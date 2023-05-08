Live to Shoot - Defending our 2nd Amendment Rights

Live To Shoot provides information on 2nd Amendment topics and news.
PIstol Brace Rule Update
In this episode we discuss the most recent pistol brace rule and its implications.
8/5/2023
8:56
2A News and UFOs
Join host Jeff Dowdle in this episode of Live and Shoot as he discusses all things related to the Second Amendment, current events, and more! He dives into compelling news stories from around the country and the world, including intriguing UFO sightings and government secrecy.Jeff delves into recent indictments and legal battles, including those involving former President Trump and Hunter Biden. He sheds light on a crucial development in gun safety laws, as Gun Owners of America raises concerns about the misuse of federal funds in implementing red flag laws.Additionally, Jeff examines the shifting preferences in the Second Amendment community as Trump's support surges, while Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis faces challenges. Get ready for a passionate discussion as Jeff advocates for Trump's return to protect Second Amendment rights and the future of the Republic.
7/29/2023
9:18
The Struggles of Gun Stores and the Ongoing Battle Against ATF Overreach
In this candid discussion, I share my personal journey as an FFL and shed light on the tactics employed by the current administration to restrict access to firearms. From the targeting of gun stores that question ATF regulations to the power struggle between individual rights and bureaucratic control, this episode examines the vital importance of the Second Amendment and the need to protect it.
7/14/2023
16:55
Reflecting on America's Founding Fathers
In this episode we dive into the significance of Independence Day and discuss our admiration for the courageous men who signed the Declaration of Independence. I draws parallels between the challenges faced by the colonists and the issues of today, particularly discussing the Second Amendment and the need for individuals to stand up for their beliefs. Join Jeff as he pays tribute to the brave individuals who shaped America and encourages listeners to celebrate and protect the freedoms they fought for.
7/8/2023
9:59
Biden's Lies and Debunking His False Claims
In this episode I discuss Biden's pattern of lies and incompetence. I scrutinize Biden's questionable claims throughout his career, shedding light on instances of plagiarism, false academic achievements, and misleading statements. I also address Biden's stance on the Second Amendment and dissects several claims made by the president, offering counterarguments and fact-checking from surprising sources like CNN.