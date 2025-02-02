Powered by RND
LYLTalks: The Light Your Leadership Podcast with Executive Coach & Author Lisa Anna Palmer

Lisa Anna Palmer
Welcome to LYLTalks with Executive Coach and author Lisa Anna Palmer—The VP Coach. If you're looking to make a lasting impact in your organization and beyond, y...
BusinessManagementSociety & Culture

  • S5:E5 - Sick at Work: Unlocking The Hidden Effects of Neuroplastic Illness with Dr. David D. Clarke
    Text us, we'd love to hear from you! (Note if you would like a reply, please include your email or cell # within the message)Executive Coach and Author Lisa Anna Palmer—known in leadership circles as The VP Coach and Founder of Light Your Leadership, Inc.—returns with another episode of LYLTalks, covering pressing issues for leaders. In this instalment, she cuts through the fluff to tackle a topic that hits home for every leader, and they don't even know it: the hidden impact of neuroplastic symptoms on people at work. With over 30 years of hard-won experience in leadership coaching—and a personal history marked by burnout and fibromyalgia—Lisa brings a rare blend of candor and insight to the conversation.Sitting down with Dr. David D. Clarke, President and Co-Founder of the Association for the Treatment of Neuroplastic Symptoms (ATNS), Lisa and her world renowned guest expert dive straight into the reality that stress and trauma—whether rooted in childhood adversity or the relentless pace of modern work—can literally cause our brain to create intense pain and serious illness in our bodies. Dr. Clarke, a true pioneer whose groundbreaking work has helped thousands break free from chronic, stress-and trauma-induced ailments, lays out the science behind the pain and reveals innovative treatment approaches. From the latest randomized controlled trials to the transformative power of pain relief psychology, he shows us that rethinking our relationship with stress isn’t just a feel-good exercise—it’s a strategic necessity.Together, they get into the nitty-gritty of what it means to lead well in today’s high-pressure environments. They discuss how to recognize the warning signs, the importance of setting firm and healthy boundaries to avoid burn-out, and share insights on how we develop perfectionism and that often drives high performers to burnout. More importantly, they outline actionable strategies for spotting and supporting employees who are silently suffering, paving the way for workplaces that value genuine well-being alongside performance.This conversation is a wake-up call—a chance for every leader to transform hidden challenges into opportunities for growth and resilience. It’s about keeping the fire in your heart burning bright and leading with both strength and sensitivity.Learn more about Dr. Clarke's work and the ATNS: https://www.symptomatic.me/See the 12-Question Neuroplastic Symptoms Self-Quiz: https://www.symptomatic.me/quizSTAY IN TOUCH:Connect with Dr. Clarke: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidclarkemd/Connect with Lisa Anna Palmer: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisaannapalmer/#leadership #executiveleadership #businessleadership #ceo  #clevel #executivepodcast  #leadershipdevelopment #businesspodcast #management #growthmindset #vp #vicepresident #vpleadership #vpinsights #vpcommunity #VPNetwork #ExecutiveVP #vppodcast Medical Disclaimer: The information presented in this podcast is for general informational purposes only and is not intended to serve as medical advice. The discussions and opinions shared by our guest, a licensed medical practitioner, are not a substitute for professional consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your healthcare provider with any questions or concerns you may have regarding a medical condition. Listening to this podcast does not create a doctor-pConnect with Coach Lisa Anna Palmer via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisaannapalmer/https://calendly.com/meeting-lisaannapalmer/15min
    43:56
  • S5: E4 - The Journey to Organizational Vice President with Darren DeJean
    Text us, we'd love to hear from you! (Note if you would like a reply, please include your email or cell # within the message)Welcome to LYLTalks—the podcast where senior leaders and aspiring executives explore what it takes to thrive in high-impact roles. Hosted by Lisa Anna Palmer, Founder at Light Your Leadership Inc. acclaimed author, executive coach, and founder of Light Your Leadership Inc. LYLTalks dives deep into the nuances of progressive leadership and career evolution.In this episode, Lisa sits down with Darren DeJean, President & Founder, Revigence, a former Vice President. He is transformational leader with over 20 years of experience driving revenue growth, building high-performance teams, and mastering leadership transitions. From co-founding startups to steering executive teams through challenges, Darren shares his personal journey of embracing failure, self-regulation, and mentoring others to achieve their fullest potential.Designed for forward-thinking leaders who value transparency, accountability, and human connection, this conversation is packed with actionable insights. Darren recounts pivotal career moments, from stepping into his first VP role to navigating the complexities of executive team dynamics. He reflects on lessons learned—like the power of embracing mistakes as opportunities, building trust across teams, and fostering a positive, collaborative culture.Whether you're preparing for the leap from director to VP, looking for strategies to handle the pressures of senior leadership, or eager to build relationships that spark growth, Darren’s wisdom will inspire and empower. Plus, he offers practical advice for networking, finding mentors, and keeping your team aligned with the organization’s mission.Join us on LYLTalk for candid conversations with the leaders shaping tomorrow. Together, let’s unlock the tools to lead with purpose, courage, and clarity. Ready to transform your leadership journey? Tune in now!Connect with us:Lisa Anna Palmer, Light Your Leadership Inc. & LYLTalks: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisaannapalmer/Darren De Jean, Revigence: https://www.linkedin.com/in/darrendejean/Connect with Coach Lisa Anna Palmer via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisaannapalmer/https://calendly.com/meeting-lisaannapalmer/15min
    35:34
  • S5: E3 - Demystifying AI for Leaders in Law Enforcement and Public Safety with Dr. Lestrange
    Text us, we'd love to hear from you! (Note if you would like a reply, please include your email or cell # within the message)Host Lisa Anna Palmer, interviews guest Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange, a first responder during 9/11 who is now a top Law Enforcement and Public Safety Expert, to demystify AI for Leaders in Law Enforcement and Public Safety.Dr. Lestrange, an AI Evangelist and former DHS Executive who is currently the Executive Vice President / Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer for METIS Intelligence—North America. METIS is a leading provider of AI-driven intelligence solutions for law enforcement, public safety, and security agencies. During this episode of LYLTalks, they discussed a range of related hot topics including the pending technology revolution of AI in law enforcement, how humans will still be needed at the end of the day to make sound decisions, and how leaders in law enforcement and beyond need to strategically plan the budgeting, integration, and training and and governance for AI solutions in their agencies to successfully and responsibly manage the massive changes that the AI revolution is bringing into the way we work and live. The bottom line is that when it comes to AI, since it is here to stay and you can't beat them ... join them—and do it in a well-thought-out and proactive way with guidance from professionals who can help you put in place the proper guardrails and governance structures to mitigate liabilities and ensure it is used for the greater good.Connect with Dr. Lestrange on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseph-j-lestrange-phd/ METIS-Intelligence website: https://www.metis-intelligence.com/Connect with Coach Lisa Anna Palmer via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisaannapalmer/https://calendly.com/meeting-lisaannapalmer/15min
    1:05:03
  • S5: E2 - A Journey to Senior Leadership Roles with Beth Borody
    Text us, we'd love to hear from you! (Note if you would like a reply, please include your email or cell # within the message)In this candid LYLTalk, I interviewed the amazing Beth Borody about her leadership journey to Vice President at New Gold Inc., a mining company, and then as Founder & CEO of the Femina Collective as well as an executive at IRMA.In it she shares about her journey and the tough choices that she has had to make along the way, the human experience of senior leadership, and how she established the Femina Collective to help other women executives live their best life. Visit The Femina Collective or connect with Beth via LinkedIn: Beth Borody.WHO IS BETH BORODY?Beth offers a fresh, new and innovative voice in the mining industry and is committed to propelling this industry into the future. She is the Mining Sector Lead at IRMA—which stands for the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance, and she is also the founder and CEO of Femina Collective, a social enterprise that empowers women in mining and related sectors through mentorship, networking, and advocacy. Prior to that she had served as the Vice President of Sustainability at New Gold Inc., where she led the development and implementation of the company’s ESG strategy, policies, and practices. She believes in creating and implementing positive change involving sustainability, on both an environmental and social context. Beth has actively worked with Indigenous partners to promote economic inclusion, more diverse supply chains and to address challenges related to climate action, water management and reclamation. These experiences have led to an in-depth understanding of the holistic planetary impact on and from industry in critical decision making. Beth has a degree in Global Studies and Political Science, holds a Corporate Directors certificate, worked human rights journalism. She was recognized as one of the Globe and Mail’s top 50 changemakers in Canada for 2021, for her work in pushing the boundaries for mining to be more diverse and inclusive.Beth is passionate about feminism, Indigenous rights, and climate crisis action. Beth brings a uniquely global worldview to her work and has worked extensively in Sub-Saharan Africa and North America, bridging worldviews and creating impactful strategies around sustainability and ESG.Connect with Coach Lisa Anna Palmer via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisaannapalmer/https://calendly.com/meeting-lisaannapalmer/15min
    44:49
  • S5: E1 - Understanding and Preserving Our Mental Health As Senior Leaders with Denise M. Dudley
    Text us, we'd love to hear from you! (Note if you would like a reply, please include your email or cell # within the message)Host, Lisa Anna Palmer, interviews Denise M. Dudley, Ph.d., a psychologist, communication and relationship coach, professional trainer and keynote speaker, author, business consultant, and founder and former CEO of SkillPath Seminars, the world’s largest public training company, which has trained over 12 million people worldwide. Together, they explore common fears and mental health challenges of senior leaders and strategies to help them overcome them. The idea is that if a senior leader pays attention to their own mental health and wellness, they will not only feel better and learn to love life more, they will also show up as a better person at work, which will also benefit others: their teams, their company, and the community. Follow Denise on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/denisedudleyauthor/, and check out her latest book available on Amazon: Work It! Get In, Get Noticed, Get Promoted. For enquiries, you can email Denise at [email protected] with Coach Lisa Anna Palmer via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisaannapalmer/https://calendly.com/meeting-lisaannapalmer/15min
    51:28

About LYLTalks: The Light Your Leadership Podcast with Executive Coach & Author Lisa Anna Palmer

Welcome to LYLTalks with Executive Coach and author Lisa Anna Palmer—The VP Coach. If you're looking to make a lasting impact in your organization and beyond, you're in the right place.In every power-packed episode, Lisa sits down with top-tier leaders and experts to unearth timeless insights and pioneering strategies. This is where vice presidents and C-level executives come to discover how to ignite passion, disrupt the status quo, and transform organizational cultures—so they can unleash powerful forces for good both at work and in their communities.So, if you're ready to:•Dive deep into the hidden dynamics that shape modern leadership,•Confront some hard-hitting truths that cut through the noise of corporate life•Embrace innovative ways to build work environments where well-being and peak performance are one and the same•Take your leadership to the next level by inspiring your teams, creating a lasting legacy, and•Truly love your life as a leaderThen, here is your call to action: Tune in and learn to lead with strength, empathy, and agility so that you, too, can be inspired to make your mark as an exceptional leader today!
