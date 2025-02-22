Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureForm and Function
Listen to Form and Function in the App
Listen to Form and Function in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Form and Function

Podcast Form and Function
Form and Function Podcast
A podcast exploring enthusiasm for everyday gear - from watches to EDC, tech, and lifestyle products. Join us as we chat, interview and discuss topical subjects...
LeisureHobbies

Available Episodes

5 of 72
  • Episode 72. Iconic Watch Alternatives.
    Ken is joined by Lydia Winters and Vu Bui. They come up with alternative options to some of the Watch World's most iconic watches. .Show Notes .Wrist Check.Lydia - Tudor Black Bay 54.Vu - Otseka Lotec No.6. Ken - Arken Instrumentum..Mentioned:Rolex Submariner.Lydia - Tudor BlackBay 54.Vu - Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Automatique 42mm TiKen - Tornek Rayville TR660Omega Speedmaster.Lydia - Zenith El Primero Original ChronoVu - Tudor Black Bay ChronoKen - Sinn 144Cartier Tank.Lydia - Cartier Santos DumontVu - JLC Classic Duo Small SecondKen - Hamilton American Classic BoltonAP Royal Oak.Lydia - Credor Locomotive, Green dialVu - Chopard Alpine Eagle extra thin, Salmon dial.Ken - Nivada Grenchen F77Rolex GMT Master IILydia - Grand Seiko SBGM245 Blue dial. Vu - Nomos Zurich World TimeKen - Nodus Contrail GMT.Homework.Lydia - The Other TwoVu - SeverenceKen - Yellowstone TV Series
    --------  
    58:07
  • Episode 71. This n that.
    James and Ken chat about flashlights, EDC gear, and of course watches, including; Omega, Zenith, Citizen, and Baltic...Show Notes .Wrist Check.James -Omega Railmaster 36mmKen -Casio G Shock 6900.Mentioned:FinisterreNitecore EDC23Vero EngineeringEverydaycarry.comOmega Milan/ Cortina Olympics watchCitizen Promaster 37mmMinute Meg on IG Hodinkee article by Danny Milton on Citizen Promaster 37mmBaltic Hermetique Dual CrownZenith carbon Fiber Cover GirlZulu Alpha black multicam strapFratello Podcast episodeHomework..James -Landman - Paramount plusKen -Surviving Blackhawk Down - Netflix
    --------  
    47:38
  • Episode 70. British Watchmakers releases, Pink Blancpains and
    James and Ken chat about some of the limited watches released in preparation for British Watchmakers Day 2025 in London. Plus the usual chit-chat about watches, life, pinkness, and things we can't or won't afford. . Show Notes  . Wrist Check. James - Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer Ken - IWC 3706 . Mentioned: Bath Rugby Greg Davies x Taylor Lautner clip Ricky Gervais x Daniel Radcliff clip Nerf  Fears x Studio Underdog Gimlet Moser x Studio Underdog Clemence Munro British Watchmakers watch Christopher Ward Moonphase Christopher Ward 12 snake Alkin British Watchmakers watch Beaucroft x Penfold British Watchmakers watch. Elliot Brown British Watchmakers watch Farer British Watchmakers watch.  Farer GMT Bezel watches Vertex Aqualion for British Watchmakers Day Vertex M36 Bronze black dial Oris Diver65 Bronze Porsche Design F.A.T.  Blancpain x Swatch Pink Oris Diver65 Pink Farer Lander Kano Ming 37.09 Uni . Homework. Ken - The RecruitJames - Seen Through Glass
    --------  
    1:05:33
  • Episode 69. Clothing; theory, recommendations and low hanging fruit.
    Vu Bui joins James and Ken. They talk about their favourite clothing brands and why they matter to them. Plus a bit of the usual watch and TV chat. . Show Notes  . Wrist Check. James - Timor Modern Field watch.  Ken - Arken Instrumentum. Vu - Grand Seiko SBGW321. . Mentioned: Grand Seiko Night Birch. Grand Seiko Yellow Snow. SJX Article on Fine Watchmaking market Map 2022 Shift fashion group Youtube channel Asket. Carhartt. Iron Snail Youtube. Orslow. Bureau Belfast. Consortium. The Liquor Store Birmingham Darn Tough Brut Archives Paris Nigel Cabourn P&Co. . Homework. James - Silo Apple TV Ken - The Night Agent, Season 2.Vu - Patriot. Amazon Prime
    --------  
    1:31:06
  • Episode 68. A bit of this and a bit of that.
    James and Ken discuss a wide range of subjects, including coffee shops, denim, leather, flashlights, and of course, watches. . . Show Notes  . Wrist Check. James - Kurono Tokyo Reiwa Ken - Universal Geneve Polerouter . Mentioned: Saly Luns Buns The Ivy Bath Levis Blue Tab Duer trousers Oberwerth leather camera bags. Carbon Tactics Epoch belt Unimatic x Searce Otsuka Lotec No.5. Photo from Vu Bui’s Instagram Nitecore Tini 3 Nitecore MT2A Pro Lumintop Tool UV (Banggood)  . Homework. James - Anthony Lip Balm, White Tea and Mint. Ken - Yellowstone (soon to be on Netflix)
    --------  
    1:03:09

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Form and Function

A podcast exploring enthusiasm for everyday gear - from watches to EDC, tech, and lifestyle products. Join us as we chat, interview and discuss topical subjects about sub-cultures we all know and love.
Podcast website

Listen to Form and Function, Critical Role and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/23/2025 - 2:57:02 PM