Form and Function Podcast

Episode 70. British Watchmakers releases, Pink Blancpains and

James and Ken chat about some of the limited watches released in preparation for British Watchmakers Day 2025 in London. Plus the usual chit-chat about watches, life, pinkness, and things we can't or won't afford. . Show Notes . Wrist Check. James - Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer Ken - IWC 3706 . Mentioned: Bath Rugby Greg Davies x Taylor Lautner clip Ricky Gervais x Daniel Radcliff clip Nerf Fears x Studio Underdog Gimlet Moser x Studio Underdog Clemence Munro British Watchmakers watch Christopher Ward Moonphase Christopher Ward 12 snake Alkin British Watchmakers watch Beaucroft x Penfold British Watchmakers watch. Elliot Brown British Watchmakers watch Farer British Watchmakers watch. Farer GMT Bezel watches Vertex Aqualion for British Watchmakers Day Vertex M36 Bronze black dial Oris Diver65 Bronze Porsche Design F.A.T. Blancpain x Swatch Pink Oris Diver65 Pink Farer Lander Kano Ming 37.09 Uni . Homework. Ken - The RecruitJames - Seen Through Glass