Episode 29 - Say No To This
What will it be boy? Yes or No?
Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jasmine Cephas Jones
References
Ron Chernow's Hamilton Book
Say No To This
Take A Break
Episode 28 - Take A Break
First an intermission and now a break? Well Hamilton is having none of that. There is work to do.
Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Performed by Phillipa Soo, Anthony Ramos, Renée Elise Goldsberry & Lin-Manuel Miranda
References
Ron Chernow's Hamilton Book
Take A Break
Schuyler Mansion State Historical Site
The Schuyler House
NY State Parks And Rec
Cabinet Battle #1
Episode 27 - Cabinet Battle #1
Hamilton v Jefferson, Round 1!
Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Performed by Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Okieriete Onaodowan
References
Ron Chernow's Hamilton Book
Cabinet Battle #1
What Did I Miss?
Episode 26 - What Did I Miss?
Act 2 starts here with a rousing introduction to Thomas Jefferson as played by Daveed Diggs!
Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Performed by Daveed Diggs and The Hamilton Cast.
References
Ron Chernow's Hamilton Book
What Did I Miss?
Why is James Madison Coughing?
10 Facts About Thomas Jefferson For His Birthday
Thomas Jefferson - History.com
Thomas Jefferson - Britannica
The Life of Sally Hemings
Intermission
Episode 25 - Intermission
Act 1 is over. Time to to hit the bathroom, get some popcorn and refill your drinks before the start of Act 2. See you soon for Act 2!
