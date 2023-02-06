YOU FIGURED OUT HOW TO OPEN A JAR OF PICKLES WITHOUT A MAN? ft. Esther Povitsky and Khalyla

Happy Friday, Fckers! On this week’s episode of Guys We Fcked, Corinne and Krystyna help a listener who can’t stop thinking about a hot pastrami sandwich while he’s trying to eat pssy. This week’s guests are comedians and co-hosts of the “Trash Tuesday” podcast, ESTHER POVITSKY AND KHALYLA. The three discuss bringing the masculine energy in your relationship, getting jealous when you’re horny, and loving your friends so much you want them to fck your boyfriend. WATCH THE GWF COMEDY SPECIAL -- "OUR SPECIAL DAY" -- FOR FREE: https://www.youtube.com/guyswefcked Donate To An Abortion Fund https://www.thecut.com/article/donate-abortion-fund-roe-v-wade-how-to-help.html Luanna Mancuso Go Fund Me https://www.gofundme.com/f/with-legal-fees-and-relocation-for-me-and-my-cats?member=25901879&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined Follow Guys We Fucked on IG/Twitter/TikTok: @guyswefcked Follow Esther: Esthermonster Follow Khalyla: @Khalamityk Follow Corinne Fisher on Twitter/IG: @PhilanthropyGal (And follow Corinne's store on IG @PerfectlyCenteredStore) www.corinnefisher.com Follow Krystyna Hutchinson on Twitter/IG: @KrystynaHutch www.krystynahutchinson.com Follow Mike Coscarelli on Twitter/IG: @MikeCoscarelli THIS WEEK’S FEATURED MUSIC: Elissa Sun https://open.spotify.com/user/elissacc?si=c3dd60d7994f4873See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.