42 episodes
Season 3 Episode 9: Paul Crowe - from potato farm to project finance, the evolution of PPPs, and Plenary’s path from startup to global player10/13/2026 | 1h 7 mins.In the latest episode of Inside Infrastructure, Adrian and Janice sit down with Paul Crowe, Chief Executive Officer of Plenary, to chart his journey from potato farm to project finance, discuss the evolution of PPPs, and explore how Plenary has grown from a ten-person startup into a global business.
Season 3 Episode 8: Saul Cannon: on his career journey to the waterfront, trade amid geopolitical uncertainty, and what's next for Victoria's key trade gateway.06/17/2026 | 1hIn the latest episode of Inside Infrastructure, Adrian and Janice sit down with Saul Cannon, Chief Executive Officer of Port of Melbourne, to chart his career journey to the waterfront, discuss trade amid geopolitical uncertainty, and explore what's next for Victoria's key trade gateway.
Season 3 Episode 7: Tim Reardon - on rising through the public sector ranks, delivering NSW’s largest infrastructure pipeline, and inside the walls of government during high-pressure moments03/03/2026 | 1h 5 mins.In the latest episode of Inside Infrastructure, Adrian and Janice sit down with Tim Reardon, Chief Commissioner of Infrastructure Australia, for a candid conversation about his journey through the public sector, leading the delivery of New South Wales’ largest infrastructure pipeline, and inside the walls of government during high-pressure moments.
Season 3 Episode 6: Dr Jonathan Spear - on a decade at Infrastructure Victoria, the role of iBodies and the evolution of Infrastructure Victoria’s latest Infrastructure Strategy.12/18/2025 | 1h 9 mins.In the latest episode of Inside Infrastructure, Adrian and Janice sit down with Dr Jonathan Spear, Chief Executive Officer of Infrastructure Victoria, to discuss the organisation’s early years and evolution over the past decade, the role of infrastructure bodies, and the release of Infrastructure Victoria’s latest 30-year Infrastructure Strategy.
Season 3 Episode 5: Stephanie Graham - on the evolution of the construction industry, its path to recovery, and the landmark projects that have shaped city skylines.11/10/2025 | 59 mins.Season 3 Episode 5: Stephanie Graham - on the evolution of the construction industry, its path to recovery, and the landmark projects that have shaped city skylines. by Infrastructure Partnerships Australia
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