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Huge If True Podcast

cleoabram931
EducationNatural Sciences
Huge If True Podcast
Latest episode

87 episodes

  • Huge If True Podcast

    The Sun Is Weirder Than You Think

    10/08/2026 | 18 mins.
    If you dove into the sun, the first layer you’d hit is hot enough to make diamonds BOIL. Right now we’re in a golden age of new solar science. For the first time, we’re getting close-up pictures of the Sun like we’ve never seen. Sending probes into its atmosphere. And revealing secrets about our star we never thought possible… Trust me, after this video, you’ll never look up at the sun the same way. So let me take you on a journey… INTO THE SUN.
  • Huge If True Podcast

    The Vomit Comet ft. Emily Calandrelli

    10/04/2026 | 5 mins.
    Emily Calandrelli is the host and co-producer of FOX's Xploration Outer Space. She is a grad from MIT and WVU with degrees in aeronautics astronautics, technology and policy
  • Huge If True Podcast

    World’s Easiest DIY Electric Train

    10/04/2026 | 6 mins.
    How do you take copper wire, a battery and magnets and make electric train? With science! This super simple DIY physics demo uses electromagnetic induction to propel a train made of magnets and batteries.
  • Huge If True Podcast

    Special Relativity and the Twin Paradox

    10/04/2026 | 5 mins.
    Special Relativity and the Twin Paradox
  • Huge If True Podcast

    How Rainbows Form

    10/04/2026 | 3 mins.
    How Rainbows Form
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About Huge If True Podcast
Cleo Abram is a video journalist who produces Huge If True, an optimistic show about science and technology. Huge If True is an antidote to the doom and gloom, helping a wide audience see better futures they can help build. In each episode, Cleo dives deep into one innovation that could shape the future. She has explored humanoid robots at Boston Dynamics, supersonic planes at NASA, quantum computers at IBM, the Large Hadron Collider at CERN, and more. Previously, Cleo was a video producer at Vox and directed for Explained on Netflix. She was the host of Vox’s first ever daily show, Answered, as well as co-host of Vox’s YouTube Originals show, Glad You Asked.
Podcast website
EducationNatural SciencesScienceSelf-Improvement

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