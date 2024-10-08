Food Packaging Analyst Alexia Howard joins host Diana Wood on the podcast this week to discuss the potential implications of Make America Healthy Again on the packaged food industry. We look at Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s policies and what impact these could have on food dye, microplastics and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Plus, we consider new legislations around additives, product promotion, and how education may start to shift the way people think about ultra-processed foods. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
29:04
Eunice Lee: Car Club
This week, our Asian Autos Analyst Eunice Lee joins us from Hong Kong to discuss electric vehicles with host Richard Moffat. We discuss rising EV penetration in the Chinese market, self-driving tech, the rapid model upgrade cycle and the cost advantages that have seen the emergence of not just competitive but world-leading products. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
28:31
Nadine Sarwat: The Future of US Whiskey
This week, Nadine Sarwat (Bernstein’s Americas Alcoholic Beverages & Cannabis Analyst) joins host Diana Wood to look at the future of US whiskey. Nadine starts with a 101 crash course on US whiskey – a spirits category that has gained meaningful share of throat both in the US and internationally. We discuss the role that flavors have played in the rise (and fall) of certain brands. We also dive into the topic on many investors’ minds: is there a US whiskey glut on the horizon? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
32:07
David Vernon: The Sky is the Limit
Senior North America Airlines and Transports Analyst David Vernon joins host Diana Wood on the podcast. In this episode, we take a step back in time and discuss the history of airlines economics and ask what could be different this time around? David discusses segmentation, loyalty programs, the shift in profits and how this sets the stage for the next cycle and impact on the industry overall. He also looks at the appetite for travel from younger consumers and how that will transform the industry in years to come. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
40:20
Eve Burstein: Prescription For Progress
US Life Science Tools & Diagnostics Analyst Eve Burstein joins host Sid Malkani on the podcast this week to discuss the building blocks for helping develop novel therapies and screening for diseases. We touch on genetic testing and its current challenges, new treatments including gene editing, and whether or not there could ever be a shift from invasive to non-invasive screenings. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
In this brand new series, join us to discuss and debate key investment controversies, together with what is top of mind and trending in the news with those who are in the know. In each episode, one of our Bernstein Research Analysts will share insights into their industrial strength research and sector fundamentals. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.