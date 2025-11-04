Appellate Mediation in Nevada: Inside Nevada's Settlement Program (Ep. 46)
Description: On this episode of I'll Allow It, Nevada!, we are joined by Nevada Settlement Judge Ishi Kunin to explore the Nevada Supreme Court's Settlement Program, an alternative dispute resolution program designed to help parties resolve appellate cases through mediation. Settlement Judge Kunin explains how the program works, what parties and attorneys can expect when a case is assigned, and why mediation can be an effective and efficient path to resolution. Since its creation in 1997, the program has successfully settled over half of the cases referred to it, saving time, costs, and stress for those involved in appellate litigation. Whether you're an attorney, judge, or simply interested in how Nevada's courts promote collaboration and resolution, this episode offers a thoughtful look inside one of the judiciary's most impactful programs. State Bar of Nevada CLE Course ID: P_20251018_50632_1 Certificate of Attendance: https://ow.ly/ooSi50UnWjZ Learning Objectives: 1. Explain the purpose and structure of the Nevada Supreme Court Settlememnt Program. 2. Describe the role of a settlemement judge and how mediation differs from traditional appellate adjudication. 3. Identify the steps and procedures invloved when a case is referred to the Settlemement Program. 4. Recognize the advantages of mediation in the appellate process, including cost savings, risk reduction, and party-driven resolution. 5. Understand best practices for attorneys when preparing for participation in the Settlemement Program. Faculty: Ishi Kunin, Nevada Settlement Judge Have an idea for an episode? We want to hear from you! Please fill out the topic suggestion form: https://forms.office.com/g/dxZgUWynAC Audience: Judges and court staff Legal professionals Educators Anyone interested in mediation CLE/CJE: 0.5 CLE/CJE credit hours are available until December 31, 2028.
--------
33:52
--------
33:52
How Legal Aid Bridges the Justice Gap, Part 2 (Ep.45)
Description: Join us for part 2 of this episode of I'll Allow It Nevada, where we continue our conversation with two of Nevada's leading legal aid providers about their essential role in advancing access to justice. Alex Cherup and Bailey Bortolin discuss how legal aid organizations support Nevadans, the types of cases they handle, and the challenges faced in meeting growing community needs. The conversation also highlights how legal aid partners with the Nevada Supreme Court's Access to Justice Commission to bridge the justice gap and ensure that fairness and equity remain at the heart of Nevada's judicial system. State Bar of Nevada CLE Course ID: P_20250904_50632_1 Certificate of Attendance: https://ow.ly/ooSi50UnWjZ Learning Objectives: 1. Explain the mission and scope of Nevada's legal aid providers in serving vulnerable populations. 2. Identify the types of legal issues most commonly addressed by legal aid organizations in Nevada. 3. Discuss the challenges legal aid providers face in meeting the demand for services accross the state. 4. Assess the role of legal aid in promoting fairness, equirt, and confidence in Nevada's judicial system. Faculty: Alex Cherup, Nevada Legal Services Executive Director & Bailey Bortolin, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Director of Advocacy Have an idea for an episode? We want to hear from you! Please fill out the topic suggestion form: https://forms.office.com/g/dxZgUWynAC Audience: Judges and court staff Legal professionals Educators Anyone interested in legal providers CLE/CJE: 0.5 CLE/CJE credit hours are available until December 31, 2028.
--------
29:46
--------
29:46
How Legal Aid Bridges the Justice Gap, Part 1 (Ep.44)
Description: Join us on this episode of I'll Allow It Nevada, where we speak with two of Nevada's leading legal aid providers about their essential role in advancing access to justice. Alex Cherup and Bailey Bortolin discuss how legal aid organizations support Nevadans, the types of cases they handle, and the challenges faced in meeting growing community needs. The conversation also highlights how legal aid partners with the Nevada Supreme Court's Access to Justice Commission to bridge the justice gap and ensure that fairness and equity remain at the heart of Nevada's judicial system. State Bar of Nevada CLE Course ID: P_20250816_50632 Certificate of Attendance: https://ow.ly/ooSi50UnWjZ Learning Objectives: 1. Explain the mission and scope of Nevada's legal aid providers in serving vulnerable populations. 2. Identify the types of legal issues most commonly addressed by legal aid organizations in Nevada. 3. Discuss the challenges legal aid providers face in meeting the demand for services accross the state. 4. Assess the role of legal aid in promoting fairness, equirt, and confidence in Nevada's judicial system. Faculty: Alex Cherup, Nevada Legal Services Executive Director & Bailey Bortolin, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Director of Advocacy Have an idea for an episode? We want to hear from you! Please fill out the topic suggestion form: https://forms.office.com/g/dxZgUWynAC Audience: Judges and court staff Legal professionals Educators Anyone interested in legal providers CLE/CJE: 0.5 CLE/CJE credit hours are available until December 31, 2028.
--------
24:26
--------
24:26
Access to Justice in Nevada, Part 2 (Ep.43)
Description: Join us on this episode of I'll Allow It Nevada as we discuss the Access to Justice Commission with Brad Lewis, Director of Access to Justice. We explore the Commission's mission to remove barriers and expand legal services for all Nevadans. From closing the justice gap to building partnerships with community organizations, Brad shares insights into how the Commission works to promote fairness, accessibility, and equity within the judicial system. Tune in to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges many face when navigating the courts and the efforts underway to make justice more accessible to everyone. State Bar of Nevada CLE Course ID: P_20250904_50632 Certificate of Attendance: https://ow.ly/ooSi50UnWjZ Learning Objectives: 1. Describe the mission and purpose of the Nevada Supreme Court's Access to Justice Commission. 2. Identify key barriers to accessing legal services faced by Nevadans, particularly underserved communities. 3. Explain the role of partnerships and initiatives in expanding access to justice across the state. 4. Assess the broader impact of access to justice initiatives on the fairness and equity of Nevada's judicial system. Faculty: Brad Lewis, State Bar of Nevada Have an idea for an episode? We want to hear from you! Please fill out the topic suggestion form: https://forms.office.com/g/dxZgUWynAC Audience: Judges and court staff Legal professionals Educators Anyone interested in access to justice CLE/CJE: 0.5 CLE/CJE credit hours are available until December 31, 2028.
--------
23:26
--------
23:26
Access to Justice in Nevada, Part 1 (Ep.42)
Description: Join us on this episode of I'll Allow It Nevada as we discuss the Access to Justice Commission with Brad Lewis, Director of Access to Justice. We explore the Commission's mission to remove barriers and expand legal services for all Nevadans. From closing the justice gap to building partnerships with community organizations, Brad shares insights into how the Commission works to promote fairness, accessibility, and equity within the judicial system. Tune in to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges many face when navigating the courts and the efforts underway to make justice more accessible to everyone. State Bar of Nevada CLE Course ID: P_20250802_50632 Certificate of Attendance: https://ow.ly/ooSi50UnWjZ Learning Objectives: 1. Describe the mission and purpose of the Nevada Supreme Court's Access to Justice Commission. 2. Identify key barriers to accessing legal services faced by Nevadans, particularly underserved communities. 3. Explain the role of partnerships and initiatives in expanding access to justice across the state. 4. Assess the broader impact of access to justice initiatives on the fairness and equity of Nevada's judicial system. Faculty: Brad Lewis, State Bar of Nevada Have an idea for an episode? We want to hear from you! Please fill out the topic suggestion form: https://forms.office.com/g/dxZgUWynAC Audience: Judges and court staff Legal professionals Educators Anyone interested in access to justice CLE/CJE: 0.5 CLE/CJE credit hours are available until December 31, 2028.