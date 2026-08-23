Intelligent solutions for a thriving world 🌎 Future in Bloom bridges climate tech and human nature. Hosted by clean energy entrepreneur Steph Speirs, Future in Bloom brings together innovators, scientists, and investors working on the world’s most promising planetary solutions.

Adapted from the Yale School of Management course “Climate Tech Innovation and Commercialization,” learners discover next generation technologies through data-driven lectures, deep dive studio interviews, and vivid short documentaries. Future in Bloom is here to show that a thriving future is within reach. Supported by the Yale Center for Business and the Environment. — About Me: Steph Speirs is a clean energy entrepreneur (Solstice CEO/founder), Yale SOM climate instructor, and former White House NSC staffer. She founded Future in Bloom and serves on the Sierra Club Foundation & Vote Solar Boards.