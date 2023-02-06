let's talk about my life, pop culture & get a little shady More
Truth or Drink- Season 1 Finale | Ep. 42
Playing Truth or Drink & reading some of our shadiest stories to end the first season of the Just A Little Shady podcast! Thank you for all of your support on Season 1!
6/2/2023
52:36
Debate: Hard VS Soft Relationship Launch | Ep. 41
Recapping our very different weekends. Diving into the similarities between Netflix’s Queen Charlotte character & the real-life person the show was based on. Getting into some expensive topics like what John Mayer might lose when Taylor’s Version of “Speak Now” is released & the money Beyoncé fans might spend on her latest business venture. Debating the better relationship launch: soft vs. hard & revealing all the extreme lengths actors have gone for their roles- Before ending with this week’s shady stories including an update from one of our listeners previous write-ins.
5/26/2023
58:47
One of Our Listeners Accidentally Stole a Hot Air Balloon | Ep. 40
Following up on our previous discussions of the AI Lab I was accepted in, the latest Tom Brady relationship WE predicted & more Taylor Swift concert headlines. Getting into the women who are set to become BILLIONAIRES in the year of 2023 & how they are doing it. Ending the episode with a real life shady story about a tattoo scam going around on Tiktok & stories our listeners wrote in about a guy faking getting kidnapped so he could cheat, a neighbor who would break into houses when families would step out & a group of friends who accidentally got into a stolen hot air balloon- and made the NEWS (receipts included)!
5/19/2023
44:51
These Things are CANCELLED | Ep. 39
Starting the episode with an exciting announcement! Recapping our weekends while we get into the latest problems AirBNB is dealing with & why PETA is in support of the latest Marvel movie. Branding F1 as the new Coachella as we dive into what influencers and celebrities attended that race, along with the Kentucky Derby horse race. Talking about the latest alleged memoirs as we discuss Britney Spears & Taylor Swift’s latest headlines. & striking along side the Writers Guild as we cover all things cancelled.
5/12/2023
59:45
My Engagement ParTEA | Ep. 38
Explaining the multiple malfunctions that almost affected my engagement party, giving a random analogy for the NFL Draft as we shift from sports talk to makeup chat- getting into the latest influencer brand trip that has the internet buzzing. Revealing the truth behind how celebrities can find themselves invited (or uninvited) from the MET Gala, as we go through the history behind this year’s theme. Updating our listeners on the why the “godfather” of AI is now warning of the dangers while I’m being prompted to join an AI lab for Google...
