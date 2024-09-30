Justice Matters with Glenn Kirschner

With Jack Smith Dismissing Trump's Cases, What of the American Mantra, "No One Is Above The Law"?
As a 30-year federal prosecutor - a rule-of-law guy - Glenn wonders whether the often heard refrain "no one is above the law" still rings true in today's America. Glenn reads his new article and gives his take on that question.
--------
11:34
Three Good News Stories on the Legal Front, Points of Light Amidst the Trump-Induced Darkness
Donald Trump may be intent on trying to destroy American democracy - saying things like he will be a "dictator on day one", vowing to "terminate" the Constitution, and that, if elected, the American people will never have to vote again - but there are points of light amidst the Trump-induced darkness. Glenn discusses three good news stories on the legal front that serve as points of light amidst the darkness.
--------
11:48
Rudy Giuliani's Really Bad Thanksgiving Week
As The New York Times reported, "Rudy Giuliani Loses His Lawyers, and His Cool, in Court." Glenn reviews what happened in Rudy's latest court hearing involving turning over his assets to Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, the two Georgia state election workers he defamed and owes $148 million in damages.
--------
14:34
Judge Chutkan Dismisses Trump's DC Case "Without Prejudice." Is A Future Prosecution Realistic?
Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a motion to dismiss "without prejudice" Trump's federal criminal case for trying to steal the 2020 presidential election. Judge Chutkan granted the dismissal without prejudice, meaning the case can potentially be prosecuted in the future when Trump is no longer president. But how realistic is a future prosecution of Trump for his democracy-busting crimes? And what steps can Trump and his future AG take to try to make any future prosecution impossible? Glenn discusses the variables and the likelihood of a future prosecution of Trump.
--------
16:24
Jack Smith Dismisses Trump's Federal Criminal Cases "Without Prejudice" - Here's What That Means
Special Counsel Jack Smith filed motions to dismiss both of Donald Trump's federal criminal cases. He asked the courts to dismiss the cases "without prejudice", meaning prosecutors in the future will have the opportunity to re-indict and prosecute the cases under certain circumstances - Glenn explains those circumstances.
Glenn Kirschner - he’s an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst and former Assistant U.S. Attorney at the D.C. U.S Attorney's Office. Now you can join him for Justice Matters. Glenn brings analysis and insight to current legal issues, drawing from his 30 years as a federal prosecutor, homicide prosecutor, and Army JAG. For three decades, Glenn argued to juries and judges, breaking down complex legal issues in clear and relatable ways. Every weekday his podcast brings that same approach to his analysis of today's troubled legal landscape.