Faith, Grief & Holding Joy: Lauren Johnson on Motherhood, Loss, and Choosing Joy in the Hardest Moments
In this deeply moving episode of Message from Mom, Whitney sits down with Lauren Johnson, founder of Choose Joy Nursing, to talk about her motherhood journey, her faith, and the beautiful yet heartbreaking story of her daughter, Lily Ann. Lauren opens up about becoming a mom, what led her to serve mothers as a postpartum nurse, and the unimaginable experience of losing her baby girl after just nine months of life. With remarkable honesty and grace, she shares how she prepared herself emotionally and spiritually for postpartum, the power of co-regulation, and how she continues to find purpose in her pain. This is an episode about the sacredness of motherhood, the strength it takes to keep showing up, and how sometimes choosing joy looks like surrender. Whether you're a new mom, navigating grief, or walking alongside a friend in the thick of it, Lauren’s words will stay with you long after the episode ends. You can follow Lauren’s personal journey on Instagram at @choosejoygivegrace and learn more about her company at @choosejoynursing.
1:09:54
Introducing Message From Mom With Whitney Rowell
Join Miracle Mama founder Whitney Rowell as she navigates the overwhelming world of pregnancy and new motherhood alongside experts, fellow moms, and anyone else who gets it. Whitney creates a safe space for those sometimes awkward, always real conversations you're searching for.
1:15
The Moxies Movement: Building a Healthier Digital Future
Let's talk about digital safety for our girls. Today, we're joined by Juliette Blake of Moxies, a revolutionary platform changing the game for young girls online. We're diving deep into the impact of today's digital world on children and how Moxies is creating a safe and enriching space for girls aged 8-12. Learn how they're building digital literacy, self-regulation, and real-life connections, while using cutting-edge tech. We'll also get into the crucial roles of moderation, parental guidance, and how we can all contribute to a healthier digital future for our daughters
55:22
Beyond the Label: How Sorette is Transforming Product Safety for Moms
On this episode of Message from Mom, Whitney chats with Lanning Ardente, founder of Sorette, a platform created to help moms find safe, trusted products through all stages of motherhood. From her background in consumer goods to her own experiences as a mom, Lanning shares what led her to launch Sorette, and why product transparency is so important for mothers today. Together, they dive into the mental load of modern motherhood, how Sorette is bridging the gap for safe product choices, and the future of this empowering platform. Join us for a conversation on building community, motherhood, and the path to creating safer options for all.
53:12
Transforming Health: Liz Swail, Co-Founder of Alive & Well, on Gut Health, Hormones, and Thriving as a Mom
In this episode of Message from Mom, we sit down with Liz Swail, co-founder of Alive & Well, a wellness center with locations in Austin, Dallas, and Boulder. Liz shares her inspiring journey from dealing with chronic health issues to becoming a wellness advocate focused on functional health solutions. We discuss the importance of gut health, hormone balance, and the power of making small lifestyle changes that have big impacts on overall well-being. Liz offers invaluable insights on how moms can prioritize their health, manage stress, and create more balanced lives while still juggling the demands of motherhood. Tune in to hear Liz’s powerful 'pain to purpose' story and discover practical tips to feel your best every day!
When you are thinking about having a baby and or experiencing life as a first time mom, it's so difficult to know where to even start looking for answers. Our host, Whitney Rowell, founder of Miracle Milkookies, taps into all of the resources she wishes she had access to as a first time mom, to create a safe place for you to come and listen in on conversations that are sometimes uncomfortable, or tough to bring up. This podcast, Message from Mom, is here as a resource for you!