Season 3 Episode 5: Stephanie Graham - on the evolution of the construction industry, its path to recovery, and the landmark projects that have shaped city skylines. by Infrastructure Partnerships Australia

Season 3 Episode 5: Stephanie Graham - on the evolution of the construction industry, its path to recovery, and the landmark projects that have shaped city skylines.

In the latest episode of Inside Infrastructure, Adrian and Janice sit down with Dr Jonathan Spear, Chief Executive Officer of Infrastructure Victoria, to discuss the organisation’s early years and evolution over the past decade, the role of infrastructure bodies, and the release of Infrastructure Victoria’s latest 30-year Infrastructure Strategy.

In the latest episode of Inside Infrastructure, Adrian and Janice sit down with Tim Reardon, Chief Commissioner of Infrastructure Australia, for a candid conversation about his journey through the public sector, leading the delivery of New South Wales’ largest infrastructure pipeline, and inside the walls of government during high-pressure moments.

In the latest episode of Inside Infrastructure, Adrian and Janice sit down with Saul Cannon, Chief Executive Officer of Port of Melbourne, to chart his career journey to the waterfront, discuss trade amid geopolitical uncertainty, and explore what's next for Victoria's key trade gateway.

In the latest episode of Inside Infrastructure, Adrian and Janice sit down with Paul Crowe, Chief Executive Officer of Plenary, to chart his journey from potato farm to project finance, discuss the evolution of PPPs, and explore how Plenary has grown from a ten-person startup into a global business.

About Inside Infrastructure

About Inside Infrastructure

About Inside Infrastructure