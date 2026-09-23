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294 episodes
- S6:E83
How do you know when persistence is serving the business? Or at what point does attachment to what you've built prevent you from seeing it clearly?
Joseph Shalaby knows something about operating through uncertainty. As founder of eMortgage Capital, he has built within an industry shaped by economic cycles, regulation, changing consumer expectations, and a persistent trust problem.
But this conversation goes well beyond mortgages.
Joseph and Dr. LL explore what ownership means from buying a home to building a company and the responsibility that comes with both. They discuss financial literacy, entrepreneurship, faith, service, consistency, and one of the most uncomfortable questions an owner can confront:
Is what I've built actually working?
If people don't trust your industry, credentials alone may not change their perception.
If owners don't trust—or confront—the evidence inside their own businesses, they can mistake persistence for progress.
And when what we believe becomes stronger than what the evidence shows, misinterpretation can begin with us.
Loralyn Mears, PhD, aka "Dr. LL," brings you thoughtful conversations with entrepreneurs and small business leaders navigating visibility, leadership, and growth. Thank you for being here.
👤 Guest
Joseph Shalaby Founder, eMortgage Capital Mortgage lending, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and business growth
⚠️ Core Problems Discussed
• Homeownership feeling increasingly out of reach for many consumers
• The long-standing trust and perception problem surrounding the mortgage industry
• Entrepreneurs becoming emotionally attached to companies that may no longer support their goals
• Scaling while facing regulatory, operational, and financial complexity
• Building consistency when results and market conditions aren't predictable
• Separating personal identity from objective business performance
• Using faith and service as guiding principles through uncertainty
🥡 Practical Takeaways
• Financial literacy can reveal options that assumptions hide.
• Growth requires more than determination; infrastructure, resources, and repeatable systems matter.
• Ask measurable questions: Are you profitable? Growing? Retaining talent? Creating value?
• Past investment doesn't automatically justify continuing the same model.
• Trust has to be rebuilt through evidence, particularly in industries carrying historical skepticism.
• Consistency and adaptation aren't opposites.
• Service can provide a durable organizing principle beyond short-term revenue.
⏱️ Timestamps
04:39 Financial literacy and the possibility of homeownership 06:11 Why Joseph sees ownership as more than an asset 10:52 Innovation and building for growth 13:14 Why the mortgage industry has a perception problem 15:39 Faith as Joseph's foundation through volatility 17:11 "I'm just a servant": Joseph's philosophy of service 18:35 The questions struggling owners need to confront 20:09 What Joseph wants his legacy to mean 21:41 Education as the first step toward changing financial trajectory
🔖 Who This Episode Is For
Entrepreneurs navigating uncertainty, founders struggling to separate their identity from the company they've built, and business owners thinking seriously about what sustainable growth requires.
At STEERus, we see Ownership Blind Spot as one way misinterpretation risk begins inside the business. When identity, history, and investment overpower contradictory evidence, the signals owners send outward can stop matching the reality customers, employees, partners, and increasingly AI encounter.
Subscribe and share Small Business Stories for grounded conversations about entrepreneurship, visibility, leadership, AI, and the realities behind building something that lasts.
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🔁 Share this episode with someone who needs to be heard
Follow STEERus on social media:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrLLSmallBusiness
Instagram: https://instagram.com/steerus
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/steerus
Twitter: https://x.com/steerus_io
#entrepreneurship #smallbusiness #podcast #businessgrowth #scaling #finance
- S6:E82
Better Data, Better Decisions with Andy Janaitis
What if your advertising dashboard says you're succeeding but your bank account says otherwise?
That's not necessarily a marketing problem.
It may be an interpretation problem.
Queue up this episode of Small Business Stories with Andy Janaitis, founder of PPC Pitbulls, for a grounded look at what increasingly automated advertising requires from small businesses: better data, clearer objectives, and enough human judgment to know whether the algorithm is optimizing the right thing.
Andy began his career in data science, where he learned an enduring lesson: sophisticated models cannot rescue bad inputs. Today, he sees the same problem playing out inside Google Ads, Meta, CRMs, e-commerce platforms, and increasingly AI.
A platform can report a conversion without that conversion becoming meaningful revenue. A business can optimize for cheap clicks and attract the lowest-quality traffic. Two systems can report different versions of the same result. And a founder can spend tens of thousands of dollars before realizing the metric everyone celebrated wasn't measuring what mattered.
If people don't trust the numbers, they can't confidently act on them. If leadership misunderstands what a metric actually represents, better technology can accelerate the wrong decision. And if AI interprets an incomplete picture of the business, "mostly right" may still be wrong enough to make the right customer effectively invisible.
Loralyn Mears, PhD, aka "Dr. LL," brings you thoughtful conversations with entrepreneurs and small business leaders navigating visibility, leadership, and growth. Thank you for being here.
👤 Guest
Andy Janaitis Founder, PPC Pitbulls Data scientist turned PPC strategist specializing in paid advertising performance
⚠️ Core Problems
• Starting with an advertising tactic instead of a business objective
• Optimizing for cheap traffic rather than valuable customers
• Feeding automated systems incomplete or incorrect conversion signals
• Trusting platform dashboards without examining what the numbers actually represent
• Different systems producing conflicting versions of performance
• Attribution becoming more complicated across AI search, organic search, social, and paid channels
• DIY AI advertising removing too much human judgment from the process
🥡 Practical Takeaways
• Start with the outcome: what does the business actually need the advertising to accomplish?
• Cheap clicks aren't necessarily good clicks; algorithms optimize for what you ask them to optimize.
• Validate what a "conversion" actually represents before treating it as success.
• Establish one source of truth for the business outcome that matters.
• Revenue and profit are not interchangeable measures of advertising success.
• Omnichannel attribution is complicated, but small businesses don't need perfect modeling before they begin measuring.
• Automation works best when strong data signals are paired with human oversight.
• AI-generated understanding that is mostly correct can still miss the nuance that differentiates the right customer from the wrong one.
⏱️ Timestamps
01:10 Why "we need ads" is the wrong starting point 03:12 How PPC shifted from manual targeting to automation 04:51 When to trust the algorithm and when not to 07:13 Why advertising automation lives or dies on data 09:38 Rebuilding trust after businesses have been burned by agencies 13:24 Garbage in, garbage out: Andy's data-science lesson 16:07 Amplifying weak signals with more marketing 17:24 The metrics that actually matter 20:36 What's a realistic return on ad spend? 23:33 AI search, omnichannel discovery, and attribution 26:17 Why DIY AI still needs business strategy 29:09 The 20% AI gets wrong
🔖 Who This Episode Is For
Founders and small business owners who want to understand whether their advertising is producing real business value rather than simply producing attractive dashboard metrics.
At STEERus, we see False Signal Confidence as an increasingly consequential form of misinterpretation risk. A signal doesn't become trustworthy simply because it is measurable and once AI begins acting on a misunderstood signal, the error can become faster, cheaper, and easier to scale.
Subscribe and share Small Business Stories for grounded conversations about entrepreneurship, visibility, leadership, AI, and making better business decisions.
✅ Subscribe for weekly conversations on entrepreneurship
🔁 Share this episode with someone who needs to be heard
Follow STEERus on social media:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrLLSmallBusiness
Instagram: https://instagram.com/steerus
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/steerus
Twitter: https://x.com/steerus_io
#entrepreneurship #smallbusiness #podcast #advertising #ppc #Googleads
- S6:E81
Businesses usually think about marketing from the inside out.
Here's what we do. Here's why we're good. Here are our features. Here are our credentials.
John Elbing thinks we should turn the entire thing around.
As founder of Standpoint and creator of the Storybuilding approach, John helps businesses see themselves through the customer's eyes. His starting point is deceptively simple: before customers care about your company, they need to recognize that your company understands them.
That conversation takes an especially interesting turn when John and Dr. LL explore what happens when AI becomes another interpreter standing between a business and its customer.
John shares the example of a company that surfaced correctly when queried through ChatGPT but was then described as expensive, despite having no pricing information on its website. After they changed the company's digital messaging, the characterization changed.
That is misinterpretation risk happening in the wild.
If people don't trust you, more promotion doesn't necessarily solve the problem.
If people don't understand you, more content may simply amplify the confusion.
And if AI doesn't interpret your signals correctly, your business may never reach the customer who was looking for exactly what you provide.
👤 Guest
John Elbing Founder, Standpoint Creator of Storybuilding Marketing strategist focused on customer-centered communication
⚠️ Core Problems
Founder-centric rather than customer-centric messaging
Trying to appeal to everyone
Explaining features before establishing relevance
Confusing differentiation with cleverness
AI-generated content that strips away authentic voice
Spending more on promotion before diagnosing an interpretation problem
🥡 Practical Takeaways
Recognition comes before persuasion: customers first need to see themselves in your message.
Niching enables self-selection and can reduce wasted sales and marketing effort.
Customers need to understand what you do quickly.
Differentiation can come from understanding what customers actually care about—not simply claiming superior quality.
AI can help refine thinking, but it cannot substitute for understanding the customer.
Customer interpretation ultimately matters more than the message the company believes it delivered.
⏱️ Timestamps
03:16 Why businesses resist narrowing their audience 04:25 Recognition: getting customers to say "that's me" 08:09 The curse of proximity 10:32 Clarity versus cleverness 12:24 AI search and business interpretation 14:42 Recognition, perception and projection 16:55 Storybuilding versus storytelling 19:46 The consequences of marketing misinterpretation 21:41 AI slop and disappearing authenticity 25:04 Interpretation versus promotion 26:28 Dr. LL's interpretation-promotion-connection triangle
🔖 Who This Episode Is For
Business owners, founders, marketers and consultants who suspect that their problem isn't simply reaching more people—it's helping the right people understand them.
At STEERus, this is the heart of misinterpretation risk: what a business intends to communicate and what humans or AI systems actually understand are not necessarily the same thing. Closing that gap creates signal clarity.
Subscribe and share Small Business Stories for grounded conversations about entrepreneurship, visibility, leadership, AI and the realities of building a business people can understand and trust.
✅ Subscribe for weekly conversations on entrepreneurship
🔁 Share this episode with someone who needs to be heard
Follow STEERus on social media:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrLLSmallBusiness
Instagram: https://instagram.com/steerus
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/steerus
Twitter: https://x.com/steerus_io
#entrepreneurship #smallbusiness #podcast #marketing #digitalmarketing
- S6:E80
AI, Empathy & Why Humans Still Matter with Nathan Strum
AI can answer the phone. It can schedule appointments. It can listen to sales calls, extract insights and eliminate tedious administrative work.
But can it make someone who has just lost their cat genuinely feel heard?
Nathan Strum doesn't think so.
For more than 20 years, his company Abbey Connect has built its reputation around human receptionists. About a year ago, Nathan faced the same decision confronting millions of business owners: how do you embrace AI without destroying the human experience that made the business valuable in the first place?
He didn't reject AI. Quite the opposite.
Nathan calls the technology a game changer and believes businesses that ignore it are doing themselves a disservice. But Abbey Connect has approached implementation by asking where technology can support people rather than automatically replace them.
If people don't trust how AI is being introduced, efficiency alone isn't enough.
If employees fear that every new AI tool is ultimately designed to eliminate their jobs, customers may eventually feel the effects of that distrust.
And if customers believe they're interacting with a caring human when they're actually interacting with software engineered to simulate empathy, the business introduces an entirely different trust problem.
👤 Guest
Nathan Strum Founder, Abbey Connect Customer service, human receptionist services, culture and AI integration
⚠️ Core Problems
Treating human replacement as the default objective of AI adoption
Confusing simulated empathy with human connection
Introducing automation without communicating with employees
Automating the customer experience without considering customer preferences
Focusing exclusively on AI-related job losses while overlooking small businesses growing because of AI
Preserving culture while transforming a long-established business
🥡 Practical Takeaways
AI adoption doesn't have to equal headcount reduction.
Start with the humans and identify where technology can remove friction from their work.
Some complex processes become economically possible for small businesses because AI can supplement human capabilities.
Transparency matters when customers interact with AI.
Human empathy still carries a signal technology cannot perfectly reproduce: another person actually understands what you're experiencing.
Employee trust comes before customer trust.
Nathan believes AI may ultimately allow humans to spend more time with one another—not less.
⏱️ Timestamps
01:32 Why the telephone and humans still matter 04:41 Culture as the foundation of customer service 08:04 AI, solopreneurship and the future of small business 09:24 Bringing AI into a human-first company 11:54 What genuine empathy actually looks like 12:46 Can AI ever replicate empathy? 14:00 Starting AI transformation with humans 15:15 "Nobody lost their job" 16:00 Could AI actually bring humans closer together? 16:45 Trust and the first principle of AI adoption 18:21 Nathan's "Stop Firing Humans" campaign
🔖 Who This Episode Is For
Founders and small business leaders who know they need to use AI but don't believe becoming more technologically capable requires becoming less human.
At STEERus, this connects to a recurring Efficiency-Trust Tradeoff. Misinterpretation risk can emerge when a business optimizes an experience so aggressively that customers begin receiving a different signal than leadership intended: you're a transaction to process rather than a person to understand.
Subscribe and share Small Business Stories for thoughtful conversations about entrepreneurship, AI, leadership, trust and building businesses people can understand.
✅ Subscribe for weekly conversations on entrepreneurship
🔁 Share this episode with someone who needs to be heard
Follow STEERus on social media:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrLLSmallBusiness
Instagram: https://instagram.com/steerus
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/steerus
Twitter: https://x.com/steerus_io
#entrepreneurship #smallbusiness #podcast #AI #customerservice
- S6:E79
Why More Traffic Doesn't Mean More Business with John Sanders
Your advertising may be doing exactly what you asked it to do. That doesn't mean it's helping your business.
John Coleman Sanders has spent 16 years working with Google Ads, and he says the platform has undergone some of its most significant changes in just the past year. AI is interpreting intent, old strategies are becoming obsolete, and businesses have less control over precisely when and where their ads appear.
But John's bigger message isn't about mastering Google's latest feature.
It's about understanding whether those clicks ever become business.
If people click but don't understand the offer, more traffic won't solve the problem.
If your website says something different from what you believe it says, Google can interpret your business incorrectly.
If leads arrive but 80% disappear because your back-end process isn't working, the ad isn't the primary failure.
And if people don't trust what they encounter after clicking, paying to send more people there only magnifies the problem.
👤 Guest
John Coleman Sanders Founder, RevKey Google Ads, paid acquisition and measurable business growth
⚠️ Core Problems
Rising advertising costs without corresponding business results
AI changing how Google interprets searches and intent
Websites inadvertently communicating the wrong positioning
Traffic arriving before the business is ready to convert it
Companies mistaking clicks for results
Constant campaign changes preventing Google's systems from learning
Disconnects among advertising, website, offer and follow-up
🥡 Practical Takeaways
Start with the business outcome, not the advertising metric.
Google's interpretation of your business increasingly depends on signals beyond the keyword you're buying.
A website needs to be ready before paid traffic arrives.
The sales and follow-up system must also be ready.
Don't continually reset AI-driven campaigns before enough data accumulates.
A 10% click-through rate is meaningless if nobody takes the action the business needs.
More marketing can amplify an underlying positioning or conversion problem rather than solve it.
⏱️ Timestamps
02:25 The biggest Google Ads changes John has seen in 16 years 05:43 When AI misunderstands what a business actually offers 08:00 Why clicks don't necessarily produce business 17:42 The messaging mismatch behind failed advertising 19:29 Why John will tell businesses they aren't ready for ads 21:59 Getting beyond vanity metrics 23:45 Why you shouldn't constantly change AI-driven campaigns 25:15 Interpretation problem or traffic problem? 27:23 The metric John ultimately cares about
🔖 Who This Episode Is For
Entrepreneurs and small business owners who are paying for traffic but aren't seeing enough revenue from it, especially those wondering whether to spend even more on advertising.
At STEERus, this connects to a recurring Signal-to-Sale Gap. Misinterpretation risk doesn't end when someone discovers a business. If an ad creates one expectation, a website creates another and the experience supplies still another, increased visibility can actually scale confusion rather than eliminate it.
Subscribe and share Small Business Stories for grounded conversations about entrepreneurship, visibility, leadership and growth.
✅ Subscribe for weekly conversations on entrepreneurship
🔁 Share this episode with someone who needs to be heard
Follow STEERus on social media:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrLLSmallBusiness
Instagram: https://instagram.com/steerus
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/steerus
Twitter: https://x.com/steerus_io
#entrepreneurship #smallbusiness #podcast #GoogleAds #advertising #digitalmarketing
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About Small Business Stories
Welcome to Small Business Stories, the podcast where we celebrate the real-life journeys of small business owners. We dig into inspiring tales of triumphs, challenges, and the tough lessons we learned along the way. Each episode is packed with relatable anecdotes and practical tips that you can use to fuel your own entrepreneurial dreams. Whether you're just starting out or looking to grow your business, you'll find motivation and insight in every story. Tune in and get ready to be inspired by the heart and hustle of small business owners just like you! We say it like it is - no filters. Being an SMB owner isn't easy, but we're compelled to do it.Podcast website
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