Justice Matters with Glenn Kirschner

With Jack Smith Dismissing Trump's Cases, What of the American Mantra, "No One Is Above The Law"?

As a 30-year federal prosecutor - a rule-of-law guy - Glenn wonders whether the often heard refrain "no one is above the law" still rings true in today's America. Glenn reads his new article and gives his take on that question.If you're interested in supporting our all-volunteer efforts, you can become a Team Justice patron at: / glennkirschner If you'd like to support us and buy Team Justice and Justice Matters merchandise visit:https://shop.spreadshirt.com/glennkir...Check out Glenn's website at https://glennkirschner.com/Follow Glenn on:Threads: https://www.threads.net/glennkirschner2Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/glennkirschner2Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/glennkirschner2Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/glennkirsch...See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.