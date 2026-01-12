The Missing Link to Healing: Meditation and the Renewed Mind
1/12/2026 | 14 mins.
In this episode of Healed to Heal, Kathleen Johnson speaks from the heart about the vital connection between our thought life, stress, and physical healing. Drawing from Scripture, neuroscience, and her own journey, she explains why transformation through the renewing of the mind is not automatic, but intentional, and why meditation on the things of God is one of the most underutilized yet powerful tools available to believers today. Kathleen unpacks what meditation truly is, why worry is simply meditation pointed in the wrong direction, and how the mind of the flesh keeps many people trapped in chronic stress without realizing it. She explains how stress quietly undermines the body’s ability to heal, why walking by sight instead of faith can sabotage recovery, and how shifting from sense knowledge to spiritual truth opens the door to restoration. Using biblical examples like the woman with the issue of blood, Kathleen shows how faith-filled meditation builds inner certainty, aligns the body with God’s promises, and activates healing from the inside out. This episode is both a loving wake-up call and a hopeful invitation to step out of survival mode and into the peace, health, and inheritance God intends for His people. If you are facing illness, fatigue, anxiety, or feeling stuck in negative thought patterns, this episode will challenge you to examine what you are meditating on and encourage you to begin renewing your mind with truth, faith, and expectation. Healing begins where your thoughts align with God’s Word. 👋🏼 GET THE BOOK Heal to Heal - https://a.co/d/jdN30xm 👋🏼 GET IN TOUCH www.healedtoheal.com www.kathleenjohnsonministries.com 📸 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/scripturegirls/ 📸 Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@SwordSpiritPowerforLife Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579084987765 🎧 LISTEN FOR FREE Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/healed-to-heal/id1847944534 RSS - https://feeds.podcastle.ai/14bf8bff-7783-4555-a257-4eb112b2d0db.rss 🙏 LEAVE A REVIEW If this episode stirred your faith or sparked hope, would you take 30 seconds to leave a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts? Every rating helps others discover the truth that Jesus still heals — and your voice might be the reason someone else finds freedom. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/healed-to-heal/id1847944534 🔥 ABOUT HEALED TO HEAL Healed to Heal isn’t just a podcast — it’s a blazing invitation to step into everything Jesus paid for. Each episode is crafted to confront confusion, break through doubt, and stir up faith for real healing — spirit, soul, and body. Whether you're battling chronic illness, carrying emotional scars, or standing in the gap for someone you love — this space exists for one reason: 👉 To help you or someone you love receive the healing Jesus already made available. Expect raw stories, unfiltered truth, Scripture without apology, and practical tools to walk in wholeness. This is not about hype. Jesus still heals. He always has. He never stopped. Every episode, every time — we’re standing with you in faith. Healing is for you. For your family. For all believers. So come — receive your healing. Then carry that fire to the world.
From Addiction to Freedom in Christ | Dr. Laurette’s Story of Transformation
12/23/2025 | 42 mins.
In this soul-stirring episode of the Healed to Heal Podcast, host Kathleen sits down with Dr. Laurette Willis—a woman whose life is a living testimony of God’s redemptive power. From emotional eating that began in early childhood to alcoholism, the heartbreak of her mother’s suicide, and a decades-long detour into New Age spirituality, Dr. Laurette's story is raw, real, and soaked in grace. But everything changed when she encountered the true Jesus—and surrendered everything. Today, Dr. Laurette is walking in freedom and helping women around the world do the same. As a cognitive behavioral therapist, founder of PraiseMoves (a Christ-centered alternative to yoga), and creator of Weight Loss Without Willpower, she equips women to overcome emotional eating, anxiety, and self-sabotage—not through shame or striving, but through the renewing of the mind and the power of the Holy Spirit. In this conversation, you’ll hear how the Lord rewired her life from the inside out. Dr. Laurette shares powerful insights on overcoming addiction, the spiritual dangers of yoga, the importance of biblical meditation and fasting, and how your “want to” can be radically transformed when you anchor your thoughts in God’s Word. 💝 Grab her FREE resources: 👉 ChristianWeightLossKit.com – The Faith-Fueled Weight Loss Blueprint 👉 ChristianMeditationKit.com – A Guide to Meditating on God’s Word 🔗 Explore more of her transformational work at: 👉 PraiseMoves.com 👉 DrLaurette.net This episode will remind you that true healing is possible—not by might, not by power, but by His Spirit.
Wake Up, Jesus People: A Conversation with Jason Heinritz
12/17/2025 | 42 mins.
In this episode of Healed to Heal, Kathleen sits down with Jason Heinritz, a former top-performing sales leader turned spiritual firestarter, whose journey reveals what happens when we trade worldly success for Kingdom surrender. Jason shares the raw and redemptive story of walking away from a life of striving, addiction to achievement, and performance-based identity—and into radical obedience, fatherhood, and purpose. Jason opens up about the painful unraveling of an engagement, the courage to reset, and the spiritual recalibration that followed. He describes how a "demotion" in the world's eyes became a holy promotion in God's, eventually leading to the birth of Wake Up Jesus People, a movement calling believers out of autopilot and into bold, daily discipleship. From spiritual disciplines to the 40 Forge Challenge, from journaling to mentoring youth, Jason's testimony is a blueprint for how lasting healing and freedom come when we stop numbing and start sowing to the Spirit. Whether you're stuck in burnout, addicted to performance, or just feeling spiritually dry—this conversation is a call to rise, reset, and return to the One who heals. CONNECT WITH JASON Explore Jason's discipleship tools, challenges, journal, book, and more at: 👉 https://wakeupjesuspeople.com/ WakeUpJesusPeople.com is more than a website—it's a rallying point for believers tired of spiritual autopilot. Whether you're a new believer or have been in church for years but feel stuck, the resources here are designed to reignite passion, purpose, and personal revival.
Coma to Calling: Shannon Michelle on Rebuilding a Life After Everything Falls Apart
12/12/2025 | 31 mins.
What happens when life breaks you in half—body, mind, and spirit—and you wake up with no memory of who you were? In this unforgettable episode of Healed to Heal, Kathleen Johnson sits down with author and speaker Shannon Michelle, whose story is nothing short of miraculous. After a horrific motorcycle accident left her in a coma and erased her memories, Shannon began the long, painful journey of recovery—only to be hit with yet another devastating blow: a breast cancer diagnosis. But through trauma, loss, and uncertainty, Shannon found something deeper than survival. She discovered healing—real, identity-shifting healing. Her recovery wasn't just physical. It became spiritual. Emotional. Transformational. In this conversation, Shannon opens up about: • What it was like to wake up with no memory of her life • The small moments that helped her reconnect with herself and her daughter • Why music became a turning point in her healing • How surrender, faith, and inner work led to a whole new life • How her journey inspired her to write her book, Step Into Your Miracle, to help others believe for theirs • And how she's now helping others step into their miracle 🕊️ This isn't just Shannon's story — it's an invitation. Her journey reminds us that even when everything falls apart, God can rebuild something stronger, deeper, and more beautiful than before. If you're navigating grief, loss, or healing of any kind, may this episode stir your faith to believe again. 👤 Guest Info Shannon Michelle 📘 Book: Step Into Your Miracle 🌐 Website: https://stepintoyourmiracle.com 📧 Email: [email protected]
The Promise Was Theirs — But They Didn’t Enter: Why We Must Confront Unbelief
12/04/2025 | 13 mins.
God had already promised it. He had already said "I have given you the land." He had already made the way, performed the miracles, and led them right to the edge of everything He wanted them to have. And still… they didn't enter. In this power-packed episode of Heal to Heal, Kathleen Johnson takes you into one of the most sobering moments in Scripture — when the Israelites stood just steps away from the Promised Land, and still turned back. Not because of sin, or failure, or timing — but because of one thing: unbelief. Hebrews 3:19 tells us plainly: "They were not able to enter because of unbelief." Let that sink in. This wasn't something God was withholding from them. It was something they were meant to have — but unbelief blocked the promise. And if we're not careful, that same thing will block us today — not just from provision or restoration, but from healing itself. Because unbelief doesn't just delay the promises of God — it shuts the door on them. But here's the good news: unbelief is not permanent. It can be identified. It can be confronted. And it can be driven out. This episode is a wake-up call and a battle cry — not to shame you, but to empower you. You do not have to live beneath the level Jesus paid for. The promises of God — including healing — are still yes and amen. But they come through faith. So if you're ready to rise up, take God at His Word, and drive out every trace of unbelief — this is for you.
