David Vernon: The Sky is the Limit

Senior North America Airlines and Transports Analyst David Vernon joins host Diana Wood on the podcast. In this episode, we take a step back in time and discuss the history of airlines economics and ask what could be different this time around? David discusses segmentation, loyalty programs, the shift in profits and how this sets the stage for the next cycle and impact on the industry overall. He also looks at the appetite for travel from younger consumers and how that will transform the industry in years to come. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.