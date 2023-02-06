YOU FCKED A GIRL WITH WEBBED TOES? ft. Jamar Neighbors
Happy Friday, Fckers! On this week’s episode of Guys We Fcked, Corinne and Krystyna help a listener navigate her decision to expose a friend’s boyfriend for serial cheating. Later, Corinne reveals the secrets of cheating as written by Bill Burr, Bobby Kelly and Joe DeRosa in their book “Cheat”, which has been hiding in plain sight for nearly a decade. This week’s guest is comedian JAMAR NEIGHBORS. The three discuss getting caught having sex by your auntie, finding out you have a big dck because normal condoms don’t fit, and why outtie belly buttons are a turnoff.
