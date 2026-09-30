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211 episodes
- You could have heard this episode 48 hours early by supporting us on Patreon for as low as $1/month, where you’ll also gain access to our Discord server & get yourself an Indieheads Podcast sticker: https://www.patreon.com/IndieheadsPodcast On this episode, Matty, Violet and special guest Alex Johnson once again listen to the same fucking song again. Listen […]
- You could have heard this episode 48 hours early by supporting us on Patreon for as low as $1/month, where you’ll also gain access to our Discord server & get yourself an Indieheads Podcast sticker: https://www.patreon.com/IndieheadsPodcast Watch the video version of this episode: https://youtu.be/4w6sWFu5NFM On this episode, Matty, Adam (Violet) and Morgan (Natalie) are joined by torrin […]
- You could have heard this episode 48 hours early by supporting us on Patreon for as low as $1/month, where you’ll also gain access to our Discord server & get yourself an Indieheads Podcast sticker: https://www.patreon.com/IndieheadsPodcast On this episode, Violet hosts the first ever edition of Indieheads Intellect, the first & only quiz show about the Indieheads […]
- You could have heard this episode 48 hours early by supporting us on Patreon for as low as $1/month, where you’ll also gain access to our Discord server & get yourself an Indieheads Podcast sticker: https://www.patreon.com/IndieheadsPodcast On this episode, Matty, Violet, Britt and special guest Ataxon pay tribute to the late, great Tim Curry the only way […]
312: Disney Channel Original Music (ft. Leah Bess, Alex Johnson and Corinne [of Crumbcatcher])08/20/2026You could have heard this episode 48 hours early by supporting us on Patreon for as low as $1/month, where you’ll also gain access to our Discord server & get yourself an Indieheads Podcast sticker: https://www.patreon.com/IndieheadsPodcast On this episode, Matty and Max joined by Leah Bess (of The Needle Drop), Alex Johnson (of Stop Hitting Yourself) and […]
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About Indieheads Podcast
The Indieheads Podcast is a cluster of shows about indie music, pop music, alternative rock, and whatever other stuff our listeners make us listen to. Usually weekly barring unforeseen issues!Podcast website
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