Marriage is a meant to be the most fulfilling part of your life, but can end up becoming the most draining part of your day. We have walked a long road of pain and suffering to find the Joy, Peace, and Love that we walk in now.

This "Podcast" is meant to share the knowledge and wisdom we have been blessed with throughout the years of us doing life together. Thanks for being a part of Marry Me Everyday. marrymeeveryday@gmail.com @sophiebrissman @gideonrissman