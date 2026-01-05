Send us a text🎬 Season 13 Premiere — Tina Grimm: From Outlast to Thru-Hiking, Healing & Rediscovering Strength in the Mountains 🏔️✨For the Season 13 premiere of Hikes & Mics, we’re joined by Tina Grimm — model, artist, thru-hiker, and contestant on Season 2 of Netflix’s survival series Outlast — for a deeply moving conversation about identity, resilience, and the transformative power of wilderness.Tina shares how growing up with a survival-minded father sparked her lifelong love of the outdoors, and why the trail allows her to show up as her truest, most grounded self beyond cameras, modeling, and expectation. She opens up about overcoming childhood hip dysplasia, how that experience shaped her grit on long miles and demanding terrain, and how time in the mountains became a sanctuary for healing after trauma.We also explore the emotional and psychological realities of competing on Outlast in the Alaskan wilderness — from team dynamics and inner battles to the unseen moments that never make it to screen — and how that experience changed the way she approaches challenge and trust. Tina reflects on thru-hiking the John Muir Trail with her husband, the lessons from her first solo backpacking trip, and the beautiful intersection of creativity and adventure in her upcoming debut novel, Meet Me in the Mountains — a love-and-nature story rooted in vulnerability, real trail experiences, and personal rediscovery.🎧 Whether you’re a hiker, storyteller, survivor, or dreamer, this episode is a powerful tribute to courage, community, and the way the outdoors helps us rewrite what we believe is possible.Episode Links:Tina on InstagramTina on FacebookTina on YouTubeGrimmCreationsArt on InstagramGrimmCreationsArt on EtsyThis episode was Produced by Jordyn Smith, follow her on Instagram @jordyn.journeysFollow us on Instagram, @Hikesandmics AllTrails+I'm excited to share that I’m now a Trailheads Ambassador for AllTrails+! If you love exploring the outdoors, AllTrails+ is your ultimate adventure companion. Get offline maps, real-time wrong-turn alerts, and trail previews to help you hike smarter and safer. Plus, with 3D maps and deeper trail insights, planning your next trek has never been easier. Try AllTrails+ free for 7 days, and when you sign up using my referral link, you’ll get 30% off your AllTrails+ membership! Sign up here: AllTrails+ (promo is only redeemable via web and not the app) Ursa Minor Outfitters - Inspired by the outdoors, Created by local artists Go check them at www.ursaminoroutfitters.com and don’t forget to enter the promo code HikesMics10 at checkout to receive 10% off your order.