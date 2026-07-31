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Miguel & Holly Full Show: Getting People's Names Wrong + Volunteering Your Friends07/31/2026 | 1h 1 mins.On today's show, we talked about the one thing people always seem to get wrong about your name and heard some hilarious stories. We also debate whether it's ever okay to volunteer your friend's talents without asking, more Tampa Bay Secrets were revealed, and we talked about the things we just can't let go of this week. Happy Friday!
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About Miguel & Holly Full Show
It's Miguel and Holly's Full Show Podcast featuring Miguel Fuller and Holly O'Connor from the Miguel & Holly Show on MIX 100.7Podcast website
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