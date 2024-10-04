Raising Heights with Zach & Tori

Parenting in Today’s World

Life’s a mix of joyful chaos, parenting challenges, and special memories—from Halloween fun to favorite family traditions. But in the midst of it all, there’s the reality of election season, a lot of toys, and dreams for the future. Join Zach and Tori as they chat about what makes life exciting and challenging. Whether it’s guilty pleasures and kids’ quirks or navigating the emotions of an election year, there’s plenty to laugh about and ponder. This week, they share favorite memories, traditions, and even dream up future adventures. In this episode: How to handle the endless cycle of kids’ toys and holiday gifts Thoughts on parenting during an election season Favorite moments that make life unforgettable Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices