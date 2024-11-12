Sons of Town Hall show us what not to do at seaFeaturing the song “Whalebone”Listen to Sons of Town Hall wherever you stream music.To help support this project and get early access to episodes and music, become a member of our PATREONFollow Sons of Town Hall on InstagramMake friends with Sons of Town on FacebookBuy Sons of Town Hall Vinyl and other merchandiseSons of Town Hall cover photo by Sjoske BuursinkDedicated to the life of Poppa Neutrino, whose adventures inspired us to dream
25:03
Episode 1 - How To Build A Boat
We meet our handsome heroes. Then they meet each other and hatch a most audacious plan. Featuring the songs "Wild Winds" and "How To Build A Boat". Dedicated to the life of Poppa Neutrino, whose adventures inspired us to dream
23:45
Introduction
Our host, Elias B. Worthington, appeals to the gods to bless this project and his microphone. Featuring the song "Gods". Dedicated to the life of Poppa Neutrino, whose adventures inspired us to dream
Madmen Cross The Water is a comedy fiction podcast following the exploits of Sons of Town Hall, an early 1900s folk duo with a mythical origin story. Hosted by superfan Elias B. Worthington, it unfolds as a music history deep dive charting the globetrotting pair’s misadventures, underpinned by witty writing, cinematic production, and a beautiful original score. Madmen Cross The Water is a must-listen for fans of indie folk music and off-kilter storytelling. Think: Dolly Parton’s America if it shared a tour bus with Welcome to Nightvale and Iron & Wine.