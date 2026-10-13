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Lives of the Unconscious. A Podcast on Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy
Cécile Loetz & Jakob Mueller
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42 episodes
- Support our project and get access to the scripts for all episodes: https://www.patreon.com/lives
From catcalling and unsolicited “dick pics” to upskirting and other forms of sexual assault—sexualized violence is omnipresent, especially on social media, and is often perpetrated by men. Research also shows that other forms of sexualized violence frequently, though by no means exclusively, originate from men. This episode explores how such behaviors can be understood and how they intersect with a psychoanalytic perspective on perversion. The topic of female perversion will be addressed in a separate episode.
Support us on Patreon and get the scripts to the episodes: www.patreon.com/lives
Script to this episode: https://www.patreon.com/posts/127342722/
Our youtube-channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/LivesoftheUnconscious
Visit our website: www.psy-cast.org
Donation via Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=QH82X6SWVJ9LY
Literature Recommendations:
- Massie, H. & Szajnberg, N. M. (1997). The ontogeny of a sexual fetish from birth to age 30 and memory processes. International Journal of Psychoanalysis, 78, 755–771.
- Stoller, R. (1975). Perversion: The Erotic Form of Hatred. New York: Pantheon Books.
- McDougall, J. (1985). Plea for a Measure of Abnormality. New York: International Universities Press.
- Chasseguet-Smirgel, J. (1996). Creativity and Perversion. New York: W. W. Norton & Company.
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"Behind what is referred to in psychoanalysis as fate neurosis or repetition compulsion often lurks the uncanny magnetism of one's own social class"
Support us on Patreon and get the scripts to the episodes: www.patreon.com/lives
Script to this episode: https://www.patreon.com/posts/116944972
Our youtube-channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/LivesoftheUnconscious
Visit our website: www.psy-cast.org
Donation via Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=QH82X6SWVJ9LY
Literature Recommendations:
- Bourdieu, P. (1984). Distinction. A Social Critique of the Judgment of Taste. Harvard University Press.
- Morgan, D. (2019). The Unconscious in Social and Political Life. Phoenix Publishing House.
- Ryan, J. (2017). Class and Psychoanalysis: Landscapes of Inequality. London: Routledge.
- Envy can arise wherever there exists inequality between people: in societies and families, between siblings, genders, and generations. “Envy is the tax which all distinction must pay” (R.W. Emerson). Envy has a bad reputation, at times even considered taboo, and yet still it proves to be ever-present. This episode explores the psychoanalytic understanding of envy and its implications for society and therapeutic processes, such as the phenomenon known as ‘negative therapeutic reaction.’ However, envy is not only destructive, but is also a driving force of human development.
Support us on Patreon and get the scripts to the episodes: www.patreon.com/lives
Our youtube-channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/LivesoftheUnconscious
Visit our website: www.psy-cast.org
Donation via Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=QH82X6SWVJ9LY
- The idea of split personality is fertile ground for stories of great imagination—while regrettably also inspiring and perpetuating numerous misunderstandings that continue to cling to the kind of personality organization that we will take up in this episode.
*there is a small cultural variation in the episode. We use the German abbreviation "DIS" for Dissociative Identity Disorder. In English, however, the expression "DID" is common. We think that the episode is still easy to understand and hope you enjoy listening to it.
Support us on Patreon and get the scripts to the episodes: www.patreon.com/lives
Our youtube-channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/LivesoftheUnconscious
Visit our website: www.psy-cast.org
Donation via Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=QH82X6SWVJ9LY
Episode 33.The Phantom of Emptiness. On the Psychodynamics of White Depression.01/04/2023 | 44 mins.In contrast to “black depression,” white depression denotes an often inconspicuous, insidious affliction that can last a lifetime. Its distinguishing quality is a feeling of meaninglessness and emptiness that is nearly impossible to grasp, even if everything in life actually appears to be working out and there is reason to be joyful. As if, despite all efforts, it was simply impossible to truly believe in anything at all, as if all love and enthusiasm were simply a stage play, acted out for others. What this is all about and where such feelings towards life can come from is the subject of this episode.
Support us on Patreon and get the scripts to the episodes: www.patreon.com/lives
Our youtube-channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/LivesoftheUnconscious
Visit our website: www.psy-cast.org
Donation via Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=QH82X6SWVJ9LY
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About Lives of the Unconscious. A Podcast on Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy
This podcast is devoted to topics on psychotherapy, contemporary psychoanalysis, and psychodynamic therapy methods, as well as social issues. A new episode is published every Friday. Recommended readings can be found attached to each respective episode. Website: https://www.psy-cast.orgPodcast website
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