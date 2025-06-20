No one is thriving but at least they're getting their hair curled!00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview05:53 Friendship Dynamics and Support11:59 Conflict and Drama in Relationships17:58 Personal Reflections and Observations22:59 The Marciano Controversy28:54 Accountability and Relationships39:46 Reflections on Reality TV and Boy Bands45:04 MomTalk Dynamics51:10 Fertility Journeys56:20 Skinny Dipping Controversy
1:02:45
Pee-wee as himself Part 1
Eli and Meg share insights on the impact of Pee Wee Herman on their childhoods and reflect on the complexities of Paul Rubins' life and career, discussing his legacy and the controversies surrounding him. The conversation highlights the intersection of comedy, family entertainment, and LGBTQ representation.Plus: Survivor 28, Eli's TokTok stardom, Decorating Sense, SNL docuseries, What About Bob?, But Why, Beartown, and The Dutch House
39:04
Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 Episode 5
Explain empowerment, pleaseCheck out our PCPI Conspiracy Corner on the bonus feed: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/hivemindhq/episodes/PCPI-Conspiracy-Corncer-The-Marks-Family-are-industry-plants-e3465k6
58:11
SLMW Season 2 Episode 4
Guys, we know the ferris wheel is at Scheel's, not Cabela's. 00:00 Introduction and Initial Reactions03:02 Character Analysis: Layla and Cameron06:04 Brunch Conversations and Friend Dynamics09:04 Marriage and Relationship Insights12:03 Conflict and Communication Issues14:57 Therapy and Personal Growth18:08 Toxic Relationships and Self-Reflection19:31 The Adult Party Dilemma21:12 Navigating Social Norms and Expectations23:41 The Complexity of Friendships26:32 Filler Episodes and Anticipation28:25 Book Deals and Personal Journeys32:57 The Art of Hosting and Social Dynamics36:40 Looking Ahead: Future Episodes and Expectations
38:17
Survivor season 50 casting with special guest Lindsey Encinas
Eli and Lindsey discuss their thoughts on Survivor Season 48 and the upcoming Season 50 cast. They reflect on their experiences with the show, share their opinions on the cast list, and express their feelings about the need for new legends in the Survivor franchise. The discussion also touches on nostalgia for past seasons, the impact of format changes, and insights into individual cast members returning for Season 50. They discuss the return of iconic players to Survivor, the evolution of challenges, and the dynamics of player interactions and jury management. They analyze the impact of celebrity influence on the game and share their thoughts on the casting choices for the upcoming season, highlighting the balance between entertainment and gameplay. 00:00 Survivor Season 48 Reflections02:59 Anticipation for Season 50 Cast05:55 Fandom Reactions to the Cast List09:04 The Need for New Legends12:01 Nostalgia and Format Changes14:50 Individual Cast Member Insights24:59 The Return of Iconic Players31:51 The Evolution of Survivor's Challenges36:57 Analyzing Player Dynamics and Jury Management41:14 Celebrity Influence in Survivor46:55 Final Thoughts on Casting Choices47:04 Casting Choices and Fan Favorites50:43 Controversial Seasons and Player Dynamics52:24 Returning Players and Their Impact56:20 Player Relationships and Game Strategies01:01:42 Cult of Personality in Survivor01:03:40 Predictions and Hopes for Season 50
