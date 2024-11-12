Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsFictionMadmen Cross The Water
Listen to Madmen Cross The Water in the App
Listen to Madmen Cross The Water in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Madmen Cross The Water

Podcast Madmen Cross The Water
Sons of Town Hall
Madmen Cross The Water is a comedy fiction podcast following the exploits of Sons of Town Hall, an early 1900s folk duo with a mythical origin story. Hosted by ...
More
FictionComedy FictionMusicMusic History

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Episode 2 - The White Whale
    Sons of Town Hall show us what not to do at seaFeaturing the song “Whalebone”Listen to Sons of Town Hall wherever you stream music.To help support this project and get early access to episodes and music, become a member of our PATREONFollow Sons of Town Hall on InstagramMake friends with Sons of Town on FacebookBuy Sons of Town Hall Vinyl and other merchandiseSons of Town Hall cover photo by Sjoske BuursinkDedicated to the life of Poppa Neutrino, whose adventures inspired us to dream
    --------  
    25:03
  • Episode 1 - How To Build A Boat
    We meet our handsome heroes. Then they meet each other and hatch a most audacious plan. Featuring the songs “Wild Winds” and "How To Build A Boat"Listen to Sons of Town Hall wherever you stream music.To help support this project and get early access to episodes and music, become a member of our PATREONFollow Sons of Town Hall on InstagramMake friends with Sons of Town on FacebookBuy Sons of Town Hall Vinyl and other merchandiseSons of Town Hall cover photo by Sjoske BuursinkDedicated to the life of Poppa Neutrino, whose adventures inspired us to dream
    --------  
    23:45
  • Introduction
    Our host, Elias B. Worthington, appeals to the gods to bless this project and his microphone Featuring the song “Gods”.Listen to Sons of Town Hall wherever you stream musicTo help support this project and get early access to episodes and music, become a member of our PATREONFollow Sons of Town Hall on InstagramMake friends with Sons of Town on FacebookBuy Sons of Town Hall Vinyl and other merchandiseSons of Town Hall cover photo by Sjoske BuursinkDedicated to the life of Poppa Neutrino, whose adventures inspired us to dream
    --------  
    8:15

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Madmen Cross The Water

Madmen Cross The Water is a comedy fiction podcast following the exploits of Sons of Town Hall, an early 1900s folk duo with a mythical origin story. Hosted by superfan Elias B. Worthington, it unfolds as a music history deep dive charting the globetrotting pair’s misadventures, underpinned by witty writing, cinematic production, and a beautiful original score. Madmen Cross The Water is a must-listen for fans of indie folk music and off-kilter storytelling. Think: Dolly Parton’s America if it shared a tour bus with Welcome to Nightvale and Iron & Wine.
Podcast website

Listen to Madmen Cross The Water, Hildy the Barback and the Lake of Fire and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:57:33 PM