  • Mr. Creeps: Scary Stories &amp; Creepypastas

    I was sent to a strange Hospital. It had a list of RULES.

    10/07/2026 | 39 mins.
    This is why I don't like hospitals. Written by: CIAHerp
  • Mr. Creeps: Scary Stories &amp; Creepypastas

    DON'T play the game, "Follow the RULES"

    10/06/2026 | 50 mins.
    Don't play it! Written by: Brian Maycock
More Fiction podcasts
Trending Fiction podcasts
About Mr. Creeps: Scary Stories &amp; Creepypastas
Everybody loves a good scary story, but what if some of those stories turn out to be true? I narrate creepypastas and other horror stories. Perfect for those late nights and rainy days. Sit back and try not to get too scared.
Podcast website
Fiction

Listen to Mr. Creeps: Scary Stories &amp; Creepypastas, The Adventure Zone and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Mr. Creeps: Scary Stories &amp; Creepypastas: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2026 - 8:08:19 PM
A company fromMADSACK