Section Chief Zelda Anders is being visited by three ghosts…and President Chet Phillips is putting up the Christmas tree.CONTENT NOTE: We know the holidays aren't always happy. This episode contains depictions of family strife at Christmas, including abandonment and the rejection of sexual identity. But it also contains JOY. So much joy. We hope you'll enjoy it.Written and Directed byJ. Michael DeAngelisStarringChris Klaniecki as Skip GrangerNazli Sarpkaya as Mackenzie McGrath and Mini McGrathDave Stanger as Bowden MontcriefPaige Klaniecki as Gloria KovakFaith Dowgin as Section Chief Zelda Anderswith Kirk White as Chet Phillipsand Katerina McGrath as Mission VoiceAlso StarringAshley Banks as Athena O’BrienJill Ivey as Western Union Woman, Siri, and Lex Hammondand Bob Killion as Security Guy, Thrash Anders, and The AdmiralGuest StarringDave Serfass as J.J. PrescottEmily DeAngelis as Young ZeldaPete Barry as Buddy Wig and Kristatos O’BrienJ. Michael DeAngelis as Larry HastingsDavid S. Dear as Caterer S. DearEric Perry as Secretary WhitmireJohn Dowgin as Dr Biff StudebakerKristen Norine as Dr. Hypatia WilesShannon Perry as Dr. Hermione Pickle Caden Dowgin as Timmy “Two Bit” Thompsonwith Sarah Rhea Werner as Patand special guest star Jim Iorio as O.G.A complete transcript of this episode can be found here.Music, sound editing, and mixing byPete BarryCreated and produced byPete Barry, J. Michael DeAngelis, and John DowginFor a complete list of credits, please visit this episode's webpage.
43:26
510: Plight at the Museum
An exhibit at the International Spy Museum could expose a decades-old mystery...and President Chet Phillips is taking a tour.Written byJohn DowginDirected byJ. Michael DeAngelisStarringChris Klaniecki as Skip GrangerNazli Sarpkaya as Mackenzie McGrathDave Stanger as Bowden MontcriefPaige Klaniecki as Gloria KovackFaith Dowgin as Section Chief Zelda Anderswith Kirk White as Chet Phillipsand Katerina McGrath as the Mission VoiceAlso StarringAshley Banks as Athena O'BrienJill Ivey as Midge and Stellaand Bob Killion as Carlton the AttendantGuest StarringBenn Iffring as White House Tour GuideRebecca Serfass as Tourist 1Dave Serfass as Tourist 2Remy Stevens as DancerRoberta Steve as EdnaPete Barry as KyleJ. Michael DeAngelis as BryceTage Das as Museum GoonJohn Dowgin as Museum Thug and Dr. MiddleditchA complete transcript of this episode can be found here.Music by Pete BarrySound editing and mixing by John DowginCreated and produced byPete Barry, J. Michael DeAngelis, and John DowginAssociate Producer: Paige KlanieckiFor a complete list of credits, visit the episode's webpage.
39:42
509: GoldenEar
A South Dakota corn maze sits atop a dangerous government secret…and President Chet Phillips is apartment hunting.Written and Directed byPete BarryStarringChris Klaniecki as Skip GrangerNazli Sarpkaya as Mackenzie McGrathDave Stanger as Bowden MontcriefPaige Klaniecki as Gloria KovakFaith Dowgin as Section Chief Zelda Anderswith Kirk White as Chet Phillipsand Katerina McGrath as The Mission VoiceAlso StarringAshley Banks as Athena O’BrienJill Ivey as Farmstand Worker and Computerand Bob Killion as Security Guy and The AdmiralGuest StarringJames Garde as Oz PowersMarnie Warner as Fran NelsonJohn Dowgin as Douglas HensonAnne Coleman as Anna NivinKristen Norine as Dr. WilesCaden Dowgin as Timmy “Two Bit” ThompsonRhys Lawton as CaseDelilah Tahiri as ShadowDonna Barry as The Old Section ChiefDavid S. Dear as Terry MillionairePete Barry as Kristatos O’BrienMusic, sound editing, and mixing byPete BarryA complete transcript of this episode can be found here.Created and produced byPete Barry, J. Michael DeAngelis, and John DowginAssociate Producer: Paige KlanieckiFor a complete list of credits, visit this episode's website.
40:06
508: Live and Let Dice
Tourists at a live-action Dungeons & Dragons game are disappearing…and President Chet Phillips is playing golf.Written byPaige Klaniecki & Chris KlanieckiDirected byJ. Michael DeAngelisStarringChris Klaniecki as Skip GrangerNazli Sarpkaya as Mackenzie McGrathDave Stanger as Bowden MontcriefPaige Klaniecki as Gloria KovackFaith Dowgin as Section Chief Zelda Anderswith Kirk White as Chet Phillipsand Katerina McGrath as The Mission VoiceAlso StarringAshley Banks as Athena O’BrienJill Ivey as Cuthbertaand Bob Killion as Lord Duncan Land, Security Guy, Jambo, and The AdmiralGuest StarringEric Perry as WhitmireDave Serfass as InnkeeperCaden Dowgin as Timmy “Two Bit” ThompsonJohn Dowgin as Dr. Biff StudebakerShannon Perry as Dr. PickleA complete transcript of this episode can be found here.Music, sound editing and mixing byPete BarryCreated and Produced byPete Barry, J. Michael DeAngelis, and John DowginAssociate Producer: Paige KlanieckiFor a complete list of credits, please visit this episode's webpage.
48:47
507: Portrait of a Lady on Tires
The Paris Olympics is threatened by threats of art heists and assassinations…and President Chet Phillips is having a Dole Whip.Written byJohn Dowgin and J. Michael DeAngelisDirected byPete Barry and J. Michael DeAngelisStarringChris Klaniecki as Skip GrangerNazli Sarpkaya as Mackenzie McGrathDave Stanger as Bowden MontcriefPaige Klaniecki as Gloria KovackFaith Dowgin as Section Chief Zelda Anderswith Kirk White as Chet Phillipsand Katerina McGrath as The Mission VoiceAlso StarringAshley Banks as Athena O'BrienJill Ivey as Peloton Patty and the Photographerand Bob Killion as Miloj and Security GuyGuest StarringJ. Michael DeAngelis as NSA Advisor and NikolaiHelen Garde as Princess EsmereldaPete Barry as Athlete 1 and Corey ChamplainJohn Dowgin as Athlete 2Dave Serfass as Simon and Chip Esterhouseand special guest star Jim Iorio as O.G.A complete transcript of this episode can be found here.Music and lyrics by Pete BarrySound editing and mixing by John DowginCreated and produced byPete Barry, J. Michael DeAngelis, and John DowginAssociate Producer: Paige KlanieckiFor a full list of credits, please visit this episode's webpage.
The story of the world's most secret agents...the backups. For the first time in his career, Special Agent Chet Phillips has discovered that he can choose NOT to accept a mission! That means there's no choice but to send in the "B Team": A nervous pencil pusher promoted to the field, a computer hacker working off her sentence, a fading former sitcom star and a recently reassigned White House intern. A full cast comedy audio adventure with a new episode debuting each month!