Digital Defiance with B the Way Forward's Brenda Darden Wilkerson
Tech shapes almost every aspect of our daily lives. And yet the tech we use has been controlled by a select few for far too long. On the new show B the Way Forward, Bridget talks to AnitaB.org's President and CEO Brenda Darden Wilkerson about challenging this disparity head-on. Let’s reclaim our digital agency, redefine tech, and create a future where those who create tech truly mirror the faces of those who use it.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
47:06
Internet Hate Machine May Be Over, But The Conversation Continues
In the final episode of Internet Hate Machine, we look back on where we’ve been and where we’re going. Plus some big news from Cool Zone Media!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
39:04
Ifeoma Ozoma: The Woman Who Is Trying to Make Tech Safer, Even If It Costs Her
Ifeoma Ozoma has spent her career trying to make the internet safer. At Pinterest, she created clear content policies that earned the company praise. In return, she was targeted and doxxed by a white supremacist colleague, and then retaliated against by management when she spoke up. She talks with Bridget about the Sisyphean struggle of Black women trying to make a difference.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1:06:19
Cecelia Lewis: The Manufactured Moral Panic Around Critical Race Theory
Bridget is joined by James Stout to discuss Cecilia Lewis, a Maryland educator who was targeted and run out of Georgia after being hired to lead a DEI program in Cherokee County schools, thanks to a cooked up moral panic about Critical Race Theory. "Why the Black Educator Forced Out Over Bogus Critical Race Theory Claims Agreed to Share Her Story": https://www.propublica.org/article/cecelia-lewis-educator-cherokee-georgiaSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1:06:45
Meghan Markle: Inside the Racist, Sexist Online Hate Campaign Targeting the Royals
Bridget is joined by BuzzFeed's Ellie Hall to discuss the online hate campaign facing Meghan Markle and the harassment Ellie herself has faced for reporting on it. Refinery 29's: "I Went Undercover In The Sinister World Of Meghan Markle Hate Accounts" Ellie’s viral BuzzFeed piece about Royal double standards (all of her reporting is great though!):"People Are Once Again Calling Out A Royal Double Standard After Harry And Meghan Got Attacked For Holding Hands At The Queen’s Lying-In-State"See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Bridget Todd explains how bad actors use the internet to target and silence marginalized people, especially Black women. Excluding them from discourse and desensitizing us to sexist, racist attacks makes us all less safe. Bridget talks with people who have been the targets of coordinated attacks, activists who are fighting back, and experts to help break down the deliberate agenda behind it.