In this episode of "Hawk Droppings," Hawk interviews Dr. Melanie Matheu, PhD (Laughter in Light on TikTok), an immunologist and scientist, to discuss H5N1 bird flu. Dr. Matheu explains that H5N1 is a highly pathogenic influenza virus that has historically had a 52-56% mortality rate in humans, though this rate could decrease if the virus becomes more widespread. While the virus currently cannot spread between humans, Dr. Matheu warns that it is likely only one mutation away from gaining this ability, which she estimates could happen within the next two years.The conversation explores how H5N1 differs from COVID-19, noting that influenza viruses generally require higher viral loads for infection and spread less easily than coronaviruses. Dr. Matheu discusses existing H5N1 vaccines and their potential effectiveness, explaining that while vaccines exist, the U.S. only has about 4.8 million doses stockpiled. The discussion also covers how prior COVID infections or Long COVID might impact susceptibility to H5N1, with Dr. Matheu explaining that COVID-related immune system dysfunction could make people more vulnerable to future infections.The interview concludes with a broader discussion about the state of scientific communication and trust in the United States. Both host and guest express concern about the spread of medical misinformation and the potential impact of losing platforms like TikTok, which has served as an important channel for scientists to communicate directly with the public. They also discuss their apprehension about how future public health crises might be handled given the current political climate and declining trust in scientific institutions.Dr. Matheu's Substack article on H5N1 - a good companion read for what is discussed in this episode: https://lilscience.substack.com/p/is-h5n1bird-flu-the-next-pandemicDr. Matheu's Social Media Links:Substack: https://lilscience.substack.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/melanie_matheu_phd/Threads: https://www.threads.net/@melanie_matheu_phdBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/lilscience.bsky.social Episode Correction: The American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) revoked the board certification of Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, a cardiologist who promoted controversial views about COVID-19 (not his license to practice medicine).
TikTok Ban and the Supreme Court
This episode discusses the upcoming Supreme Court oral arguments regarding the TikTok ban legislation, scheduled for January 10th, 2025. The legislation, which was rapidly passed through Congress in just eight days, requires ByteDance (TikTok's Chinese parent company) to divest its ownership of TikTok's U.S. operations or face a ban. Hawk analyzed the government's legal brief, which argues that the legislation addresses national security concerns about Chinese government control rather than content regulation, though Hawk notes that the government's brief lacks concrete evidence of actual harm.Hawk expresses skepticism about the government's stated motivations, suggesting that the legislation was influenced by pro-Israel lobbying groups who were concerned about Palestinian content from Gaza being shared on TikTok. He emphasizes that TikTok is used by approximately 170 million Americans (about half the U.S. population) and argues that banning the platform would have significant economic and social consequences for its users.TikTok's legal brief argues that the legislation violates First Amendment protections, pointing out that the law specifically targets one content platform while exempting others with similar foreign connections. Their brief challenges the government's position by highlighting that TikTok is a U.S. company and arguing that the law should be subject to strict scrutiny since it effectively regulates speech and content rather than just foreign conduct. Hawk suggests that TikTok's brief makes stronger legal arguments by focusing on practical First Amendment implications rather than relying on speculative security concerns.
Trump Remains a Convicted Felon
In this December 26, 2024 episode, Hawk analyzes a recent court decision regarding Donald Trump's claims of presidential immunity in his Manhattan criminal case, where he was convicted on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records. The decision, written by Judge Juan Merchan on December 16, 2024, came in response to Trump's motion to dismiss the indictment and vacate the jury's verdict based on a Supreme Court immunity decision from July 1, 2024.Hawk details how Judge Merchan systematically dismantled Trump's immunity claims, explaining that the evidence in question related to unofficial rather than official acts, and therefore wasn't protected by presidential immunity. The judge also concluded that even if some evidence was improperly admitted, it would constitute harmless error given the overwhelming evidence of guilt from other sources, including documentary evidence and testimony from multiple witnesses.Throughout the episode, Hawk praises the thoroughness and readability of Judge Merchan's decision while noting how the judge subtly criticizes the Supreme Court's immunity doctrine. He emphasizes that despite Trump's claims, the judge clearly states in the decision that Trump "stands convicted" of the 34 felony counts, and ultimately denied Trump's motion to dismiss the case.REFERENCE LINKS:12/16/24 Judge Merchan Decision and Order, the subject of the podcast:https://www.nycourts.gov/LegacyPDFs/press/PDFs/CPL330.30Dec.pdf7/1/24 Supreme Court Trump immunity decision:https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/23pdf/23-939_e2pg.pdfJudge Tanya Chutkan immunity ruling, Jack Smith SC case:https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/24180338-12_1-chutkan-rejects-mtd/Judge Engeron final decision in NY AG civil case against Trump:https://www.scribd.com/document/706231478/452564-2022-People-of-the-State-of-v-People-of-the-State-of-Decision-After-Trial-1688#1fullscreen=1
Today's Current Events
In this episode of Hawk Droppings, Hawk discusses several significant international and domestic events, including the rapid collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, the complex geopolitical implications of this power shift, and the ongoing conflicts involving Iran, Hamas, and Israel. He provides an in-depth analysis of the Syrian civil war, highlighting the role of various proxy forces and the potential consequences of Assad's fall, while also critiquing the actions of multiple governments in the region.The episode also covers domestic political issues, including Donald Trump's threats against the January 6 committee members, with Hawk praising Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their opposition to Trump. He discusses Rand Paul's continued attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci and offers a detailed breakdown of a commentary about Hunter Biden's prosecution, ultimately supporting President Biden's decision to pardon his son. Throughout the episode, Hawk maintains a critical and sometimes cynical perspective on global and national political developments.
News Wrap Up
This podcast episode gives a critical analysis of the current political landscape, focusing on the potential implications of Donald Trump's potential second presidential term and the systematic erosion of democratic institutions. Hawk provides a comprehensive overview of Trump's potential cabinet selections, highlighting concerns about the qualifications and ethical backgrounds of proposed nominees, including individuals facing serious allegations of misconduct.He extensively explores the broader political context, including voter suppression tactics, targeted attempts to disenfranchise minority populations, and the strategic attacks on voting processes in key swing states. Hawk specifically emphasizes how these efforts are fundamentally rooted in racial discrimination, pointing to targeted challenges in cities with significant African-American and Latino populations such as Milwaukee, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Phoenix.This episode also examines emerging tensions within political representation, particularly surrounding issues of identity and inclusion. Hawk critically analyzes the hostile reception of Sarah McBride, the first transgender representative, by Republican colleagues like Nancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene, positioning this as symptomatic of broader systemic attempts to marginalize and delegitimize diverse political representation. The narrative suggests a deepening political polarization that threatens fundamental democratic principles of representation and equal rights.
He's raw, unfiltered, unedited, authentic, vulnerable and sometimes annoying. His laugh is infectious, and he often engages in long periods of awkward silence. He will tell it like it is, and whether you’re on the left or the right he’s bound to make you uncomfortable at some point. But he will definitely make you think. A licensed, practicing trial attorney for the last 25 years, he brings his legal experience and knowledge to the news of the day and current events here at home to offer different perspectives and additional things to consider.