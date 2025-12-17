Welcome to Growing Better Together, a new show from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, where we talk with leaders about how Central Ohio can grow better as we get bigger.For our first episode, we’re joined by Ray LaHood — former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and longtime advocate for infrastructure and bipartisanship. From his time in Congress to leading a $70 billion transportation budget under President Obama, Secretary LaHood has spent his career focused on building connections — both across America’s roads and rails, and across political divides.