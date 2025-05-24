Say No To This

Episode 29 - Say No To This What will it be boy? Yes or No? Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jasmine Cephas Jones References Ron Chernow's Hamilton Book