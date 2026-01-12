God had already promised it. He had already said “I have given you the land.” He had already made the way, performed the miracles, and led them right to the edge of everything He wanted them to have. And still… they didn’t enter. In this power-packed episode of Heal to Heal, Kathleen Johnson takes you into one of the most sobering moments in Scripture — when the Israelites stood just steps away from the Promised Land, and still turned back. Not because of sin, or failure, or timing — but because of one thing: unbelief. Hebrews 3:19 tells us plainly: “They were not able to enter because of unbelief.” Let that sink in. This wasn’t something God was withholding from them. It was something they were meant to have — but unbelief blocked the promise. And if we’re not careful, that same thing will block us today — not just from provision or restoration, but from healing itself. Because unbelief doesn’t just delay the promises of God — it shuts the door on them. But here’s the good news: unbelief is not permanent. It can be identified. It can be confronted. And it can be driven out. This episode is a wake-up call and a battle cry — not to shame you, but to empower you. You do not have to live beneath the level Jesus paid for. The promises of God — including healing — are still yes and amen. But they come through faith. So if you’re ready to rise up, take God at His Word, and drive out every trace of unbelief — this is for you. GET THE BOOK Heal to Heal - https://a.co/d/i97Q4rU 👋🏼 GET IN TOUCH www.healedtoheal.com www.kathleenjohnsonministries.com 📸 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/scripturegirls/ 📸 Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@SwordSpiritPowerforLife Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579084987765 🎧 LISTEN FOR FREE Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/healed-to-heal/id1847944534 RSS - https://feeds.podcastle.ai/14bf8bff-7783-4555-a257-4eb112b2d0db.rss 🙏 LEAVE A REVIEW If this episode stirred your faith or sparked hope, would you take 30 seconds to leave a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts? Every rating helps others discover the truth that Jesus still heals — and your voice might be the reason someone else finds freedom. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/healed-to-heal/id1847944534 🔥 ABOUT HEALED TO HEAL Healed to Heal isn’t just a podcast — it’s a blazing invitation to step into everything Jesus paid for. Each episode is crafted to confront confusion, break through doubt, and stir up faith for real healing — spirit, soul, and body. Whether you're battling chronic illness, carrying emotional scars, or standing in the gap for someone you love — this space exists for one reason: 👉 To help you or someone you love receive the healing Jesus already made available. Expect raw stories, unfiltered truth, Scripture without apology, and practical tools to walk in wholeness. This is not about hype. Jesus still heals. He always has. He never stopped. Every episode, every time — we’re standing with you in faith. Healing is for you. For your family. For all believers. So come — receive your healing. Then carry that fire to the world. Healed to Heal.