Government
Growing Better Together
Growing Better Together
MORPC
Government
  Growing Better Together

    Building Infrastructure, Housing, and Community First: A Conversation with Mayor Starr

    12/17/2025 | 28 mins.

    Tune in as Mayor Starr of Mount Vernon, Ohio shares insights on infrastructure priorities, housing initiatives, and a commitment to putting residents first.

  Growing Better Together

    Building Bridges: A Conversation with Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Ray LaHood

    10/02/2025 | 17 mins.

    Welcome to Growing Better Together, a new show from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, where we talk with leaders about how Central Ohio can grow better as we get bigger.For our first episode, we’re joined by Ray LaHood — former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and longtime advocate for infrastructure and bipartisanship. From his time in Congress to leading a $70 billion transportation budget under President Obama, Secretary LaHood has spent his career focused on building connections — both across America’s roads and rails, and across political divides.

About Growing Better Together

Join the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) as we connect with key leaders to discuss how central Ohio can grow better as we get bigger.
