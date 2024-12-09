Call Me and Nancy Wilson

51-“Call Me” and Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson (1937–2018) was an acclaimed American jazz and pop singer known for her smooth voice, exceptional phrasing, and ability to blend genres. Born in Ohio, she began her career early, hosting a TV show at 15. Her breakthrough came in 1959 when she signed with Capitol Records, leading to her debut album, Like in Love. Her collaboration with Cannonball Adderley on their 1961 album solidified her as a premier jazz vocalist. Wilson's biggest hit, “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am,” earned a Grammy in 1965, exemplifying her ability to merge jazz, soul, and pop. Over her career, she released over 70 albums and won three Grammys, among other honors. Wilson recorded “Call Me” for her 1966 album A Touch of Today. The jazz standard, written by Tony Hatch, gained fame from Chris Montez’s bossa nova-inspired 1966 hit. Wilson’s rendition is vibrant and funk-inflected, showcasing her precise delivery, though the arrangement leans toward overproduction. In contrast, Brazilian pianist Eliane Elias’s version on Dreamer (2004) embraces a slower Latin jazz style with lush instrumentation, highlighting its melodic elegance. Through its adaptability, “Call Me” remains a favorite among jazz and pop audiences, illustrating Wilson's skill in reinterpreting standards. Spotify Playlist Nancy Wilson Version Elaine Elias