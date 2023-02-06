One of Our Listeners Accidentally Stole a Hot Air Balloon | Ep. 40

MERCH IS LIVE! Go to justalittleshadypodcast.com to get your hands on the first ever “Just A Little Shady” collection! Following up on our previous discussions of the AI Lab I was accepted in, the latest Tom Brady relationship WE predicted & more Taylor Swift concert headlines. Getting into the women who are set to become BILLIONAIRES in the year of 2023 & how they are doing it. Ending the episode with a real life shady story about a tattoo scam going around on Tiktok & stories our listeners wrote in about a guy faking getting kidnapped so he could cheat, a neighbor who would break into houses when families would step out & a group of friends who accidentally got into a stolen hot air balloon- and made the NEWS (receipts included)! Today’s episode is sponsored by Athletic Greens. Try AG1 & get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase. Go to athleticgreens.com/shady Join our Patreon for ad free content, bonus content & more: https://www.patreon.com/justalittleshadypodcast Submit your shady story to be featured in a future episode anonymously here: https://forms.gle/wntAePFeWhtfda7u7 Subscribe to our youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/justalittleshadypodcast Follow us on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justalittleshadypodcast/ Watch us on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTR6yk19Q/