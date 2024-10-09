The Perks of Touching Grass

WE'RE GOING ON TOUR! Chicago, Indianapolis, and Madison tickets here! Join us on Patreon for a bonus episode every Thursday night! 🏕️ GIVEAWAY ALERT! 🏕️This week, we’re taking you along on our getaway to Postcard Cabins in Machimoodus, CT— where we unplug and get back in touch with ourselves 🌲✨ AND, because we loved it so much, we’re giving THREE lucky listeners the chance to win a 2-night stay at a Postcard Cabin of your choosing! Here’s how to enter: Follow @goodchildrenpod, @andrewmuscarella, AND @joehegyes on Instagram. Tag your bestie in the comments below (they need to be following all three accounts, too!). 🏕️🍂Winners will be announced on December 4th on Instagram! Don’t miss your chance to cozy up in the cabin of your dreams. 🏕️🍂 Legal stuff: This giveaway is not affiliated with Instagram. Must be 18+ to enter. Open to U.S. residents only. Winners will be contacted directly from this account. No purchase necessary. Terms and conditions apply.