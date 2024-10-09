Is it ethical to raise children under the threat of Santa Claus? Today we join Buddy the Elf and Santa Claws himself for a discussion on Santa Claus... the good.. the bad.. and the freaks! Go to ROCKETRX.COM and enter code: GOODCHILDREN at checkout for 40% off your first order. Terms and conditions apply. Chicago, Indianapolis, and Madison tour tickets HERE!! Join the Patreon community for a brand new episode every Thursday night: patreon.com HOSTS: Joe Hegyes & Andrew Muscarella FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: @goodchildrenpod @joehegyes @andrewmuscarella FOLLOW US ON TIKTOK: @goodchildrenpod @bequietjoe @andrew_musky
1:11:01
Are Christmas Carolers Okay?
Today we join Nora and Luther Krank as they prepare for the surprise homecoming of their grown-ass daughter Blair, who ruins their beautiful Virgin Voyages getaway. Then, we discuss, in deep psychological measures, what it takes to be a Christmas Caroler. We round out the episode by processing all twelve days of Christmas.
1:14:17
The Perks of Touching Grass
This week, we're taking you along on our getaway to Postcard Cabins in Machimoodus, CT— where we unplug and get back in touch with ourselves 🌲✨
1:19:13
Thanksgiving When You're Gay and Italian and In Your 20s
Today Joe explains why fish are birds, we discuss Thanksgiving as a concept, and the boys ideate on a new ice cream flavor that will change the trajectory of their lives.
1:16:10
Do Gays Need Gay Friends?
RECORDED PRE-ELECTION: Today we discuss the technicalities of what it means to be a gay person, from coming to terms to coming out.
Childhood best friends Joe Hegyes and Andrew Muscarella reminisce on their daffy and deranged childhoods growing up as closeted queer kids on Long Island. With sound bites from over two decades of archival footage and banter only 23 years of friendship can foster, you'll laugh, cry, and grow up all over again alongside these Good Children. Join the Patreon community for an exclusive bonus episode every week!