There's only so much you can share on social media, so Kayla Jade is picking up the podcast mic to give fans what they've been asking for…more. More uncensored stories, more juicy details, more of the real Kayla Jade.

About Storytime with Kayla Jade

The internet is no stranger to Kayla Jade’s candid confessions from the world of full-service s-work. Now, she’s ready to share the full story. Join Kayla at home for exclusive and uncensored storytimes, vulnerable chats with her inner circle, celebrity interviews and a chance to ask her anything. Nothing is off-limits as she talks about everything from money and mental health to body image and beauty standards. So get cosy, it’s Storytime.