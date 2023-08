Live to Shoot - Defending our 2nd Amendment Rights

2A News and UFOs

Join host Jeff Dowdle in this episode of Live and Shoot as he discusses all things related to the Second Amendment, current events, and more! He dives into compelling news stories from around the country and the world, including intriguing UFO sightings and government secrecy.Jeff delves into recent indictments and legal battles, including those involving former President Trump and Hunter Biden. He sheds light on a crucial development in gun safety laws, as Gun Owners of America raises concerns about the misuse of federal funds in implementing red flag laws.Additionally, Jeff examines the shifting preferences in the Second Amendment community as Trump's support surges, while Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis faces challenges. Get ready for a passionate discussion as Jeff advocates for Trump's return to protect Second Amendment rights and the future of the Republic.