Ep 34 - Both My Skins

Mason Collins, a young man of 19, fled his hometown after very publicly shapeshifting into a wolf. Mikhail Rugen has tracked him to the hills of West Virginia. It seems other hunters have found this place before the Order could arrive, but if there are hunters hunting hunters, who's to say those hunters are not being hunted as well?