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Guys We F****d
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Guys We F****d

Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson
ComedyComedy Interviews
Guys We F****d
Latest episode

617 episodes

  • Guys We F****d

    WHAT’S SHREKKING?

    09/25/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    ** [ NYC ] GET YOUR TICKETS TO SLUTSGIVING 2.0! NOV. 17th AT GRAMERCY THEATER — click⁠ HERE⁠ **
    On today’s episode, CORINNE FISHER and KRYSTYNA HUTCHINSON hear from a man whose wife writes bad poetry. C&K discuss an idea for a new dating app, Aaron Rodgers, and a new, cheap remedy for what ails ya before welcoming comedian GLORY MORA back to the studio. The trio discusses birthday sex, researching boyfriends, Shrekking, the charm of a Gemini, and shows about murder.

    Follow GLORY on IG @⁠GlorelysMora⁠

    Follow CORINNE on IG @⁠PhilanthropyGal⁠

    Follow KRYSTYNA on IG @⁠KrystynaHutch ⁠

    Follow producer JOHNNY on IG @⁠ChairsForCheap⁠

    Want to write into the show?

    Email us! ⁠SorryAboutLastNightShow@gmail.com⁠

    Music credit for today's episode:

    Coming of Age

    Natalie McCool

    https://open.spotify.com/track/7rZjY96KnCrPTThKsbYld6?si=e253798d847848e6&nd=1&dlsi=2ccb3a0979644553&autoplay_ok=1
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Guys We F****d

    EDINBURGH FRINGE WAS THE BEYONCÉ CONCERT OF FESTIVALS?

    09/18/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    On today’s episode, CORINNE FISHER and KRYSTYNA HUTCHINSON are back in the U.S.A. to recap their adventures in Scotland. C&K discuss performing in the world’s most renowned indie theater festival, having to reenact your su*c*de attempt every night for a month, realizations from the ketamine therapy that followed, butting heads over their love of strip clubs, and the societal side effects of hindering sexual expression. PLUS! Exciting developments on the Lewis Capaldi front.

    [ NYC ] **⁠BUY YOUR TICKETS ⁠TO SLUTSGIVING 2.0, NOV. 17th AT GRAMERCY THEATER**

    [ LA ] *⁠*BUY YOUR TICKETS ⁠TO 'GASH' AT THE COMEDY STORE OCT. 25th**

    Follow CORINNE on IG @⁠PhilanthropyGal⁠

    Follow KRYSTYNA on IG @⁠KrystynaHutch ⁠

    Follow producer JOHNNY on IG @⁠ChairsForCheap⁠

    Want to write into the show?

    Email us! ⁠SorryAboutLastNightShow@gmail.com⁠

    Music credit for today's episode:

    Stay

    KayaANN

    https://open.spotify.com/track/2D8ivO9zugTdi7fwIAEyDG?si=184acbafc785498d&nd=1&dlsi=a92b60ab683d4fc2&autoplay_ok=1
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Guys We F****d

    ARE YOU ALLOWED TO HAVE A BOYFRIEND IN THE MOMMUNE?

    09/11/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    On today’s episode, CORINNE FISHER and KRYSTYNA HUTCHINSON read an email from a gal at her wit’s end with her addict best friend. C&K discuss men physically getting in the way before welcoming founder of Mommune In The City, BERNIE SINCLAIRE, to the studio. The trio discusses raising children in a communal living setting, the power of a matriarchal society, postpartum depression, learning to co-parent with your friends, and the joys of a life centered around friendship and kids.

    Follow Bernie on IG @⁠BernieSinclaire⁠

    Follow CORINNE on IG @⁠PhilanthropyGal⁠

    Follow KRYSTYNA on IG @⁠KrystynaHutch⁠

    Follow producer JOHNNY on IG @⁠ChairsForCheap⁠

    Want to write into the show?

    Email us! SorryAboutLastNightShow@gmail.com

    Music credit for today's episode:

    Let the Mystery Be

    Zach Jones and the Tricky Bits

    https://open.spotify.com/track/5qhtmWZSXQLiqLEHRbtv7z?si=c86ca377fc5646cb&nd=1&dlsi=25055f3c8ce740a9
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Guys We F****d

    WE’RE ALL ON WIKIFEET?

    09/04/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    On today’s episode, CORINNE FISHER and KRYSTYNA HUTCHINSON read an email detailing all the f*cked up comments from one listener's mom. C&K then discuss Kevin Spacey’s new business venture before welcoming stand-up comedian CAITLIN PELUFFO to the studio. The trio discusses calling off an engagement with a great guy, interrogating your decision to get Botox, the gift of multiple orgasms, and having to get security after too many male fans grab your ass during the meet-and-greet.

    Follow CAITLIN on IG @⁠CailtinPeluffo ⁠

    Follow CORINNE on IG @⁠PhilanthropyGal⁠

    Follow KRYSTYNA on IG @⁠KrystynaHutch⁠

    Follow producer JOHNNY on IG @⁠ChairsForCheap⁠

    Want to write into the show?

    Email us! SorryAboutLastNightShow@gmail.com

    Music credit for today's episode:

    All Mine

    Jes Hudak

    https://open.spotify.com/track/0Z3RyHT9PrH2bXYZeypBCE?si=18de9e9fac874ec2&nd=1&dlsi=56c5e827d62042b0
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Guys We F****d

    WILL HE NOT F*CK HER BECAUSE SHE GAINED WEIGHT OR IS HE GAY?

    08/28/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    On today’s solo episode, CORINNE FISHER and KRYSTYNA HUTCHINSON discuss the rise of women getting injured in wide-leg pants, the growing alienation between men and women, and overhearing guys in their early 20s discussing ugly girls on the subway. C&K then open the GWF inbox to hear about narcissistic parents, bad art from bad men, divorcing the guy who loved his wedding day, and trying to determine if your sex life is suffering because your boyfriend is gay.

    Follow CORINNE on IG @⁠PhilanthropyGal⁠

    Follow KRYSTYNA on IG @⁠KrystynaHutch⁠

    Follow producer JOHNNY on IG @⁠ChairsForCheap⁠

    Want to write into the show?

    Email us! SorryAboutLastNightShow@gmail.com

    Music credit for today's episode:

    New York, I Love It When You're Mean

    Julian Verland

    https://open.spotify.com/track/2AfXgoz2L7GP4TnItxIBvJ?si=f680985aff284abf&nd=1&dlsi=6bf0be59fa4f47a7

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Guys We F****d
Hailed as changing the way society thinks about female sexuality, Guys We Fucked continues to pave the way toward a healthier outlook on sex. Hosted by stand-up comedians Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson, this critically acclaimed podcast will be your new best friend. Tune in every Friday to hear discussions on the most taboo kinks, interviews with revolutionaries in sexual health, cultural icons, and, occasionally, guys they’ve fucked. Learn more at https://luminary.link/gwf Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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ComedyComedy InterviewsHealth & WellnessSexuality

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