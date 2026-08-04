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Ghost Wax

Far and Tall Tales
DramaFiction
Ghost Wax
Latest episode

70 episodes

  • Ghost Wax

    Ep 47 - Caught Between

    08/04/2026 | 34 mins.
    In Australia’s Red Center a body, half burned, half frozen, is discovered in the middle of nowhere.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ghost-wax--6153883/support.

    Website:
    https://www.farandtalltales.com/

    Patreon:
    https://www.patreon.com/farandtalltales

    Ko-Fi:
    https://ko-fi.com/ghostwaxpod

    Merch:
    https://tee.pub/lic/HHtZ-9LgjAA
  • Ghost Wax

    Ep 46 - Para Soma

    07/28/2026 | 24 mins.
    Wake up and enjoy the dark.  A year after the violent attack on the Ardent, Phillipa is trying to pick up the remaining pieces of her life, but cannot shake the feeling that something is following her.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ghost-wax--6153883/support.

    Website:
    https://www.farandtalltales.com/

    Patreon:
    https://www.patreon.com/farandtalltales

    Ko-Fi:
    https://ko-fi.com/ghostwaxpod

    Merch:
    https://tee.pub/lic/HHtZ-9LgjAA
  • Ghost Wax

    The Fool - Season 2 Teaser

    07/14/2026 | 8 mins.
    Ghost Wax Season 2 will begin July 28th 2026

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ghost-wax--6153883/support.

    Website:
    https://www.farandtalltales.com/

    Patreon:
    https://www.patreon.com/farandtalltales

    Ko-Fi:
    https://ko-fi.com/ghostwaxpod

    Merch:
    https://tee.pub/lic/HHtZ-9LgjAA
  • Ghost Wax

    Mazemouth: Ep 5 - Inside

    10/28/2025 | 23 mins.
    The return to the maze isn’t what they thought.  It isn’t what they wanted.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ghost-wax--6153883/support.

    Website:
    https://www.farandtalltales.com/

    Patreon:
    https://www.patreon.com/farandtalltales

    Ko-Fi:
    https://ko-fi.com/ghostwaxpod

    Merch:
    https://tee.pub/lic/HHtZ-9LgjAA
  • Ghost Wax

    Mazemouth: Ep 4 - Other People's Basements

    10/21/2025 | 21 mins.
    Starting to fray, the support group looks desperately for an entrance to the maze.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ghost-wax--6153883/support.

    Website:
    https://www.farandtalltales.com/

    Patreon:
    https://www.patreon.com/farandtalltales

    Ko-Fi:
    https://ko-fi.com/ghostwaxpod

    Merch:
    https://tee.pub/lic/HHtZ-9LgjAA
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About Ghost Wax
Ghost Wax is a horror fiction podcast following the work of the last “reclaimer”, investigating a series of unnatural killings by raising the dead and committing their final statements to wax cylinder.https://farandtalltales.com/ghost-waxBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ghost-wax--6153883/support.
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