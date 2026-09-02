Flagrant and Funny with Cari Champion and Jemele Hill

Cari and Jemele just couldn’t believe it when the news broke that the unstoppable Dolly Parton had passed. They dig into why Dolly Parton is so universally beloved, including how she always stood up for marginalized communities and put her money where her mouth was. Dolly is at the top of the list of “White Women We Don’t Play About”. We also break down the top 50 WNBA players. Plus, Cari and Jemele are swapping chicken recipes - yes, you read that right! We have some fun guests coming in the next weeks: Nneka, Mayor Karen Bass, and Diarra Kilpatrick and yes, we’re still waiting to hear from Stephen A. Smith.

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