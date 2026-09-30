You could have heard this episode 48 hours early by supporting us on Patreon for as low as $1/month, where you’ll also gain access to our Discord server & get yourself an Indieheads Podcast sticker: https://www.patreon.com/IndieheadsPodcast On this episode, Violet hosts the first ever edition of Indieheads Intellect, the first & only quiz show about the Indieheads […]