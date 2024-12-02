Humble Brag With Crystal and Cynthia - Feeling Jovani with The Countess Luann

Welcome back to Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia! This week, we welcome our first ever guest– the one, the only, the Countess Luann de Lesseps! It is as incredible as you would imagine. Also, Crystal talks about her experience seeing Sabrina Carpenter, and Cynthia follows up with Delta once again. Then, as always, humble brags of the week. “I have some crazy a** stories and good jokes.” Thank you to our sponsors! MANSCAPED: Get 20% off and free shipping with code HUMBLEBRAG at https://manscaped.com LUME: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get 15% off with promo code HUMBLEBRAG at https://Lumepodcast.com/HUMBLEBRAG! #lumepod Listen to us on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/humble-brag-with-crystal-and-cynthia/id1774286896 Listen to us on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4NWA8LBk15l2u5tNQqDcOO?si=1969186cabad4b21&nd=1&dlsi=c2e231d6c76a4711 Follow us on Social! @humblebragpod @crystalkungminkoff @cynthiabailey @countessluann Humble Brag is an Envy Media Production.