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Inside Infrastructure

Infrastructure Partnerships Australia
Government
Inside Infrastructure
Latest episode

42 episodes

  • Inside Infrastructure

    Season 3 Episode 9: Paul Crowe - from potato farm to project finance, the evolution of PPPs, and Plenary’s path from startup to global player

    10/13/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    In the latest episode of Inside Infrastructure, Adrian and Janice sit down with Paul Crowe, Chief Executive Officer of Plenary, to chart his journey from potato farm to project finance, discuss the evolution of PPPs, and explore how Plenary has grown from a ten-person startup into a global business.
  • Inside Infrastructure

    Season 3 Episode 8: Saul Cannon: on his career journey to the waterfront, trade amid geopolitical uncertainty, and what's next for Victoria's key trade gateway.

    06/17/2026 | 1h
    In the latest episode of Inside Infrastructure, Adrian and Janice sit down with Saul Cannon, Chief Executive Officer of Port of Melbourne, to chart his career journey to the waterfront, discuss trade amid geopolitical uncertainty, and explore what's next for Victoria's key trade gateway.
  • Inside Infrastructure

    Season 3 Episode 7: Tim Reardon - on rising through the public sector ranks, delivering NSW’s largest infrastructure pipeline, and inside the walls of government during high-pressure moments

    03/03/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    In the latest episode of Inside Infrastructure, Adrian and Janice sit down with Tim Reardon, Chief Commissioner of Infrastructure Australia, for a candid conversation about his journey through the public sector, leading the delivery of New South Wales’ largest infrastructure pipeline, and inside the walls of government during high-pressure moments.
  • Inside Infrastructure

    Season 3 Episode 6: Dr Jonathan Spear - on a decade at Infrastructure Victoria, the role of iBodies and the evolution of Infrastructure Victoria’s latest Infrastructure Strategy.

    12/18/2025 | 1h 9 mins.
    In the latest episode of Inside Infrastructure, Adrian and Janice sit down with Dr Jonathan Spear, Chief Executive Officer of Infrastructure Victoria, to discuss the organisation’s early years and evolution over the past decade, the role of infrastructure bodies, and the release of Infrastructure Victoria’s latest 30-year Infrastructure Strategy.
  • Inside Infrastructure

    Season 3 Episode 5: Stephanie Graham - on the evolution of the construction industry, its path to recovery, and the landmark projects that have shaped city skylines.

    11/10/2025 | 59 mins.
    Season 3 Episode 5: Stephanie Graham - on the evolution of the construction industry, its path to recovery, and the landmark projects that have shaped city skylines. by Infrastructure Partnerships Australia
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About Inside Infrastructure
Inside Infrastructure is a podcast co-hosted by two professional infrastructure nerds – Adrian Dwyer, CEO of Infrastructure Partnerships Australia and Janice Lee. Each episode, Adrian and Janice speak with a prominent identity shaping the future of Australian infrastructure – from CEOs of top ASX listed companies to Australia’s top political and bureaucratic brass. Together they explore the ins and outs of infrastructure policy and the people behind it. Each episode, Adrian and Janice speak with a prominent identity shaping the future of Australian infrastructure – from CEOs of top ASX listed companies to Australia’s top political and bureaucratic brass. Together they explore the ins and outs of infrastructure policy and the people behind it.
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