william hung, pt. 2

In part two of our William Hung series, Jamie takes a look at two of the biggest conversations that William sparked upon his debut: the representation of Asian Americans in the U.S., and how reality shows remove authorship from their subjects. Twenty years later, what can we take away from this moment? We speak with sociologist Nancy Wang Yeun about her experience first encountering William's narrative and the legacy of Asian representation up until that time, and reality show editing vet Steve Flack about how reality television can Frankenbite its subjects into completely different people. Follow Nancy Wang Yeun here: https://www.nancywyuen.com/ Read Serve the People: Making Asian America in the Long Sixties by Karen Ishizuka: https://bookshop.org/p/books/serve-the-people-making-asian-america-in-the-long-sixties-karen-l-ishizuka/9337769?ean=9781781689981 Read The Making of Asian America: A History by Erika Lee: https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-making-of-asian-america-a-history-erika-lee/16653245?ean=9781476739410 Tickets to Jamie's show The Tiny Man is Trying to Kill Me: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-tiny-man-is-trying-to-kill-me-special-tapings-tickets-1077914925559 Listen to We the Unhoused: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/we-the-unhoused/id1490017575 And reach out to Jamie for manosphere sources at [email protected] !