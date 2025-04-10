Ifeoma Ozoma: The Woman Who Is Trying to Make Tech Safer, Even If It Costs Her

Ifeoma Ozoma has spent her career trying to make the internet safer. At Pinterest, she created clear content policies that earned the company praise. In return, she was targeted and doxxed by a white supremacist colleague, and then retaliated against by management when she spoke up. She talks with Bridget about the Sisyphean struggle of Black women trying to make a difference.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.