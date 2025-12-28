Open app
Joseph Prince Audio Podcast
Joseph Prince Audio Podcast
Joseph Prince
Religion & Spirituality - Christianity
Latest episode

46 episodes

  • Joseph Prince Audio Podcast

    God Is Not Holding Back. You Are.

    12/28/2025 | 28 mins.

    Anchored in Christ: “No storm, no tempest, no raging sea can flood your mind today.”

  • Joseph Prince Audio Podcast

    This Tiny Word Changes Everything About God’s Love

    12/21/2025 | 28 mins.

    Come discover how one death changed eternity and ended sin, sickness and all death forever.

  • Joseph Prince Audio Podcast

    What Happens When You Stop Trying to Get Healed

    12/14/2025 | 28 mins.

    Fix your eyes on Jesus and walk above every storm, every trial, and every fear.

  • Joseph Prince Audio Podcast

    The Lie That Keeps You Lonely and the Truth That Sets You Free

    12/07/2025 | 28 mins.

    Fix your eyes on Jesus and walk above every storm, every trial, and every fear.

  • Joseph Prince Audio Podcast

    The 5 Benefits That Never Expire—Psalm 103

    11/30/2025 | 28 mins.

    Learn how a thankful heart draws heaven’s grace into your everyday life.

About Joseph Prince Audio Podcast

With more than two decades of full-time ministry behind him, Joseph Prince is today a leading voice in proclaiming the gospel of grace around the world through his books, teaching resources, and television ministry. The author of best sellers such as The Power of Right Believing, Destined To Reign, and Unmerited Favor, Joseph is also a highly sought-after conference speaker. He has impacted church leaders worldwide by preaching the unadulterated gospel of Jesus with boldness. He is known for teaching God's Word in a fresh, practical, and revelatory way that always unveils Jesus. His humorous, dynamic, and engaging style of preaching has also endeared him to a wide spectrum of viewers who tune in to his daily television program. His broadcast currently reaches millions of homes across North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and Israel on both secular and Christian networks. A founding member of New Creation Church, Joseph initially served as an elder and associate pastor. However, his unanimous appointment as senior pastor in 1990 marked a turning point in the history of the church, which started experiencing phenomenal growth. Under Joseph's leadership, the church congregation has grown by more than a hundredfold—from about 150 to more than 31,000 attendees. Joseph believes the best in people and is committed to helping them discover how they can reign in life through the abundance of grace and gift of righteousness. His desire is to help this generation of believers understand the new covenant of grace and realize how greatly blessed, highly favored, and deeply loved they are by their heavenly Father. For more information, please visit www.josephprince.org
