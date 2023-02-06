Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Guys We F****d

Podcast Guys We F****d
Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson
  • HIS DCK SMELLED LIKE THROWUP? ft. Michael Rapaport
    Happy Friday, Fckers! On this week’s episode of Guys We Fcked, Corinne and Krystyna introduce each other to their new [AI] boyfriends!!!! This week we welcome back comedian, actor and podcaster, MICHAEL RAPAPORT. The three discuss the complexities of man/woman relationships, what exactly constitutes cheating, and whether or not you should tell a woman if her pssy smells bad.   WATCH THE GWF COMEDY SPECIAL -- "OUR SPECIAL DAY" -- FOR FREE: https://www.youtube.com/guyswefcked   Donate To An Abortion Fund  https://www.thecut.com/article/donate-abortion-fund-roe-v-wade-how-to-help.html   Luanna Mancuso Go Fund Me https://www.gofundme.com/f/with-legal-fees-and-relocation-for-me-and-my-cats?member=25901879&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined     Follow Guys We Fucked on IG/Twitter/TikTok: @guyswefcked Follow Michael Rapaport: @Michaelrapaport Follow Corinne Fisher on Twitter/IG: @PhilanthropyGal (And follow Corinne's store on IG @PerfectlyCenteredStore) www.corinnefisher.com    Follow Krystyna Hutchinson on Twitter/IG: @KrystynaHutch www.krystynahutchinson.com    Follow Mike Coscarelli on Twitter/IG: @MikeCoscarelli    THIS WEEK’S FEATURED MUSIC: Li Laurent   https://open.spotify.com/artist/5EvkICyRnCPjnQgPrqZ9EV?si=BNLUugamT7CBF6u5Y2VuBQSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/23/2023
    1:56:03
  • YOU FIGURED OUT HOW TO OPEN A JAR OF PICKLES WITHOUT A MAN? ft. Esther Povitsky and Khalyla
    Happy Friday, Fckers! On this week’s episode of Guys We Fcked, Corinne and Krystyna help a listener who can’t stop thinking about a hot pastrami sandwich while he’s trying to eat pssy. This week’s guests are comedians and co-hosts of the “Trash Tuesday” podcast, ESTHER POVITSKY AND KHALYLA. The three discuss bringing the masculine energy in your relationship, getting jealous when you’re horny, and loving your friends so much you want them to fck your boyfriend.     WATCH THE GWF COMEDY SPECIAL -- "OUR SPECIAL DAY" -- FOR FREE:   https://www.youtube.com/guyswefcked     Donate To An Abortion Fund    https://www.thecut.com/article/donate-abortion-fund-roe-v-wade-how-to-help.html     Luanna Mancuso Go Fund Me https://www.gofundme.com/f/with-legal-fees-and-relocation-for-me-and-my-cats?member=25901879&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined     Follow Guys We Fucked on IG/Twitter/TikTok: @guyswefcked   Follow Esther: Esthermonster   Follow Khalyla: @Khalamityk    Follow Corinne Fisher on Twitter/IG: @PhilanthropyGal   (And follow Corinne's store on IG @PerfectlyCenteredStore)   www.corinnefisher.com      Follow Krystyna Hutchinson on Twitter/IG: @KrystynaHutch   www.krystynahutchinson.com      Follow Mike Coscarelli on Twitter/IG: @MikeCoscarelli      THIS WEEK’S FEATURED MUSIC: Elissa Sun   https://open.spotify.com/user/elissacc?si=c3dd60d7994f4873See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/16/2023
    2:02:00
  • YOU FCKED A GIRL WITH WEBBED TOES? ft. Jamar Neighbors
    Happy Friday, Fckers! On this week’s episode of Guys We Fcked, Corinne and Krystyna help a listener navigate her decision to expose a friend’s boyfriend for serial cheating. Later, Corinne reveals the secrets of cheating as written by Bill Burr, Bobby Kelly and Joe DeRosa in their book “Cheat”, which has been hiding in plain sight for nearly a decade. This week’s guest is comedian JAMAR NEIGHBORS. The three discuss getting caught having sex by your auntie, finding out you have a big dck because normal condoms don’t fit, and why outtie belly buttons are a turnoff.        WATCH THE GWF COMEDY SPECIAL -- "OUR SPECIAL DAY" -- FOR FREE: https://www.youtube.com/guyswefcked   Donate To An Abortion Fund  https://www.thecut.com/article/donate-abortion-fund-roe-v-wade-how-to-help.html   Luanna Mancuso Go Fund Me https://www.gofundme.com/f/with-legal-fees-and-relocation-for-me-and-my-cats?member=25901879&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined     Follow Guys We Fucked on IG/Twitter/TikTok: @guyswefcked Follow Jamar: @jamar_neighbors Follow Corinne Fisher on Twitter/IG: @PhilanthropyGal (And follow Corinne's store on IG @PerfectlyCenteredStore) www.corinnefisher.com    Follow Krystyna Hutchinson on Twitter/IG: @KrystynaHutch www.krystynahutchinson.com    Follow Mike Coscarelli on Twitter/IG: @MikeCoscarelli    THIS WEEK’S FEATURED MUSIC: The Supervisor  Song 1- Turkish Get Up   Song 2- Sweatxedo   https://open.spotify.com/artist/2LMvYwuLDSiU56Pe20tp11?si=Bsyy8ybUTRCpGf7GR74SkQSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/9/2023
    1:17:51
  • IS IT HARD TO QUIT DRINKING WHEN YOU’RE A FUN DRUNK? ft. Nick Youssef
    Happy Friday, Fckers! On this week’s episode of Guys We Fcked, Corinne and Krystyna help a listener confront her fiancé who is keeping tabs on his ex-wife. Later, Krystyna recounts her first ever Brazilian wax. This week’s guest is comedian NICK YOUSSEF. The three discuss the sometimes boredom of getting sober, having an out-of-body experience while cheating on his ex, and the subtle comforts of a foot fetish.       WATCH THE GWF COMEDY SPECIAL -- "OUR SPECIAL DAY" -- FOR FREE: https://www.youtube.com/guyswefcked   Donate To An Abortion Fund  https://www.thecut.com/article/donate-abortion-fund-roe-v-wade-how-to-help.html   Luanna Mancuso Go Fund Me https://www.gofundme.com/f/with-legal-fees-and-relocation-for-me-and-my-cats?member=25901879&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined     Follow Guys We Fucked on IG/Twitter/TikTok: @guyswefcked Follow Nick: @NickYoussef Follow Corinne Fisher on Twitter/IG: @PhilanthropyGal (And follow Corinne's store on IG @PerfectlyCenteredStore) www.corinnefisher.com    Follow Krystyna Hutchinson on Twitter/IG: @KrystynaHutch www.krystynahutchinson.com    Follow Mike Coscarelli on Twitter/IG: @MikeCoscarelli    THIS WEEK’S FEATURED MUSIC: The Supervisor  Song 1- We Do/They Do Song 2- Gentri-Fire https://open.spotify.com/artist/2LMvYwuLDSiU56Pe20tp11?si=Bsyy8ybUTRCpGf7GR74SkQSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/2/2023
    1:34:57
  • THE KAMA SUTRA ISN’T ALL ABOUT SEX? ft. Viral Joshi
    Happy Friday, Fckers! On this week’s episode of Guys We Fcked, Corinne and Krystyna field an email from a listener with a double kink for poop play and Nazi dress-up. Later, they bring Mike in to discuss stats claiming divorce is down for hetero couples in which the wife outearns the husband. This week’s guest is star of Netflix’s “Indian Matchmaking”, VIRALl JOSHI. The trio discuss the lack of sexual conversation happening in Indian communities, what it’s like to kiss someone on camera, and why it’s so hard to find a nice Indian guy in North Carolina.       WATCH THE GWF COMEDY SPECIAL -- "OUR SPECIAL DAY" -- FOR FREE: https://www.youtube.com/guyswefcked   Donate To An Abortion Fund  https://www.thecut.com/article/donate-abortion-fund-roe-v-wade-how-to-help.html   Luanna Mancuso Go Fund Me https://www.gofundme.com/f/with-legal-fees-and-relocation-for-me-and-my-cats?member=25901879&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined     Follow Guys We Fucked on IG/Twitter/TikTok: @guyswefcked Follow Viral: @viraljoshi_ Follow Corinne Fisher on Twitter/IG: @PhilanthropyGal (And follow Corinne's store on IG @PerfectlyCenteredStore) www.corinnefisher.com    Follow Krystyna Hutchinson on Twitter/IG: @KrystynaHutch www.krystynahutchinson.com    Follow Mike Coscarelli on Twitter/IG: @MikeCoscarelli    THIS WEEK’S FEATURED MUSIC: Ellisa Sun  Song 1- Chaos Song 2- The Little Hours https://open.spotify.com/artist/1ggXb0Cl9HQSLexz0aNed2?si=3PMmD4PCTLubNLdDaKd4IASee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/26/2023
    1:24:00

More Comedy podcasts

About Guys We F****d

Hailed as changing the way society thinks about female sexuality, Guys We Fucked continues to pave the way toward a healthier outlook on sex. Hosted by stand-up comedians Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson, this critically acclaimed podcast will be your new best friend. Tune in every Friday to hear discussions on the most taboo kinks, interviews with revolutionaries in sexual health, cultural icons, and, occasionally, guys they’ve fucked. Learn more at https://luminary.link/gwf

