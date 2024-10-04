Raising Heights with Zach & Tori

Life’s a mix of joyful chaos, parenting challenges, and special memories—from Halloween fun to favorite family traditions. But in the midst of it all, there’s the reality of election season, a lot of toys, and dreams for the future.
Join Zach and Tori as they chat about what makes life exciting and challenging. Whether it’s guilty pleasures and kids’ quirks or navigating the emotions of an election year, there’s plenty to laugh about and ponder. This week, they share favorite memories, traditions, and even dream up future adventures.
In this episode:
How to handle the endless cycle of kids’ toys and holiday gifts
Thoughts on parenting during an election season
Favorite moments that make life unforgettable
--------
41:06
The Roloff’s Are DONE Fitting In
Is social media the right place for meaningful awareness, or is it just preaching to the choir?
In this episode, Zach and Tori chat about Dwarfism Awareness Month and how effective social media is (or isn’t) when it comes to advocacy. They also talk about how they navigate conversations around identity for themselves — and for their kids.
In this episode:
How we approach dwarfism awareness
Tori’s thoughts about identity and motherhood
What we’re excited for this holiday season
--------
50:56
Do We Celebrate Halloween?
Spooky season looks a little different for the Roloff family these days! In this episode, Zach and Tori chat about creating fall traditions with their kids after the farm, including a new pumpkin patch and celebrating Halloween in their own way. Plus, they share an update about Jackson’s medical journey — including an unexpected discovery!
In this episode:
An update on Jackson’s medical journey
How we’re building new fall traditions with our family
How we celebrate Halloween (without the scary stuff!)
--------
38:42
Prayer Changes Everything (Here’s Why)
Why wait until things get tough to pray?
In this episode, Zach and Tori talk about how practicing gratitude and prayer during life’s peaceful moments builds a strong foundation for whatever comes next. They also chat about making new friends as adults, maintaining meaningful relationships, and the importance of checking in on loved ones regularly.
In this episode:
Using our good seasons to support others
Leaning on faith and prayer even when everything is great
Making (and keeping) adult friendships
--------
41:42
We Read Insults From Fans
We’ve read some pretty wild things about ourselves online—and today, we’re sharing the most ridiculous ones with you!
In this episode, we reveal the most outrageous—and downright mean—insults we’ve encountered on social media. We also discuss how public scrutiny affects our personal lives, and share how we handle the emotional ups and downs of living in the spotlight.
In this Episode:
The truth about Zach’s dirty socks
The good and bad of sharing our life online
How we handle bullies and boundaries
Welcome to Raising Heights with Zach and Tori Roloff, where we invite you to join us on an unfiltered journey into our real lives. We explore the facets of parenting, relationships and the unique challenges that have made us who we are today—diving far deeper than you’ve ever seen.
Join us every week on our newest adventure for some laughs, love, and stories never before shared.