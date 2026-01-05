S13 - Episode #01 - Tina
1/05/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
Send us a text🎬 Season 13 Premiere — Tina Grimm: From Outlast to Thru-Hiking, Healing & Rediscovering Strength in the Mountains 🏔️✨For the Season 13 premiere of Hikes & Mics, we’re joined by Tina Grimm — model, artist, thru-hiker, and contestant on Season 2 of Netflix’s survival series Outlast — for a deeply moving conversation about identity, resilience, and the transformative power of wilderness.Tina shares how growing up with a survival-minded father sparked her lifelong love of the outdoors, and why the trail allows her to show up as her truest, most grounded self beyond cameras, modeling, and expectation. She opens up about overcoming childhood hip dysplasia, how that experience shaped her grit on long miles and demanding terrain, and how time in the mountains became a sanctuary for healing after trauma.We also explore the emotional and psychological realities of competing on Outlast in the Alaskan wilderness — from team dynamics and inner battles to the unseen moments that never make it to screen — and how that experience changed the way she approaches challenge and trust. Tina reflects on thru-hiking the John Muir Trail with her husband, the lessons from her first solo backpacking trip, and the beautiful intersection of creativity and adventure in her upcoming debut novel, Meet Me in the Mountains — a love-and-nature story rooted in vulnerability, real trail experiences, and personal rediscovery.🎧 Whether you’re a hiker, storyteller, survivor, or dreamer, this episode is a powerful tribute to courage, community, and the way the outdoors helps us rewrite what we believe is possible.Episode Links:Tina on InstagramTina on FacebookTina on YouTubeGrimmCreationsArt on InstagramGrimmCreationsArt on EtsyThis episode was Produced by Jordyn Smith, follow her on Instagram @jordyn.journeysFollow us on Instagram, @Hikesandmics AllTrails+I'm excited to share that I’m now a Trailheads Ambassador for AllTrails+! If you love exploring the outdoors, AllTrails+ is your ultimate adventure companion. Get offline maps, real-time wrong-turn alerts, and trail previews to help you hike smarter and safer. Plus, with 3D maps and deeper trail insights, planning your next trek has never been easier. Try AllTrails+ free for 7 days, and when you sign up using my referral link, you’ll get 30% off your AllTrails+ membership! Sign up here: AllTrails+ (promo is only redeemable via web and not the app) Ursa Minor Outfitters - Inspired by the outdoors, Created by local artists Go check them at www.ursaminoroutfitters.com and don’t forget to enter the promo code HikesMics10 at checkout to receive 10% off your order.
S13 - Bonus Episode - Stephen
12/29/2025 | 51 mins.
Send us a text🏔️ Season 13 Bonus Episode — Stephen’s Road to Denali: Blue-Collar Mountaineering, West Coast Peaks & The Power of the Journey ❄️🥾In this special Season 13 bonus episode, returning guest Stephen takes us inside his relentless, months-long push to prepare for Denali — the highest peak in North America — by launching a full-scale mountaineering campaign across the U.S. West Coast. From expedition-style living on Mount Shasta, steep technical routes on Mount Hood, and a humbling, windswept retreat on Mount Whitney, to a confidence-building summit of Mount Rainier and a powerful solo push on Mount Adams, Stephen shares how each mountain became a training ground for systems, pacing, cold-weather efficiency, and mental resilience.He reflects on the harsh realities of what climbers call “blue-collar mountaineering” on Denali — heavy sled pulls, back-to-back cache carries, fixed-line ascents, brutal weather windows, and the quiet psychological battles that unfold high on the mountain. Through it all, Stephen opens up about how the experience reshaped his understanding of grit, humility, success, and why the journey often matters more than the summit itself.We also dive into his training philosophy, non-negotiable gear planning, and the discipline of the 1,000-feet-per-hour rule, along with the lessons he continues to carry from iconic climbs like Rainier, Hood, Adams, Shasta, Whitney, and Kilimanjaro as he moves forward on his pursuit of the Seven Summits.🎧 Whether you’re a day hiker, backpacker, or aspiring mountaineer, this episode is a powerful look at endurance, vulnerability, and what it truly takes to chase big mountains.Episode Links:Stephen on InstagramStephen on FacebookThis episode was Produced by Jordyn Smith, follow her on Instagram @jordyn.journeysFollow us on Instagram, @Hikesandmics AllTrails+I'm excited to share that I’m now a Trailheads Ambassador for AllTrails+! If you love exploring the outdoors, AllTrails+ is your ultimate adventure companion. Get offline maps, real-time wrong-turn alerts, and trail previews to help you hike smarter and safer. Plus, with 3D maps and deeper trail insights, planning your next trek has never been easier. Try AllTrails+ free for 7 days, and when you sign up using my referral link, you’ll get 30% off your AllTrails+ membership! Sign up here: AllTrails+ (promo is only redeemable via web and not the app) Ursa Minor Outfitters - Inspired by the outdoors, Created by local artists Go check them at www.ursaminoroutfitters.com and don’t forget to enter the promo code HikesMics10 at checkout to receive 10% off your order.
Season 13 Trailer
12/28/2025 | 1 mins.
Send us a textWinter trails, fresh stories, and a brand-new season of Hikes & Mics. We’re kicking things off with a special bonus conversation — a returning mountaineer whose journey from the Pacific Northwest to the summit of North America’s tallest peak reminds us what resilience really looks like.Then we launch into Season 13 with guests who push the edges of adventure and creativity — from a survivalist whose time in the wilderness tested grit and teamwork, and who now brings that same creative spirit into her life off-trail… to an outdoor educator whose path has carried him from the volcanic spine of the Northwest to the desert canyons of the Southwest.We’ll travel north to the snow-capped landscapes of the Canadian Rockies… hear powerful stories of community and belonging from a group opening the outdoors to BIPOC families… and step into the world of long-distance love stories built mile-by-mile on some of the world’s great trails.This season also brings reflections from authors, physicians, musicians, founders, and thru-hikers — voices who remind us that the trail is more than a place… it’s a teacher.Season 13 runs through the winter hiking season — and it all begins December 29th. Lace up… and let’s hit the trail together.This Season was Produced by Jordyn Smith, follow her on Instagram @jordyn.journeysFollow us on Instagram, @HikesandmicsAllTrails+I'm excited to share that I’m now a Trailheads Ambassador for AllTrails+! If you love exploring the outdoors, AllTrails+ is your ultimate adventure companion. Get offline maps, real-time wrong-turn alerts, and trail previews to help you hike smarter and safer. Plus, with 3D maps and deeper trail insights, planning your next trek has never been easier. Try AllTrails+ free for 7 days, and when you sign up using my referral link, you’ll get 30% off your AllTrails+ membership! Sign up here: AllTrails+ (promo is only redeemable via web and not the app) Ursa Minor Outfitters - Inspired by the outdoors, Created by local artists Go check them at www.ursaminoroutfitters.com and don’t forget to enter the promo code HikesMics10 at checkout to receive 10% off your order.
S12 - Episode #13 - Chickpea
12/15/2025 | 1h 10 mins.
Send us a text🌿 Season 12 Finale: One Year Later with Chickpea — Movement, Mindfulness & Coming Home 🥾✨For the Season 12 finale of Hikes & Mics, we welcome back Chickpea for a powerful, full-circle conversation—one year after her first appearance on the podcast. In that time, Chickpea has taken bold leaps off trail and in life, becoming a full-time traveler, backpacking and mindset mentor, yoga instructor for hikers, and writer, helping others take their first brave steps into the outdoors.We dive into a year shaped by long trails and inner work, from Scotland’s West Highland Way to Portugal’s stunning Rota Vicentina Fisherman’s Trail, and her return to the Pacific Crest Trail in Washington—including a deeply meaningful honeymoon hike through the Cascades and Olympic Coast. Chickpea opens up about redefining the idea of home, navigating the tension between constant movement and stillness, and how mindfulness on trail has become the foundation of both her personal life and coaching work.Along the way, we talk trail curiosities and joys—vino verde and gooseneck barnacles, honesty boxes, birdwatching discoveries, elopement magic, and why Oregon might be one of the PCT’s most underrated sections. The conversation closes with heartfelt encouragement for anyone sitting at a desk dreaming of adventure but doubting themselves—and a reminder that you don’t need to have everything figured out to begin.🎧 An inspiring send-off to Season 12, this episode is a love letter to curiosity, courage, and coming home to yourself—one step at a time.Episode Links:Chickpea on InstagramChickpea’s WebsiteThis episode was Produced by Jordyn Smith, follow her on Instagram @jordyn.journeysFollow us on Instagram, @Hikesandmics AllTrails+I'm excited to share that I’m now a Trailheads Ambassador for AllTrails+! If you love exploring the outdoors, AllTrails+ is your ultimate adventure companion. Get offline maps, real-time wrong-turn alerts, and trail previews to help you hike smarter and safer. Plus, with 3D maps and deeper trail insights, planning your next trek has never been easier. Try AllTrails+ free for 7 days, and when you sign up using my referral link, you’ll get 30% off your AllTrails+ membership! Sign up here: AllTrails+ (promo is only redeemable via web and not the app) Ursa Minor Outfitters - Inspired by the outdoors, Created by local artists Go check them at www.ursaminoroutfitters.com and don’t forget to enter the promo code HikesMics10 at checkout to receive 10% off your order.
S12 - Episode #12 - Ben
12/08/2025 | 53 mins.
Send us a text🎙️ The Trail Angel With a 7-Course WelcomeThis week we sit down with Ben — better known on trail as Paladin — whose story threads together the Appalachian Trail, the PCT, Trans-Catalina sunrises, and a whole lot of good humanity along the way.From childhood summers tracking animals on his grandfather’s farm to section-hiking the Smokies in college, his path into long-distance hiking runs deep. The AT became home. The PCT became a dream. And somewhere between snowfields and desert rain, a trail name was born from a Western theme song and a code of honor he still stands by.We talk about postholing misery, trail-family dynamics, the power of kindness from strangers, and how he now pays it forward with legendary Trail Magic — full resupplies, campfires, and multi-course meals for weary hikers.At the heart of it — legacy, connection, and the belief that moments shared outside can change us forever. 🌄Episode Links:Ben on InstagramTHRU-r on InstagramHartford County WoodshopThis episode was Produced by Jordyn Smith, follow her on Instagram @jordyn.journeysFollow us on Instagram, @Hikesandmics AllTrails+I'm excited to share that I’m now a Trailheads Ambassador for AllTrails+! If you love exploring the outdoors, AllTrails+ is your ultimate adventure companion. Get offline maps, real-time wrong-turn alerts, and trail previews to help you hike smarter and safer. Plus, with 3D maps and deeper trail insights, planning your next trek has never been easier. Try AllTrails+ free for 7 days, and when you sign up using my referral link, you’ll get 30% off your AllTrails+ membership! Sign up here: AllTrails+ (promo is only redeemable via web and not the app) Ursa Minor Outfitters - Inspired by the outdoors, Created by local artists Go check them at www.ursaminoroutfitters.com and don’t forget to enter the promo code HikesMics10 at checkout to receive 10% off your order.
Hikes and Mics Podcast