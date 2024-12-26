511: The Living Sleighlights

Section Chief Zelda Anders is being visited by three ghosts…and President Chet Phillips is putting up the Christmas tree.CONTENT NOTE: We know the holidays aren't always happy. This episode contains depictions of family strife at Christmas, including abandonment and the rejection of sexual identity. But it also contains JOY. So much joy. We hope you'll enjoy it.Written and Directed byJ. Michael DeAngelisStarringChris Klaniecki as Skip GrangerNazli Sarpkaya as Mackenzie McGrath and Mini McGrathDave Stanger as Bowden MontcriefPaige Klaniecki as Gloria KovakFaith Dowgin as Section Chief Zelda Anderswith Kirk White as Chet Phillipsand Katerina McGrath as Mission VoiceAlso StarringAshley Banks as Athena O’BrienJill Ivey as Western Union Woman, Siri, and Lex Hammondand Bob Killion as Security Guy, Thrash Anders, and The AdmiralGuest StarringDave Serfass as J.J. PrescottEmily DeAngelis as Young ZeldaPete Barry as Buddy Wig and Kristatos O’BrienJ. Michael DeAngelis as Larry HastingsDavid S. Dear as Caterer S. DearEric Perry as Secretary WhitmireJohn Dowgin as Dr Biff StudebakerKristen Norine as Dr. Hypatia WilesShannon Perry as Dr. Hermione Pickle Caden Dowgin as Timmy “Two Bit” Thompsonwith Sarah Rhea Werner as Patand special guest star Jim Iorio as O.G.A complete transcript of this episode can be found here.Music, sound editing, and mixing byPete BarryCreated and produced byPete Barry, J. Michael DeAngelis, and John DowginFor a complete list of credits, please visit this episode's webpage.