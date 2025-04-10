Samantha struggles with guilt as Fulmar's Folly is re-boarded and an unwilling bargain struck.Part 1 of the season finale. (part 2 will be uploaded next week!)

Arrietty is faced with an earth-shattering choice. Samantha reaches the end and the Wasting close in on Jack and Lina.The final chapter of the season finale.

Picking up straight where season one left off:Lina is furious to discover she's risked everything on a boat stuck at anchor and void of supplies. With dwindling water and plenty of injuries, a traumatised Arrietty is faced with the reality of killing Jimmy. All the while a new adversary is waiting patiently for them to make a mistake.

As Fulmar's water supply runs out - Lina makes a desperate play for the backpack she left on shore with dire consequences. Arrietty is horrified when the female Wasting does something that changes everything.

The clock rolls back to the first days aboard Fulmar's Folly. Adrift in a nautical apocalypse; Jack and Sam attempt to shield the children... as the world slowly eats itself alive. In the present day: Something’s clearly wrong with Arrietty.

About Fulmar's Folly

Two years after civilisation collapsed from the Wasting pandemic, the Cooper family fight for survival aboard their small sailboat Fulmar’s Folly. Hunted by pirates, haunted by the infected and forever battling the sea herself - each episode is told from a different family members point of view.Fulmar’s Folly will test your anxiety, provoke your emotions and ultimately take you on an unforgettable journey.