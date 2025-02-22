Form and Function Podcast

Ken is joined by Lydia Winters and Vu Bui. They come up with alternative options to some of the Watch World's most iconic watches. .Show Notes .Wrist Check.Lydia - Tudor Black Bay 54.Vu - Otseka Lotec No.6. Ken - Arken Instrumentum..Mentioned:Rolex Submariner.Lydia - Tudor BlackBay 54.Vu - Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Automatique 42mm TiKen - Tornek Rayville TR660Omega Speedmaster.Lydia - Zenith El Primero Original ChronoVu - Tudor Black Bay ChronoKen - Sinn 144Cartier Tank.Lydia - Cartier Santos DumontVu - JLC Classic Duo Small SecondKen - Hamilton American Classic BoltonAP Royal Oak.Lydia - Credor Locomotive, Green dialVu - Chopard Alpine Eagle extra thin, Salmon dial.Ken - Nivada Grenchen F77Rolex GMT Master IILydia - Grand Seiko SBGM245 Blue dial. Vu - Nomos Zurich World TimeKen - Nodus Contrail GMT.Homework.Lydia - The Other TwoVu - SeverenceKen - Yellowstone TV Series
--------
58:07
Episode 71. This n that.
James and Ken chat about flashlights, EDC gear, and of course watches, including; Omega, Zenith, Citizen, and Baltic...Show Notes .Wrist Check.James -Omega Railmaster 36mmKen -Casio G Shock 6900.Mentioned:FinisterreNitecore EDC23Vero EngineeringEverydaycarry.comOmega Milan/ Cortina Olympics watchCitizen Promaster 37mmMinute Meg on IG Hodinkee article by Danny Milton on Citizen Promaster 37mmBaltic Hermetique Dual CrownZenith carbon Fiber Cover GirlZulu Alpha black multicam strapFratello Podcast episodeHomework..James -Landman - Paramount plusKen -Surviving Blackhawk Down - Netflix
--------
47:38
Episode 70. British Watchmakers releases, Pink Blancpains and
James and Ken chat about some of the limited watches released in preparation for British Watchmakers Day 2025 in London. Plus the usual chit-chat about watches, life, pinkness, and things we can't or won't afford.
.
Show Notes
.
Wrist Check.
James - Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer
Ken - IWC 3706
.
Mentioned:
Bath Rugby
Greg Davies x Taylor Lautner clip
Ricky Gervais x Daniel Radcliff clip
Nerf
Fears x Studio Underdog Gimlet
Moser x Studio Underdog
Clemence Munro British Watchmakers watch
Christopher Ward Moonphase
Christopher Ward 12 snake
Alkin British Watchmakers watch
Beaucroft x Penfold British Watchmakers watch.
Elliot Brown British Watchmakers watch
Farer British Watchmakers watch.
Farer GMT Bezel watches
Vertex Aqualion for British Watchmakers Day
Vertex M36 Bronze black dial
Oris Diver65 Bronze
Porsche Design F.A.T.
Blancpain x Swatch Pink
Oris Diver65 Pink
Farer Lander Kano
Ming 37.09 Uni
.
Homework.
Ken - The RecruitJames - Seen Through Glass
--------
1:05:33
Episode 69. Clothing; theory, recommendations and low hanging fruit.
Vu Bui joins James and Ken. They talk about their favourite clothing brands and why they matter to them. Plus a bit of the usual watch and TV chat.
.
Show Notes
.
Wrist Check.
James - Timor Modern Field watch.
Ken - Arken Instrumentum.
Vu - Grand Seiko SBGW321.
.
Mentioned:
Grand Seiko Night Birch.
Grand Seiko Yellow Snow.
SJX Article on Fine Watchmaking market Map 2022
Shift fashion group Youtube channel
Asket.
Carhartt.
Iron Snail Youtube.
Orslow.
Bureau Belfast.
Consortium.
The Liquor Store Birmingham
Darn Tough
Brut Archives Paris
Nigel Cabourn
P&Co.
.
Homework.
James - Silo Apple TV
Ken - The Night Agent, Season 2.Vu - Patriot. Amazon Prime
--------
1:31:06
Episode 68. A bit of this and a bit of that.
James and Ken discuss a wide range of subjects, including coffee shops, denim, leather, flashlights, and of course, watches.
.
.
Show Notes
.
Wrist Check.
James - Kurono Tokyo Reiwa
Ken - Universal Geneve Polerouter
.
Mentioned:
Saly Luns Buns
The Ivy Bath
Levis Blue Tab
Duer trousers
Oberwerth leather camera bags.
Carbon Tactics Epoch belt
Unimatic x Searce
Otsuka Lotec No.5.
Photo from Vu Bui’s Instagram
Nitecore Tini 3
Nitecore MT2A Pro
Lumintop Tool UV (Banggood)
.
Homework.
James - Anthony Lip Balm, White Tea and Mint. Ken - Yellowstone (soon to be on Netflix)
A podcast exploring enthusiasm for everyday gear - from watches to EDC, tech, and lifestyle products. Join us as we chat, interview and discuss topical subjects about sub-cultures we all know and love.