Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
Flagrant and Funny with Cari Champion and Jemele Hill
iHeartPodcasts
Latest episode
98 episodes
- Pour a glass of wine and pull up to part one of this much-hyped conversation. Cari and Jemele welcome Stephen A. Smith, their former ESPN colleague, and the current host of Straight Shooter with Stephen A., to the show. The trio dives into their perceptions of each other and unpacks what is real and what is media hype. They cover politics, sports, supporting athletes, and Black women. No topic is off limits, and this is just part one. Part two drops tomorrow!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- This episode kicks off with Cari and Jemele highlighting their long-standing relationship with Stephen A. Smith. The US Open is in full swing, making it a perfect time to discuss Naomi Osaka’s fashion and impact, Serena and Venus’s legacy, and the shifting dynamics in tennis. The FIBA World Cup starts this week. Who’s playing, and what does it mean for women’s basketball? Finally, the illusion of wealth in dating: do you winter in Turks and Caicos, or are you a pretend wide receiver for the 49ers? It’s challenging out there.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Cari and Jemele just couldn’t believe it when the news broke that the unstoppable Dolly Parton had passed. They dig into why Dolly Parton is so universally beloved, including how she always stood up for marginalized communities and put her money where her mouth was. Dolly is at the top of the list of “White Women We Don’t Play About”. We also break down the top 50 WNBA players. Plus, Cari and Jemele are swapping chicken recipes - yes, you read that right! We have some fun guests coming in the next weeks: Nneka, Mayor Karen Bass, and Diarra Kilpatrick and yes, we’re still waiting to hear from Stephen A. Smith.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Cari and Jemele cover the wild story about the 49ers owner’s arrest. They dive into the controversy at LSU, where recruiting a Russian player led to the departure of a Ukrainian teammate. What questions does this raise about sports, politics, and loyalty? Plus, Cari and Jemele share real emotions about therapy and they try to unpack the always changing and oftentimes complicated relationship between mothers and daughters.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Cari kicks off this episode with a recap of her time in Ghana. The conversation quickly pivots to chaos agent Enes Kanter Freedom, whose antics at a recent WNBA game sparked a debate about attention-seeking and disruption. Natasha Cloud had a message for the “men” who are throwing the sex toys. Plus, raise your hand if you are a headline-skimmer. Cari and Jemele dive into the state of education, the dangers of just reading the headlines. Disinformation is everywhere and nuance matters more than ever.qaz
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More News podcasts
- The MeidasTouch PodcastNews, Politics
- NPR News NowDaily News, News
- IHIP NewsNews
- Morning WireDaily News, News
- The Bulwark DailyNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- Up First from NPRDaily News, News
- The Dan Bongino ShowNews, News Commentary
- CandaceNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- PivotNews, News Commentary, Technology
- The DailyDaily News, News
Trending News podcasts
- The Next LevelNews, News Commentary, Politics
- The Briefing with Jen PsakiNews, Politics
- The OpinionsNews, Society & Culture
- Pod Save the WorldNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- Inside Trump's HeadNews, Society & Culture
- The Lincoln ProjectDaily News, Government, News, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- The EditorsGovernment, News, Society & Culture
- The Rubin ReportNews, News Commentary
- EmbeddedDocumentary, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- On the MediaHistory, News, News Commentary, Politics, Science, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- RevealNews
- This Week with George StephanopoulosNews, Politics
- To The Contrary with Charlie SykesNews, News Commentary, Politics
- #SistersInLawNews, News Commentary, Politics
- The John Fugelsang PodcastArts, News, Religion & Spirituality
- The Erick Erickson ShowChristianity, News, News Commentary, Religion & Spirituality
- The Remnant with Jonah GoldbergNews, Politics
- The Majority Report with Sam SederComedy, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- What Next | Daily News and AnalysisDaily News, News, News Commentary
- The Beat with Ari MelberGovernment, News, Politics
- TangleNews, News Commentary, Politics
- Miss Understood with Rachel UchitelEntertainment News, News, Society & Culture
- The Pour Over: Politically Neutral, Christ-First NewsChristianity, Daily News, News, Religion & Spirituality
- Timcast NewsNews, Politics
- The Teacher's PetNews, Society & Culture
- The MiddleGround MicDaily News, News, News Commentary, Philosophy, Politics, Society & Culture
- Fast Politics with Molly Jong-FastNews, Politics
About Flagrant and Funny with Cari Champion and Jemele Hill
Former ESPN hosts and best friends Cari Champion and Jemele Hill debate the buzziest topics of the day in women’s sports, culture and beyond, three days a week. A home for all the drama behind the headlines, this show comes with no filters, and lots of laughs.Podcast website
Listen to Flagrant and Funny with Cari Champion and Jemele Hill, The MeidasTouch Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Flagrant and Funny with Cari Champion and Jemele Hill
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Flagrant and Funny with Cari Champion and Jemele Hill: Podcasts in Family