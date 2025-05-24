Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsMusicHamilton Shot By Shot
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Hamilton Shot By Shot
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Hamilton Shot By Shot

Hamilton Shot By Shot
MusicTV & Film
Hamilton Shot By Shot
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 32
  • Say No To This
    Episode 29 - Say No To This What will it be boy? Yes or No? Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jasmine Cephas Jones References Ron Chernow's Hamilton Book Say No To This Find us on: Twitter: https://twitter.com/Hamilton_SBS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hamiltonshotbyshot/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hamiltonshotbyshot Movies By Minutes: https://moviesbyminutes.com/ Find out more at https://hamilton-shot-by-shot.pinecast.co This podcast is powered by Pinecast.
    --------  
    19:58
  • Take A Break
    Episode 28 - Take A Break First an intermission and now a break? Well Hamilton is having none of that. There is work to do. Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Performed by Phillipa Soo, Anthony Ramos, Renée Elise Goldsberry & Lin-Manuel Miranda References Ron Chernow's Hamilton Book Take A Break Schuyler Mansion State Historical Site The Schuyler House NY State Parks And Rec Find us on: Twitter: https://twitter.com/Hamilton_SBS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hamiltonshotbyshot/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hamiltonshotbyshot Movies By Minutes: https://moviesbyminutes.com/ Find out more at https://hamilton-shot-by-shot.pinecast.co This podcast is powered by Pinecast.
    --------  
    22:21
  • Cabinet Battle #1
    Episode 27 - Cabinet Battle #1 Hamilton v Jefferson, Round 1! Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Performed by Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Okieriete Onaodowan References Ron Chernow's Hamilton Book Cabinet Battle #1 Find us on: Twitter: https://twitter.com/Hamilton_SBS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hamiltonshotbyshot/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hamiltonshotbyshot Movies By Minutes: https://moviesbyminutes.com/ Find out more at https://hamilton-shot-by-shot.pinecast.co This podcast is powered by Pinecast.
    --------  
    31:20
  • What Did I Miss?
    Episode 26 - What Did I Miss? Act 2 starts here with a rousing introduction to Thomas Jefferson as played by Daveed Diggs! Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Performed by Daveed Diggs and The Hamilton Cast. References Ron Chernow's Hamilton Book What Did I Miss? Why is James Madison Coughing? 10 Facts About Thomas Jefferson For His Birthday Thomas Jefferson - History.com Thomas Jefferson - Britannica The Life of Sally Hemings Find us on: Twitter: https://twitter.com/Hamilton_SBS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hamiltonshotbyshot/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hamiltonshotbyshot Movies By Minutes: https://moviesbyminutes.com/ Find out more at https://hamilton-shot-by-shot.pinecast.co This podcast is powered by Pinecast.
    --------  
    28:11
  • Intermission
    Episode 25 - Intermission Act 1 is over. Time to to hit the bathroom, get some popcorn and refill your drinks before the start of Act 2. See you soon for Act 2! Find us on: Twitter: https://twitter.com/Hamilton_SBS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hamiltonshotbyshot/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hamiltonshotbyshot Movies By Minutes: https://moviesbyminutes.com/ Find out more at https://hamilton-shot-by-shot.pinecast.co This podcast is powered by Pinecast.
    --------  
    1:00

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Hamilton Shot By Shot

A song by song review the hit musical Hamilton as seen on Disney+.
Podcast website
MusicTV & FilmFilm ReviewsMusic Commentary

Listen to Hamilton Shot By Shot, The Joe Budden Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/26/2025 - 4:32:03 AM