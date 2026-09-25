Hailed as changing the way society thinks about female sexuality, Guys We Fucked continues to pave the way toward a healthier outlook on sex. Hosted by stand-up comedians Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson, this critically acclaimed podcast will be your new best friend.

Tune in every Friday to hear discussions on the most taboo kinks, interviews with revolutionaries in sexual health, cultural icons, and, occasionally, guys they’ve fucked. Learn more at https://luminary.link/gwf Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.