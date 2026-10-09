Money, Power, Politics with Stephanie Ruhle

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163 episodes
- October 9th, 10am: Senate debates in Georgia and Maine, where the attacks got personal as Democrats tied their opponents to Trump. Then, the week in grift: Guilfoyle pressing a donor for a $100,000 wire, Trump buying millions in SpaceX debt and Meta stock, and his Doral resort set to host the G20. Plus, Aaron Sorkin on his new film “Social Reckoning,” and Frances Haugen on the movie adaption of her decision to blow the whistle on Facebook, holding the tech industry to account. Jonathan Lemire, Evan McMorris-Santoro, James Sample and Frances Haugen join The Group Chat this morning.
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- October 9th, 9am: Today, heated debates for the Senate in the all-important states of Michigan, Georgia and Maine. Attacks got personal, as Democrats tied their opponents to President Trump. Then, the Department of Homeland Security addresses an ICE shooting in New York City that has sparked outrage, as the mayor accuses the Trump administration of “terrorizing” the city. Plus, the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to former international criminal court judge Navi Pilay, for her efforts to promote peace and international law.
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- October 8th, 10am: With 26 days until the midterms, both parties are pouring money into the races that will decide who controls Washington. Texas' Senate race is smashing records with more than $240 million from super PACs, and Elon Musk's political operation has put nearly $25 million into seven key races. Plus, Democrats running in battleground House seats are all campaigning on anti-corruption. And, the USS Lincoln comes home after more than 300 days at sea. Peter Goodman, Molly Jong-Fast and Nilay Patel, Reed Gallen, and Priya Sridhar join the Group Chat this morning.
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- October 8th, 2026, 9am: All eyes on Iowa and the close race for the state's Senate seat, after Republican Ashley Hinson and Democrat Josh Turek clashed in their first debate. Then, new reporting that Trump is considering a plan for strikes on Iran before the midterms. Plus, unmet economic goals and a hot temper. The Wall Street Journal takes us inside Scott Bessent's tenure at the Treasury Department. Peter Baker, Kabir Khanna, Ali Vitali, Scott Lincicome, Max Chafkin and Joshua Robinson join Money Power Politics this morning.
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- October 7th, 2026, 10am: Trump is back in Texas tonight for his third rally with Ken Paxton in a month, and leaked audio catches Paxton complaining about how the president is handling the midterms. Plus, the Cook Political Report shifts three Senate races to the left, including Kansas, rating it as a toss-up. Then, three years after October 7th, we remember the lives lost and discuss new reporting that Netanyahu was warned about the Hamas attack before it happened. Kevin Roose, Mark McKinnon, Philip Bump and David Rohde join The Group Chat this morning.
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Host Stephanie Ruhle brings her business acumen, hard-hitting interview style and original reporting to mornings, helping you understand what’s happening today and why it matters. Make sense of it all, together.Podcast website
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