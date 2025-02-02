LYLTalks: The Light Your Leadership Podcast with Executive Coach & Author Lisa Anna Palmer

S5:E5 - Sick at Work: Unlocking The Hidden Effects of Neuroplastic Illness with Dr. David D. Clarke

Text us, we'd love to hear from you! (Note if you would like a reply, please include your email or cell # within the message)Executive Coach and Author Lisa Anna Palmer—known in leadership circles as The VP Coach and Founder of Light Your Leadership, Inc.—returns with another episode of LYLTalks, covering pressing issues for leaders. In this instalment, she cuts through the fluff to tackle a topic that hits home for every leader, and they don't even know it: the hidden impact of neuroplastic symptoms on people at work. With over 30 years of hard-won experience in leadership coaching—and a personal history marked by burnout and fibromyalgia—Lisa brings a rare blend of candor and insight to the conversation.Sitting down with Dr. David D. Clarke, President and Co-Founder of the Association for the Treatment of Neuroplastic Symptoms (ATNS), Lisa and her world renowned guest expert dive straight into the reality that stress and trauma—whether rooted in childhood adversity or the relentless pace of modern work—can literally cause our brain to create intense pain and serious illness in our bodies. Dr. Clarke, a true pioneer whose groundbreaking work has helped thousands break free from chronic, stress-and trauma-induced ailments, lays out the science behind the pain and reveals innovative treatment approaches. From the latest randomized controlled trials to the transformative power of pain relief psychology, he shows us that rethinking our relationship with stress isn’t just a feel-good exercise—it’s a strategic necessity.Together, they get into the nitty-gritty of what it means to lead well in today’s high-pressure environments. They discuss how to recognize the warning signs, the importance of setting firm and healthy boundaries to avoid burn-out, and share insights on how we develop perfectionism and that often drives high performers to burnout. More importantly, they outline actionable strategies for spotting and supporting employees who are silently suffering, paving the way for workplaces that value genuine well-being alongside performance.This conversation is a wake-up call—a chance for every leader to transform hidden challenges into opportunities for growth and resilience. It’s about keeping the fire in your heart burning bright and leading with both strength and sensitivity.Learn more about Dr. Clarke's work and the ATNS: https://www.symptomatic.me/See the 12-Question Neuroplastic Symptoms Self-Quiz: https://www.symptomatic.me/quizSTAY IN TOUCH:Connect with Dr. Clarke: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidclarkemd/Connect with Lisa Anna Palmer: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisaannapalmer/#leadership #executiveleadership #businessleadership #ceo #clevel #executivepodcast #leadershipdevelopment #businesspodcast #management #growthmindset #vp #vicepresident #vpleadership #vpinsights #vpcommunity #VPNetwork #ExecutiveVP #vppodcast Medical Disclaimer: The information presented in this podcast is for general informational purposes only and is not intended to serve as medical advice. The discussions and opinions shared by our guest, a licensed medical practitioner, are not a substitute for professional consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your healthcare provider with any questions or concerns you may have regarding a medical condition. Listening to this podcast does not create a doctor-pConnect with Coach Lisa Anna Palmer via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisaannapalmer/https://calendly.com/meeting-lisaannapalmer/15min