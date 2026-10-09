Money, Power, Politics with Stephanie Ruhle

October 8th, 10am: With 26 days until the midterms, both parties are pouring money into the races that will decide who controls Washington. Texas' Senate race is smashing records with more than $240 million from super PACs, and Elon Musk's political operation has put nearly $25 million into seven key races. Plus, Democrats running in battleground House seats are all campaigning on anti-corruption. And, the USS Lincoln comes home after more than 300 days at sea. Peter Goodman, Molly Jong-Fast and Nilay Patel, Reed Gallen, and Priya Sridhar join the Group Chat this morning.



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