S8 E2: Traditional Performance Reviews Are Dead (But Employees Still Want Answers) with Jessica DeVlieger

Employees aren't just asking for feedback—they're begging for it. So why are we still serving them stale, twice-a-year performance reviews like it's 1999? This week, I'm sitting down with Jessica DeVlieger to unpack why your team is secretly screaming, "Just tell me if I'm doing a good job!"—and how leaders keep missing the mark. We're digging into: 🔥 Why employees ALWAYS know who's underperforming before managers do (and the awkward truth about what happens next) 🔥 The #1 reason managers avoid tough feedback 🔥 How to fix performance convos so they actually help people grow 🔥 Why your fancy new HR tech might be making things worse, and how to use it right At the end of the day, employees just want to know where they stand! 0:01:53 - One Truth About Work Jessica Wishes More People Understood 0:07:32 - How Jessica Became a Performance-focused CEO 0:10:18 - Why "Traditional" Performance Management Doesn't Work Anymore 0:13:12 - When Employees Want to Know Where They Stand, What Does That Mean? 0:16:52 - One Thing Leaders Often Misunderstand About Performance Conversations 0:21:02 - How to Create a Culture Where It's Normal to Talk About Performance and 0:27:35 - The Performance Gap Jessica Wants to Fill, and Why It Matters 0:33:13 - Jessica's Take on a Ratings System Approach to Performance Management 0:34:14 - The Biggest Mistake Companies Make in Implementing Performance Management Software 0:38:34 - How Jessica Would Redesign Performance Management, From Scratch And if you love I Hate It Here, sign up to Hebba's newsletter! It's for jaded, overworked, and emotionally burnt-out HR/People Operations professionals needing a little inspiration. https://workweek.com/discover-newsletters/i-hate-it-here-newsletter/ And if you love the podcast, be sure to check out https://www.youtube.com/@ihateit-here for even more exclusive insider content!