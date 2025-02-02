LYLTalks: The Light Your Leadership Podcast with Executive Coach & Author Lisa Anna Palmer

S5: E4 - The Journey to Organizational Vice President with Darren DeJean
Welcome to LYLTalks—the podcast where senior leaders and aspiring executives explore what it takes to thrive in high-impact roles. Hosted by Lisa Anna Palmer, Founder at Light Your Leadership Inc. acclaimed author, executive coach, and founder of Light Your Leadership Inc. LYLTalks dives deep into the nuances of progressive leadership and career evolution.In this episode, Lisa sits down with Darren DeJean, President & Founder, Revigence, a former Vice President. He is transformational leader with over 20 years of experience driving revenue growth, building high-performance teams, and mastering leadership transitions. From co-founding startups to steering executive teams through challenges, Darren shares his personal journey of embracing failure, self-regulation, and mentoring others to achieve their fullest potential.Designed for forward-thinking leaders who value transparency, accountability, and human connection, this conversation is packed with actionable insights. Darren recounts pivotal career moments, from stepping into his first VP role to navigating the complexities of executive team dynamics. He reflects on lessons learned—like the power of embracing mistakes as opportunities, building trust across teams, and fostering a positive, collaborative culture.Whether you're preparing for the leap from director to VP, looking for strategies to handle the pressures of senior leadership, or eager to build relationships that spark growth, Darren's wisdom will inspire and empower. Plus, he offers practical advice for networking, finding mentors, and keeping your team aligned with the organization's mission.Join us on LYLTalk for candid conversations with the leaders shaping tomorrow. Together, let's unlock the tools to lead with purpose, courage, and clarity.