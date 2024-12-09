51-“Call Me” and Nancy Wilson
Nancy Wilson (1937–2018) was an acclaimed American jazz and pop singer known for her smooth voice, exceptional phrasing, and ability to blend genres. Born in Ohio, she began her career early, hosting a TV show at 15. Her breakthrough came in 1959 when she signed with Capitol Records, leading to her debut album, Like in Love. Her collaboration with Cannonball Adderley on their 1961 album solidified her as a premier jazz vocalist. Wilson's biggest hit, “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am,” earned a Grammy in 1965, exemplifying her ability to merge jazz, soul, and pop. Over her career, she released over 70 albums and won three Grammys, among other honors.
Wilson recorded “Call Me” for her 1966 album A Touch of Today. The jazz standard, written by Tony Hatch, gained fame from Chris Montez’s bossa nova-inspired 1966 hit. Wilson’s rendition is vibrant and funk-inflected, showcasing her precise delivery, though the arrangement leans toward overproduction. In contrast, Brazilian pianist Eliane Elias’s version on Dreamer (2004) embraces a slower Latin jazz style with lush instrumentation, highlighting its melodic elegance. Through its adaptability, “Call Me” remains a favorite among jazz and pop audiences, illustrating Wilson's skill in reinterpreting standards.
Nancy Wilson Version
Elaine Elias
C'est Si Bon and Eartha Kitt
Ep 50- “C'est Si Bon” and Eartha Kitt
Eartha Kitt's recording of C'est Si Bon in 1953 is one of her most iconic performances, showcasing her sultry voice and unique style. The French song, composed by Henri Betti with lyrics by André Hornez, became a global hit after its release. Kitt’s version, with Henri René's sophisticated arrangements, added a distinctive charm. Kitt, a multi-talented singer, actress, and activist, was known for her sensual stage presence and versatile musical talent. Born in 1927, she rose to fame in the 1950s, particularly in Paris, and became renowned for hits like Santa Baby and her role as Catwoman in the Batman TV series. Kitt’s activism, especially her bold stance on the Vietnam War, made her a fearless public figure. Her C'est Si Bon remains a classic example of her ability to blend jazz, cabaret, and pop, cementing her legacy in both music and culture.
Eartha Kitt
Louis Armstrong
Byrdlike (Birdlike) and Freddie Hubbard
49-Freddie Hubbard "Byrdlike" (Birdlike)
Standards Rating 4 Difficulty Rating 8
Freddie Hubbard’s “Birdlike,” from his 1962 album Ready for Freddie, is a fiery bebop composition that pays tribute to Charlie Parker. The track opens with an angular, II-V-driven intro leading into a creatively harmonized 12-bar blues form. Hubbard’s solo is a masterclass in bebop improvisation, showcasing his technical brilliance, innovative phrasing, and signature tone. Known for blending complexity with lyricism, Hubbard balances rapid-fire runs with moments of space, creating a compelling narrative in his improvisation. His remarkable control over dynamics and articulation further underscores his status as one of jazz’s finest trumpeters. This composition highlights Hubbard’s virtuosity and cements his legacy as a trailblazer who helped define the hard bop era.
Freddie Hubbard -YouTube
George Cables YouTube
Butterfly and Herbie Hancock
48- "Butterfly" and Herbie Hancock
Standards Rating 5, Difficulty Rating 5
Herbie Hancock, a legendary jazz pianist and composer, is known for his groundbreaking contributions across jazz, funk, and electronic music. After early classical training and jazz studies, he rose to prominence with Miles Davis' Second Great Quintet and as a solo artist on albums like Maiden Voyage and Empyrean Isles. In the 1970s, Hancock embraced funk and electronic music, forming The Headhunters and releasing the influential Head Hunters album. His pioneering use of synthesizers and electronic elements continued into the 1980s with hits like "Rockit." “Butterfly,” from Hancock's 1974 album Thrust, is a slow, groove-based exploration featuring Bennie Maupin on reeds. The track’s spacious melody and rich harmonic shifts create a unique texture, focusing on rhythm and tonal experimentation rather than traditional structure. Butterfly exemplifies Hancock’s ability to blend jazz with funk, creating a deeply immersive, experimental sound that remains influential in modern music.
Naomi Moon Siegel Interview
Naomi Moon Siegel
Naomi Moon Siegel is an award-winning trombonist, improviser, composer, and educator committed to creating a positive, transformative music culture beyond conventional genre norms. Her original musical vocabulary draws on the richness of various global musical traditions.
Siegel explores the trombone as a vehicle for sonic expression colored by breath, spit, and physicality. A longtime collaborator with Wayne Horvitz, Siegel has performed with such luminaries as Jessica Lurie, Matthew Golombisky, Carmen Staaf, March Fourth Marching Band, Allison Miller, Julian Priester, The California Honeydrops, Martha Scanlan, Stuart Dempster, Skerik, and Thione Diop. With saxophonist Kate Olson, Siegel formed the folk punk jazz duo Syrinx Effect, which has released four albums and performed around the United States.
Siegel is a recipient of Chamber Music America’s Performance Plus Grant, Jazz Journalists Association’s Jazz Hero Award, Montana Art Council’s Artist Innovation Award, and Earshot Jazz’s Golden Ear Award for Emerging Artist of the Year. .
Siegel is an adjunct professor of trombone at the University of Montana and a dedicated music educator. Siegel is also a staunch advocate for intersectional gender justice in jazz and music settings, leading workshops to build awareness and work towards positive systemic shifts in our music culture.
In this podcast, Jazz History professor, biographer, musician, and popular podcaster Jay Sweet will help guide you through the tunes included in the Jazz Real Book. For decades, this book (often called "The Jazz Bible") has been a resource for jazz musicians looking to learn jazz standards and repertoire. This podcast will discuss essential recordings and details associated with the songs in the Jazz Real Book, the musicians who created the material, and the recordings that inspire jazz musicians and fans worldwide.