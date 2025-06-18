Faith, Grief & Holding Joy: Lauren Johnson on Motherhood, Loss, and Choosing Joy in the Hardest Moments

In this deeply moving episode of Message from Mom, Whitney sits down with Lauren Johnson, founder of Choose Joy Nursing, to talk about her motherhood journey, her faith, and the beautiful yet heartbreaking story of her daughter, Lily Ann. Lauren opens up about becoming a mom, what led her to serve mothers as a postpartum nurse, and the unimaginable experience of losing her baby girl after just nine months of life. With remarkable honesty and grace, she shares how she prepared herself emotionally and spiritually for postpartum, the power of co-regulation, and how she continues to find purpose in her pain. This is an episode about the sacredness of motherhood, the strength it takes to keep showing up, and how sometimes choosing joy looks like surrender. Whether you're a new mom, navigating grief, or walking alongside a friend in the thick of it, Lauren’s words will stay with you long after the episode ends. You can follow Lauren’s personal journey on Instagram at @choosejoygivegrace and learn more about her company at @choosejoynursing.