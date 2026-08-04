Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
70 episodes
- In Australia’s Red Center a body, half burned, half frozen, is discovered in the middle of nowhere.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ghost-wax--6153883/support.
Website:
https://www.farandtalltales.com/
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/farandtalltales
Ko-Fi:
https://ko-fi.com/ghostwaxpod
Merch:
https://tee.pub/lic/HHtZ-9LgjAA
- Wake up and enjoy the dark. A year after the violent attack on the Ardent, Phillipa is trying to pick up the remaining pieces of her life, but cannot shake the feeling that something is following her.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ghost-wax--6153883/support.
Website:
https://www.farandtalltales.com/
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/farandtalltales
Ko-Fi:
https://ko-fi.com/ghostwaxpod
Merch:
https://tee.pub/lic/HHtZ-9LgjAA
- Ghost Wax Season 2 will begin July 28th 2026
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ghost-wax--6153883/support.
Website:
https://www.farandtalltales.com/
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/farandtalltales
Ko-Fi:
https://ko-fi.com/ghostwaxpod
Merch:
https://tee.pub/lic/HHtZ-9LgjAA
- The return to the maze isn’t what they thought. It isn’t what they wanted.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ghost-wax--6153883/support.
Website:
https://www.farandtalltales.com/
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/farandtalltales
Ko-Fi:
https://ko-fi.com/ghostwaxpod
Merch:
https://tee.pub/lic/HHtZ-9LgjAA
- Starting to fray, the support group looks desperately for an entrance to the maze.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ghost-wax--6153883/support.
Website:
https://www.farandtalltales.com/
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/farandtalltales
Ko-Fi:
https://ko-fi.com/ghostwaxpod
Merch:
https://tee.pub/lic/HHtZ-9LgjAA
More Drama podcasts
- Sherlock & Co.Arts, Books, Drama, Fiction
- We're AliveArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts
- The SaintsArts, Christianity, Drama, Education, Fiction, History, Kids & Family, Performing Arts, Religion & Spirituality, Stories for Kids
- Relatos de la NocheDrama, Fiction
- The Sleepy BookshelfAlternative Health, Arts, Drama, Fiction, Health & Wellness, Performing Arts
- Knifepoint HorrorDrama, Fiction
- Six MinutesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts
- Phoebe Reads a MysteryDrama, Fiction
- The Antiquarium of Sinister HappeningsArts, Drama, Fiction, Society & Culture
- CreepyArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts
Trending Drama podcasts
About Ghost Wax
Ghost Wax is a horror fiction podcast following the work of the last “reclaimer”, investigating a series of unnatural killings by raising the dead and committing their final statements to wax cylinder.https://farandtalltales.com/ghost-waxBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ghost-wax--6153883/support.Podcast website
Listen to Ghost Wax, Sherlock & Co. and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Ghost Wax
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Ghost Wax: Podcasts in Family