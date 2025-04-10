S8 E2: Traditional Performance Reviews Are Dead (But Employees Still Want Answers) with Jessica DeVlieger
Employees aren’t just asking for feedback—they’re begging for it.
So why are we still serving them stale, twice-a-year performance reviews like it’s 1999?
This week, I’m sitting down with Jessica DeVlieger to unpack why your team is secretly screaming, “Just tell me if I’m doing a good job!”—and how leaders keep missing the mark.
We’re digging into:
🔥 Why employees ALWAYS know who’s underperforming before managers do (and the awkward truth about what happens next)
🔥 The #1 reason managers avoid tough feedback
🔥 How to fix performance convos so they actually help people grow
🔥 Why your fancy new HR tech might be making things worse, and how to use it right
At the end of the day, employees just want to know where they stand!
Choosing the wrong HR platform is rife with regrets: losing a top performer, promoting the wrong person, or failing to engage your team when the business needs it most.
Fortunately, you don’t have to choose between investing in people programs and consolidating your tech stack. With Lattice, you can have both. Visit lattice.com to learn more.
Multi-state compliance is a nightmare—but SixFifty makes it easy. Get instant answers to employment law questions, generate a compliant multi-state handbook in minutes, and stay ahead of changing laws with automated updates. Visit SixFifty.com to learn more!
0:01:53 - One Truth About Work Jessica Wishes More People Understood
0:07:32 - How Jessica Became a Performance-focused CEO
0:10:18 - Why “Traditional” Performance Management Doesn’t Work Anymore
0:13:12 - When Employees Want to Know Where They Stand, What Does That Mean?
0:16:52 - One Thing Leaders Often Misunderstand About Performance Conversations
0:21:02 - How to Create a Culture Where It’s Normal to Talk About Performance and
0:27:35 - The Performance Gap Jessica Wants to Fill, and Why It Matters
0:33:13 - Jessica’s Take on a Ratings System Approach to Performance Management
0:34:14 - The Biggest Mistake Companies Make in Implementing Performance Management Software
0:38:34 - How Jessica Would Redesign Performance Management, From Scratch
And if you love I Hate It Here, sign up to Hebba’s newsletter! It’s for jaded, overworked, and emotionally burnt-out HR/People Operations professionals needing a little inspiration.
https://workweek.com/discover-newsletters/i-hate-it-here-newsletter/
And if you love the podcast, be sure to check out https://www.youtube.com/@ihateit-here for even more exclusive insider content!
Follow Jessica:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jessica-devlieger-7623305/
Follow Hebba:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ihateit-here/videos
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/hebba-youssef
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hebbamyoussef
--------
49:48
S8 E1: Neutral Policies My Ass: The Fairness Farce with Zach Nunn
Let’s talk about fairness—or, more accurately, let’s talk about how your company is probably failing at it!
You know the drill: the ‘neutral’ policies that somehow always disadvantage the same people, the DEI initiatives that start and end with a Slack emoji, the performance reviews that feel more like a lottery than actual feedback.
This week, Zach Nunn (founder of Living Corporate and certified corporate truth-teller) joins me to rip apart the illusion of fairness at work!
We’re talking remote work double standards, the sneaky policies that keep marginalized employees stuck, and why ‘transparency’ is often just corporate code for ‘we’ll tell you the rules but not how to win.’
If most workplaces were actually fair, we wouldn’t need this episode!
But since that’s not our reality yet… press play and let’s get figure it out together.
Choosing the wrong HR platform is rife with regrets: losing a top performer, promoting the wrong person, or failing to engage your team when the business needs it most.
Fortunately, you don’t have to choose between investing in people programs and consolidating your tech stack. With Lattice, you can have both. Visit lattice.com to learn more.
Multi-state compliance is a nightmare—but SixFifty makes it easy. Get instant answers to employment law questions, generate a compliant multi-state handbook in minutes, and stay ahead of changing laws with automated updates. Visit SixFifty.com to learn more!
0:03:43 - One Truth About Work Zach Wishes More Leaders Understood
0:11:30 - What is Living Corporate and What Inspired Zach to Start It?
0:17:02 - What Most Companies Get Wrong About Fairness at Work
0:25:42 - Defining a Fair Workplace and How It Feels to Employees
0:38:52 - Policies That Seem Neutral, But Actually End up Being Unfair
0:52:54 - One Thing HR Should Stop Doing Immediately to Build Fairer Workplaces
0:53:50 - What Gives Zach Hope?
0:56:32 - Get in Touch With Zach
And if you love I Hate It Here, sign up to Hebba’s newsletter! It’s for jaded, overworked, and emotionally burnt-out HR/People Operations professionals needing a little inspiration.
https://workweek.com/discover-newsletters/i-hate-it-here-newsletter/
And if you love the podcast, be sure to check out https://www.youtube.com/@ihateit-here for even more exclusive insider content!
Follow Zach:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/zacharynunnphr/
Follow Hebba:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ihateit-here/videos
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/hebba-youssef
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hebbamyoussef
--------
1:00:11
S7 E12: AI’s Human Side: Making HR More Personalized with Jeet Mukerji
I’m back in your ears with another banger of an episode, and this one’s the season finale!
I couldn’t think of a better way to wrap things up than by geeking out with my incredibly impressive friend Jeet Mukerji, co-founder and CEO of Kinfolk.
Whether you’re an AI skeptic or a full-on tech enthusiast, there is a lot of food for thought to digest.
Are you ready to unlock the full potential of your workforce? PI empowers organizations to align talent with business strategy, helping you drive results and build a culture where your people truly thrive. Transform how you hire, engage, and lead—visit predictiveindex.com to learn how you can create meaningful change in your organization today!
00:02:25 - A Topic Jeet Has Been Interested in Lately
00:03:57 - What Inspired Jeet to Build Kinfolk?
00:06:00 - The Biggest Challenges HR Teams Face With Employee Requests
00:11:01 - Why AI Complements the Human Piece of HR, Not Replaces
00:16:09 - The Biggest Misconceptions About AI in HR
00:21:10 - Using Data to Show Why AI Will Improve Efficiency in HR
00:28:58 - Can AI Handle the Nuances of Emotion in Text?
00:36:03 - Can AI be Used to Make a More Equitable, Inclusive Workplace?
00:42:00 - A Bold, Groundbreaking Thing Jeet Would Love to See in HR
00:44:49 - The Biggest Hurdle in HR Teams Adopting AI Tools
And if you love I Hate It Here, sign up to Hebba’s newsletter! It’s for jaded, overworked, and emotionally burnt-out HR/People Operations professionals needing a little inspiration.
https://workweek.com/discover-newsletters/i-hate-it-here-newsletter/
And if you love the podcast, be sure to check out https://www.youtube.com/@ihateit-here for even more exclusive insider content!
Follow Jeet:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeetmukerji/
Follow Hebba:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ihateit-here/videos
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/hebba-youssef
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hebbamyoussef
--------
49:08
S7 E11: 401(k)s & Chill: Making Retirement Planning Less Painful with Breene Murphy
I’ve been on a mission this season to learn something new in every episode, and today?
Buckle up, because we’re diving into the world of investing and retirement planning—and I promise, it’s way more interesting than it sounds!
It’s also an incredibly important topic that not enough people in our roles are talking about at length.
Unfortunately, financial stress is the #1 stressor for most people, and HR leaders are no exception.
But here’s the thing: investing doesn’t have to be a jargon-filled nightmare!
So in this episode, Breene Murphy and I are breaking down what HR leaders need to know about investing—no fluff, no confusing terms, just practical insights to help you build a retirement plan that works for your company and your people!
Are you ready to unlock the full potential of your workforce? PI empowers organizations to align talent with business strategy, helping you drive results and build a culture where your people truly thrive. Transform how you hire, engage, and lead—visit predictiveindex.com to learn how you can create meaningful change in your organization today!
00:03:16 - A Topic Breene Has Been Interested in Lately
00:05:46 - One Thing Every HR Leader Should Know About Investing
00:09:52 - Why It’s so Important for HR Leaders to Understand Investing
00:13:17 - The Best Ways to Evaluate Your 401k Providers
00:25:46 - Why Newer Generations Contribute Less to Their Retirement Funds
00:42:12 - The Biggest Mistakes HR Leaders Make When it Comes to Offering Benefits
00:51:32 - What Breene Would Change About How Companies Approach Investing
00:53:17 - Tools and Resources to Learn About Investing
And if you love I Hate It Here, sign up to Hebba’s newsletter! It’s for jaded, overworked, and emotionally burnt-out HR/People Operations professionals needing a little inspiration.
https://workweek.com/discover-newsletters/i-hate-it-here-newsletter/
And if you love the podcast, be sure to check out https://www.youtube.com/@ihateit-here for even more exclusive insider content!
Follow Breene:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/breene-murphy-climate-friendly-401k/
Follow Hebba:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ihateit-here/videos
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/hebba-youssef
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hebbamyoussef
--------
1:02:01
S7 E10: Recruiting Hell: The Job No One Understands with Keirsten Greggs
Recruiting is rough right now.
Job seekers are frustrated, recruiters are overwhelmed, and everyone’s wondering, “Is it just me, or is this whole system broken?”
In this episode, I sit down with Kiersten Greggs, founder of Trap Recruiter and a 24-year recruiting veteran, to unpack the chaos.
Kiersten pulls back the curtain on what’s really happening in today’s job market, why recruiters are the unsung heroes of HR, and how both candidates and hiring teams can navigate this mess.
Are you ready to unlock the full potential of your workforce? PI empowers organizations to align talent with business strategy, helping you drive results and build a culture where your people truly thrive. Transform how you hire, engage, and lead—visit predictiveindex.com to learn how you can create meaningful change in your organization today!
00:02:19 - A Topic Keirsten Has Been Interested in Lately
00:05:03 - What is Happening in Today’s Market?
00:10:01 - How Will the Job Market Look in the Next Year?
00:14:06 - How to Stand Out During a Hiring Process
00:23:04 - Why Does Everybody Think You Need to Beat the ATS?
00:29:14 - Using AI for Resumes or Job Searching
00:36:39 - The Biggest Inefficiencies in the TA Process Right Now
00:44:16 - How Long Should the Overall Interview Process be?
00:51:46 - What is the Most Important Part of the Candidate Experience?
00:57:03 - The One Tip Kiersten Would Give Recriuters
And if you love I Hate It Here, sign up to Hebba’s newsletter! It’s for jaded, overworked, and emotionally burnt-out HR/People Operations professionals needing a little inspiration.
https://workweek.com/discover-newsletters/i-hate-it-here-newsletter/
And if you love the podcast, be sure to check out https://www.youtube.com/@ihateit-here for even more exclusive insider content!
Follow Keirsten:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/traprecruiter/
Follow Hebba:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ihateit-here/videos
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/hebba-youssef
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hebbamyoussef
If HR is one of the most soul-crushing industries to work in, how come we’re not talking about it more? I Hate it Here is the unflinching podcast where People professionals to talk honestly and openly about HR, sharing best-in-class resources to make the hardest job in the world that little bit easier. Hosted by Hebba Youssef, Chief People Officer at Workweek and creator of the I Hate it Here podcast and newsletter, this show is for HR People who want to get things done right - even if they do feel a bit empty inside from time to time. You’ll hear from industry insiders, not just the same old voices, sharing all the things you’re secretly thinking but never said out loud, digging into real-life examples, and delivering practical solutions and strategies for your people team.