Exclusive Episode Preview - Balancer
A message left, but not yet to be heard.
Ep 35 - The Manifesto of Dottie Jean
Luca and Mason awake to find themselves held captive by one Dottie Jean Barlowe, expert taxidermist and poacher of poachers. In convincing Dottie to let him record her side of things Luca buys them some time before meeting whatever fate awaits. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Ep 34 - Both My Skins
Mason Collins, a young man of 19, fled his hometown after very publicly shapeshifting into a wolf. Mikhail Rugen has tracked him to the hills of West Virginia. It seems other hunters have found this place before the Order could arrive, but if there are hunters hunting hunters, who's to say those hunters are not being hunted as well? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Ep 33 - Watch The Blue
A host of mysterious drownings, all of folks in their beds on dry land, have Luca and Voncid investigating the odd paintings of Joe Marigliano and the disappearance of his diving buddy Conrad Callaway.
Ep 32 - Bur
Phillipa has had a body brought to the Ardent for examination. She is convinced this is a case involving the otherworld, despite the mundane circumstances of his death.
Ghost Wax is a horror fiction podcast following the work of the last “reclaimer”, investigating a series of unnatural killings by raising the dead and committing their final statements to wax cylinder. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.