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LAPPL Podcast

Los Angeles Police Protective League
GovernmentSociety & Culture
LAPPL Podcast
Latest episode

6 episodes

  • LAPPL Podcast

    Episode 6: LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell

    09/30/2025 | 56 mins.
    In this episode of the LAPPL Podcast, host Dave Abdalian sits down with LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell to reflect on his 44 years in law enforcement and his return to the department where he began his career. Chief McDonnell discusses lessons learned from leading the Sheriff’s Department, Long Beach PD, and in the private sector, as well as the challenges facing LAPD today: from morale, staffing, and recruitment to public perception and training. He shares his vision for improving efficiency, boosting officer support, and keeping the LAPD at the forefront of policing while navigating budget constraints and community expectations.
    About the LAPPL: Formed in 1923, the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) represents the more than 8,700 dedicated and professional sworn members of the Los Angeles Police Department. The LAPPL serves to advance the interests of LAPD officers through legislative and legal advocacy, political action and education. The LAPPL can be found online at www.LAPD.com
  • LAPPL Podcast

    Episode 5: Deputy Chief Don Graham

    08/20/2024 | 1h 26 mins.
    Deputy Chief Don Graham discusses Policing on the LA Metro System and Traffic Enforcement/Pursuits
    About the LAPPL: Formed in 1923, the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) represents the more than 8,700 dedicated and professional sworn members of the Los Angeles Police Department. The LAPPL serves to advance the interests of LAPD officers through legislative and legal advocacy, political action and education. The LAPPL can be found online at www.LAPD.com
  • LAPPL Podcast

    Episode 4: Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton

    08/08/2024 | 1h 10 mins.
    This episode features guest Alan Hamilton, who is a deputy chief for the LAPD.  The topic discussed in this episode is on Leadership within the LAPD.
    About the LAPPL: Formed in 1923, the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) represents the more than 8,700 dedicated and professional sworn members of the Los Angeles Police Department. The LAPPL serves to advance the interests of LAPD officers through legislative and legal advocacy, political action and education. The LAPPL can be found online at www.LAPD.com
  • LAPPL Podcast

    Episode 3: Financial Advisor Brad Barrett

    01/11/2024 | 48 mins.
    This episode features guest Brad Barrett, who is a financial advisor.  This episode will cover officer financial wellness.
    About the LAPPL: Formed in 1923, the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) represents the more than 8,700 dedicated and professional sworn members of the Los Angeles Police Department. The LAPPL serves to advance the interests of LAPD officers through legislative and legal advocacy, political action and education. The LAPPL can be found online at www.LAPD.com
  • LAPPL Podcast

    Episode 2: Sergeant Rhiannon Talley

    03/23/2023 | 39 mins.
    This episode features a special guest from the Professional Standards Bureau, Sergeant Rhiannon Talley.  This episode will cover the Biased Policing Complaint system.
    About the LAPPL: Formed in 1923, the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) represents the more than 8,700 dedicated and professional sworn members of the Los Angeles Police Department. The LAPPL serves to advance the interests of LAPD officers through legislative and legal advocacy, political action and education. The LAPPL can be found online at www.LAPD.com
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About LAPPL Podcast
This is the official podcast for the Los Angeles Police Protective League. The LAPPL Podcast is a way to enhance communication and educate on various topics and discuss current issues. Guests will be invited to speak in relation to their realm of expertise and position. Topics will include Department policy and procedure, politics, legal concerns and other subjects of interest.
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GovernmentSociety & CultureTrue Crime

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