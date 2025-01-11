Laughter in Light Discusses Bird Flu (H5N1)

In this episode of "Hawk Droppings," Hawk interviews Dr. Melanie Matheu, PhD (Laughter in Light on TikTok), an immunologist and scientist, to discuss H5N1 bird flu. Dr. Matheu explains that H5N1 is a highly pathogenic influenza virus that has historically had a 52-56% mortality rate in humans, though this rate could decrease if the virus becomes more widespread. While the virus currently cannot spread between humans, Dr. Matheu warns that it is likely only one mutation away from gaining this ability, which she estimates could happen within the next two years.The conversation explores how H5N1 differs from COVID-19, noting that influenza viruses generally require higher viral loads for infection and spread less easily than coronaviruses. Dr. Matheu discusses existing H5N1 vaccines and their potential effectiveness, explaining that while vaccines exist, the U.S. only has about 4.8 million doses stockpiled. The discussion also covers how prior COVID infections or Long COVID might impact susceptibility to H5N1, with Dr. Matheu explaining that COVID-related immune system dysfunction could make people more vulnerable to future infections.The interview concludes with a broader discussion about the state of scientific communication and trust in the United States. Both host and guest express concern about the spread of medical misinformation and the potential impact of losing platforms like TikTok, which has served as an important channel for scientists to communicate directly with the public. They also discuss their apprehension about how future public health crises might be handled given the current political climate and declining trust in scientific institutions.Dr. Matheu's Substack article on H5N1 - a good companion read for what is discussed in this episode: https://lilscience.substack.com/p/is-h5n1bird-flu-the-next-pandemicDr. Matheu's Social Media Links:Substack: https://lilscience.substack.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/melanie_matheu_phd/Threads: https://www.threads.net/@melanie_matheu_phdBlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/lilscience.bsky.social Episode Correction: The American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) revoked the board certification of Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, a cardiologist who promoted controversial views about COVID-19 (not his license to practice medicine).